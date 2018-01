Bantams softball, baseball begins

UNION COUNTY — February is just a week away and when it arrives it will bring with it the start of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Season and USC Union Bantams Baseball Season.

The new season promises to provide three months of softball and baseball action with the Lady Bantams and the Bantams playing both at home and away. The Lady Bantams and the Bantams have calendars full of games and we’re confident they will give their fans the kind of exciting softball and baseball action that will be a cause for lots of cheering during the games and celebration afterwards. We wish both teams well and look forward to lots of great softball and baseball action in February, March, and April.

Here are the Lady Bantams Softball and Bantams Baseball schedules:

Lady Bantam Softball Schedule

February

• Friday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. EST vs. Surry Community College

• Friday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. EST vs. Surry Community College

• Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. EST vs Montreat College

• Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. EST vs Montreat College

• Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. EST at Allen University

• Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. EST at Allen University

• Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. EST* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. EST* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

March

• Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. EST* at Patrick Henry Community College

• Saturday, March 3 at 3 p.m.EST* at Patrick Henry Community College

• Saturday, March 10 TBA vs. TBA (Ripken Spring Training Games) (Myrtle Beach, SC)

• Saturday, March 10 TBA vs. TBA (Ripken Spring Training Games) (Myrtle Beach, SC)

• Wednesday, March 14 TBA vs Myrtle Beach Spring Training Tournament (double header)

• Saturday, March 17 at 2 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Saturday, March 17 at 4 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Sunday, March 18 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. Louisburg College

• Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m. EDT* vs. Louisburg College

• Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m. EDT* at USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, March 24 at 4 p.m. EDT* at USC Salkehatchie

April

• Friday, April 6 at 1 p.m. EDT* at USC Sumter

• Friday, April 6 at 3 p.m. EDT* at USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 7 at 3 p.m. EDT * vs. USC Sumter

• Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, April 14 at 4 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Sunday, April 22 at 1 p .m. EDT* at Spartanburg Methodist

• Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. EDT* at Spartanburg Methodist

* Conference event

Bantam Baseball Schedule

February

• Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. EST at Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Saturday, Feb. 3 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Sunday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. EST at Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Saturday, Feb. 17 at 12 p.m. EST at Rockingham Community College

• Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. EST at Rockingham Community College

• Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. EST* at Patrick Henry Community College

• Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. EST* at Catawba Valley Community College

• Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST* at Catawba Valley Community College

• Sunday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. EST* at Catawba Valley Community College

March

• Thursday, March 1 at 1 p.m. EST at Limestone JV

• Thursday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m. EST at Limestone JV

• Sunday, March 4 at 1 p.m. EST at College of Faith

• Sunday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST* at College of Faith

• Wednesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. EST at Walters State Community College

• Wednesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Walters State Community College

• Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. EST* at USC Sumter

• Saturday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. EST* at USC Sumter

• Sunday, March 11 at 12 p.m. EDT* at USC Sumter

• Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Saturday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Sunday, March 18 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Sunday, March 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Florence-Darlington Technical College

• Monday, March 19 at 1 p.m. EDT vs. Christendom College

• Monday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m. EDT vs. Christendom College

• Tuesday, March 20 TBA at Patrick Henry Community College

• Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Saturday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Sunday, March 25 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. Spartanburg Methodist

• Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. EDT vs. Walters State Community College

• Friday, March 30 at 1 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Friday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

• Saturday, March 31 at 12 p.m. EDT* at USC Lancaster

April

• Tuesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. EDT at Surry Community College

• Wednesday, April 4 at 1 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Wednesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT vs. Limestone JV

• Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Saturday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* at Louisburg College

• Sunday, April 8 TBA* at Louisburg College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Tuesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. EDT* at Roane State Community College

• Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Saturday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

• Sunday, April 15 at 12 p.m. EDT* vs. USC Salkehatchie

* Conference event

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_thumbnail_Capture5.jpg

Lady Bantams, Bantams take to field in February