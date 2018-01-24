UCHS Soccer starts in February

UNION COUNTY — Soccer is the world’s most popular sport and the Union County High School Yellow Jackets JV Boys Team and Union County High School Yellow Jackets Varsity Boys Team are doing their part to make it even more popular.

February is the start of soccer season and the UCHS JV and Varsity teams will take to the field to deliver plenty of action that will no doubt have their fellow Yellow Jackets cheering and applauding their performance. The games in February will be the start of three months of soccer with both JV and Varsity teams playing at home and away. We wish both teams lots of success and look forward to plenty of great soccer action over the next three months.

Here are the UCHS JV Boys Soccer and UCHS Varsity Boys Soccer schedules:

JV Schedule

February

• Friday, February 9 — JV Boys Andrew Jackson at Andrew Jackson at 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 — Gaffney JV Boys Tournament — Teams: Gaffney at 7:20 p.m. Friday; Christ Church at 12:30 p.m. Saturday; and 12 p.m. Sunday

March

• Friday, March 2 — York JV Boys at York at 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 6 — Chester JV Boys at Union at 5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 7 — Spartanburg JV Varsity at Spartanburg at 5:30 p.m.

• Monday, March 12 — Eastside JV Boys at Eastside at 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, March 16 — Gaffney JV Boys at Gaffney at 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, March 22 — Greer JV Boys at Greer at 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, March 29 — Eastside JV Boys at Union at 5:30 p.m.

April

• Monday, April 9 — York JV Boys at Union at 5:30 p.m.

• Monday, April 16 — Greer JV Boys at Union at 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 20 — Andrew Jackson JV Boys at Union at 5:30 p.m.

In the case of games scheduled on Mondays the team will practice on Sunday afternoons from 2-3:30 p.m.

Varsity Schedule

February

• Friday, February 9 — Varsity Boys Andrew Jackson at Andrew Jackson at 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 13 — Laurens Varsity Boys at Union at 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 20 — Broome Boys Varsity at Union at 7 p.m.

• Friday, February 23 — Clinton Varsity Boys at Union at 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, February 28 — Chester Boys Varsity at Chester at 6 p.m.

March

• Friday, March 2 — York Varsity Boys at York at 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 6 — Chester Varsity Boys at Union at 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 7 — Spartanburg Varsity at Spartanburg at 7 p.m.

• Monday, March 12 — Eastside Varsity Boys at Eastside at 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 13 — Laurens Varsity Boys at Laurens at 7 p.m.

• Friday, March 16 — Gaffney Varsity Boys at Gaffney at 7 p.m.

• Monday, March 19 — Blue Ridge Varsity Boys at Union at 7 p.m.

• Thursday, March 22 — Greer Varsity Boys at Greer at 7 p.m.

• Monday, March 26 — Travelers Rest Varsity Boys at Union at 7 p.m.

• Thursday, March 29 — Eastside Varsity Boys at Union at 7 p.m.

April

• Monday, April 9 — York Varsity Boys at Union at 7 p.m.

• Thursday, April 12 — Blueridge Varsity Boys at Blueridge at 7 p.m.

• Monday, April 16 — Greer Varsity Boys at Union at 7 p.m.

• Thursday, April 19 — Travelers Rest Varsity Boys at Travelers Rest at 7 p.m.

• Friday, April 20 — Andrew Jackson Varsity Boys at Union at 7 p.m.

JV Boys, Varsity Boys teams play Feb. 9