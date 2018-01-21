Two make Fall 2017 Dean’s List

CONWAY — Approximately 2.419 students have made the Fall Semester 2017 Dean’s List for academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University. To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average.

Students from the Union County area who made the Dean’s List for the fall are:

• David Goodson of Pacolet, SC, a political science major

• Breana Reeves of Pacolet Mills, SC, a communication major

