Winter wonderland in Union County

UNION COUNTY — A storm front that moved in to Union County early Wednesday morning brought snow, icy roads, and below freezing temperatures that closed local schools and government offices but also turned the county into a winter wonderland enjoyed by children of all ages.

The front moved in from the west and began making its presence felt in Union County shortly before dawn Wednesday by driving town temperatures and turning rain that was falling into snow. The snow would continue falling in Union County until late Wednesday afternoon, resulting in an accumulation of two inches or more across the county.

Even after the snow stopped falling, however, temperatures did not, bottoming out in the upper teens by sunrise Thursday morning. Temperatures rebounded during the day, rising above freezing and into the 40s, helping finish the clearing of the roads began by local and state road/transportation personnel who worked throughout Wednesday and into Thursday scraping away the snow and ice.

Schools and municipal and county government offices were closed Wednesday and while government offices began reopening Thursday, schools remained closed the rest of this week.

In addition to the challenges and complications it brought, the storm nevertheless turned Union County into a winter wonderland that the children of the county and their families got to enjoy. Snowmen were built, snowballs were made and thrown, sleds were ridden, and good winter fun was had by all.

The snow is melting away, of course, but the memories of the winter wonderland Union County became remain. They have been immortalized in pictures taken by parents, grandparents and other adult loves ones of the children of the county who took pictures of their little ones as they played in the snow. Those pictures capture the exuberance, the delight, the joy that only a child truly knows when nature works its magic and turns the every day landscape of home and community into a wonderland sent down from the sky.

Pictures of some of that childhood fun in Wednesday’s winter wonderland in Union County accompany this story and the Union Times would like to thank the following for submitting them:

• Cheryl McAbee

• Blake Wilson

• Tricia Epps

• Angie Painter

• Madison Lawson

• Amy Austin

• Beth Miller

• Will and Joni Gray

• Lori Brannon

• Melissa Ann Briggs

• Joni Crocker

Again, we thank you for submitting these photos and sharing with the people of Union County the winter fun that comes all too rarely to our county and the joy it brings to the children of our community.

Remember, The Union Daily Times is always read, willing, and able to receive and publish photos taken by the members of our community of the events and activities of our community. So don’t hesitate to contact us about publishing your photos of those things you find interesting and delightful and wish to share with others.

Photo courtesy of Joni Crocker Reese and Eli look like they are having a lot of fun playing in the snow which blanketed Union County on Wednesday. A winter storm front brought snow and freezing temperatures that closed local schools and government offices. Reese and Eli, however, don't look like they mind being out of school to have some fun in the snow and you'd probably be safe in saying no other child in Union County did either. Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Parker and Ava enjoy the snow that fell on Union County Wednesday. The first snow of 2018 in Union County closed local schools but opened up lots of winter fun for the children of the community. Photo courtesy of Will and Joni Gray The Gray children are pulled on their sleds through the snow by a horse lead by a dog. Wednesday brought Union County its first snow of 2018 creating a wonderland that closed schools but provided the children of Union County with lots of fun in the snow. Photo courtesy of Blake Wilson Brantley Wilson and Bentley Burr are all bundled up so they can enjoy some fun in the snow that covered Union County on Wednesday. Union County's first snow of 2018 totaled two inches or more of accumulation and brought with it freezing temperatures that dipped into the upper teens by Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of Beth Miller Adelyn Miller dresses as "Elsa" from the Walt Disney movie "Frozen" as she plays in the snow that covered Union County on Wednesday. The first snow of 2018 in Union County closed local schools but opened up lots of winter fun for the children of the community. Photo courtesy of Madison Lawson Twins Harper and Ryleigh must have been real happy about the winter weather that descended on Union County Wednesday as they appear to be dancing in the snow. They and the other children of Union County got to have some great fun in the snow thanks to a storm system that dropped two inches or more or snow on the county on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Angie Painter Makylie has a snowball in her hand and she looks like she's ready to use it, because what good's a snowball if you don't throw it. Children in Union County got to make and throw snowballs, build snowmen, and have lots of other winter fun after a front moved in from the west early Wednesday morning bringing more than two inches of snow and below freezing temperatures to the Upstate. Photo courtesy of Cheryl McAbee This Christmas tree got some extra decoration Wednesday courtesy of the winter storm that brought more than two inches of snow to Union County. Photo courtesy of Melissa Ann Briggs Ashley Wallen, Micheal James Wallen, and Ares Brocklurest look proud of the snowman they built and they should be because it shows they know the best thing about snow is using it to build a snowman. A winter storm brought Union County Wednesday providing the children of the county with plenty of snow to have some good winter fun. Photo courtesy of Tricia Epps Luke looks quite happy as he points to the equally jubilant looking snowman he was able to build Wednesday thanks to the winter storm the blanketed Union County in two inches or more of snow. The first snow of 2018 in Union County closed schools but provided the children of the county with the opportunity for some great winter fun. Photo courtesy of Lori Brannon The snow that fell on Union County on Wednesday, began melting away Thursday as temperatures rose above freezing. Here the snow is melting off these pine trees. Photo courtesy of Lori Brannon If there's one plant that really goes with winter weather besides pine trees it's holly and that's certainly the case in this photo which shows a holly plant with ice on it against a background of snow. Union County got first true taste of winter in 2018 this past Wednesday when a storm system brought snow, ice, and below freezing temperatures to the county. Photo courtesy of Angie Painter This snowman built by Hailey and Kensley is one of the many snowmen built by the children of Union County after a winter storm dropped two inches or more of snow on the county this past Wednesday. Schools were canceled due to the winter weather, but while it may have kept them out of school this snowman is proof it didn't keep the children of Union County from having some great winter fun. Schools were canceled due to the winter weather, but while it may have kept them out of school this snowman is proof it didn’t keep the children of Union County from having some great winter fun. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Snowman-by-Hailey-and-Kensley.jpg Photo courtesy of Angie Painter This snowman built by Hailey and Kensley is one of the many snowmen built by the children of Union County after a winter storm dropped two inches or more of snow on the county this past Wednesday. Schools were canceled due to the winter weather, but while it may have kept them out of school this snowman is proof it didn’t keep the children of Union County from having some great winter fun.

Storm brings snow, below freezing temperatures

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

