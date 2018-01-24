JMS Girls, Boys beat Whitmire

JONESVILLE — These are the results of this week’s games pitting the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Girls and Boys basketball teams against Whitmire.

Girls

Score

JMS 36

Whitmire 7

Players

I’Yorie Willis — 20 points

Dymia Brannon — 10 points

Janiyah Glenn — 4 points

Keirsten Floyd — 2 points

Season

The JMS Girls Record for the season is now 6-4.

Boys

Score

JMS 48

Whitmire 46

(The Wildcats were seven points down at the half, but came back in the closing seconds to win.)

Players

Jabryson Hunter — 22 points

Naqaua Kershaw — 15 points

Caleb Bright — 6 points

Bryant Whitlock — 3 points

Hayden Whitlock — 2 points.

Season

The JMS Boys Record for the season is now 11-0.

Season basketball records now 6-4, 11-0