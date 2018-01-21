FPES holds annual Spelling Bee

UNION — The ability to master the skills of reading and writing is dependent on mastering the ability to spell and some students at Foster Park Elementary School recently demonstrated their ability to spell.

In a statement released Tuesday, Foster Park Elementary announced the results of its recent spelling bee.

The press release states that the students compete, first, by grade with the third, fourth, and fifth grades each competing. It states that students in each grade competed to represent their classes in the annual spelling bee. There were top spellers in each grade and the overall winner and two runners-up.

3rd Grade Top Spellers

The top spellers in the third grade were:

• Tyreek King

• Kamrin Song

• Jayden Smith

4th Grade Top Spellers

The top spellers in the fourth grade were:

• Curtis Hames

• Rhiyan Jeter

• Colby Calhoun

5th Class Top Spellers

The top spellers in the fifth grade were:

• Aliyah Hardy

• Titiana Peeples

• Morgan Chestnut

• Jaidyn Miller

Overall Top Spellers

To overall top speller at FPES were:

• Winner — Colby Calhoun

• 1st Runner-Up — Kamrin Song

• 2nd Runner-Up — Titiana Peeples

The press release states that Foster Park Elementary students enjoyed participating in the annual spelling bee. That’s how it should be because learning is one of the great pleasures of life and so having the opportunity to demonstrate what you’ve learned is indeed fun.

So congratulations to all these young ladies and gentlemen for all their hard work and dedication to mastering the ability to spell. May their achievements and the fun they had demonstrating their mastery of the ability that enabled them to make such achievements inspire in their fellow students at FPES and throughout the Union County School District the joy of learning so that they too will enjoy such achievements.

Calhoun Overall Winner; Song, Peeples runners-up