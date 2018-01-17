Posted on by

A prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Hillside Baptist Church, 108 Ingle Avenue, Union, is.


Read Psalm 119:105-112

Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.

— Psalm 119:105 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for the Bible and your guidance through it. May its words become an even brighter lamp, guiding us every day. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will seek guidance from the Bible today.

