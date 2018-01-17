Up to two inches of snow today

UNION COUNTY — A “very strong cold front” is expected to bring as much as two inches of snow to Union County by late this afternoon and cause temperatures to fall into the teens overnight.

Early risers this morning saw rain falling outside their windows, but not for long as temperatures fell and the raindrops turned to snowflakes that rapidly began covering houses and other buildings, cars and trucks, and trees, bushes and the ground. Local schools were closed because of the weather as were county and municipal offices. The snow is expected to continue falling throughout much of the rest of the day along with temperatures that will continue falling throughout tonight and into Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Doug Outlaw with the National Weather Services in Greer said that as of 4 a.m. rain was falling at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport but by 4:30 a.m. it had changed to snow and by 7 a.m. there was as much as an inch of accumulation with snow continuing to fall. Outlaw said that the change of rain to snow was caused by a “very strong cold front” that began moving through the Upstate early this morning and will continue to impact area weather with snow and increasingly cold temperatures. He said that while the snow was expected to stop falling at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport by around 11 a.m., it is expected to continue to fall in Union County until around 4 p.m. with accumulation of up to two inches.

As for how cold it will get, Outlaw said that today’s high of 40 degrees was reached this morning before the cold front began causing temperatures to drop, turning the rain into snow. Outlaw said that as of 3 a.m. the temperature was 40 degrees at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport but by 10 a.m. had dropped to 28 degrees. He said the cold front that is causing temperatures to fall is moving in from the west and had already caused the temperature to dip to 23 degrees in Athens, Georgia.

In Union County, the temperature was 32 degrees shortly before 9 a.m., and Outlaw said that during daylight hours the temperature will fall slowly from the 30s into the 20s. With sundown, however, Outlaw said temperatures in Union County will fall into the teens and bottom out at 17 degrees by sunrise Thursday. By that afternoon, however, temperatures are expected to climb to 43 degrees allowing for the melting of the snow that fell today.

