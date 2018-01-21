Lockhart School Honor Rolls

LOCKHART — These are the students who made the Honor Rolls at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School for the second nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year.

3rd Grade Honor Rolls

A

Shayla Brandon, Bailey Campbell, Addison Cromer, Dennis Hopkins, Collin Kennedy, Ashlynn Parker

A-B

Daylyn Allen, Miah Beaty, Cooper Brigmon, Dakota Burnett, Shyann Gibson, Makayla Gregory, Tsali Johnson, Zaria Lafalaise, Reese McCumbers, Kaylan McDaniel, Karrah Miller, DJ Queen, Bryson Rhinehart, Iris Taylor

4th Grade Honor Roll

A

Sahara Neufeld, Jaxon Parker, Connor Rash, Cobe Stevenson

A-B

Hagen Grady, Cayden Horne, Zoey Lafalaise, Hailey Sanders, Earl Young

5th Grade Honor Roll

A

Trystan Garner

A-B

Kaylie Grace Allen, Layla Jeter, Khalil Kelley, Jake Sweezy, Ginilyn Walkins

6th Grade

A

Logan Campbell, Rheagan Johnson

A-B

Justin Childers, Zoie Cromer, Ansli Eubanks, Michael Garland, LaTroy Kershaw, Alexis Neufeld, Raina Smith

7th Grade

A

Delani Rash, Peyton Grady

A-B

Sarah Blackmon, Tyler Crocker, Brooke Miller, Holden Lipford, Rylee Shuhart

8th Grade

None

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_web1_lockhart-2.jpg