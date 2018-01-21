Four graduate from Clemson

CLEMSON — Four area students graduated from Clemson University at the Dec. 21, 2017, ceremonies.
They are:
• Ellie Giles Jennings of Pauline, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Communications.
• Tyler A. Bates of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
• Dale Richard Patterson of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
• Erin Elizabeth Jeter of Whitmire, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
They were among more than 1,400 students who received degrees at graduation ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.