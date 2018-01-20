A Prayer for Saturday

Read Acts 2:41-42
You and I may be mutually encouraged by each other’s faith.
— Romans 1:12 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear Father, you have given us this life in Christ to enjoy and to share. Help us to support one another as we build our relationships with you. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How am I building my own relationship with Christ?
Charles Warner | The Union Times
In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Crossroad Missionary Baptist Church on South Enterprise Street in Union is.