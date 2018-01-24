JMS Girls, Boys beat Whitmire

JONESVILLE — These are the results of this week’s games pitting the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Girls and Boys basketball teams against Whitmire.
Girls
Score
JMS 36
Whitmire 7
Players
I’Yorie Willis — 20 points
Dymia Brannon — 10 points
Janiyah Glenn — 4 points
Keirsten Floyd — 2 points
Season
The JMS Girls Record for the season is now 6-4.
Boys
Score
JMS 48
Whitmire 46
(The Wildcats were seven points down at the half, but came back in the closing seconds to win.)
Players
Jabryson Hunter — 22 points
Naqaua Kershaw — 15 points
Caleb Bright — 6 points
Bryant Whitlock — 3 points
Hayden Whitlock — 2 points.
Season
The JMS Boys Record for the season is now 11-0.