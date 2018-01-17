A prayer for Wednesday

Read Psalm 119:105-112
Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.
— Psalm 119:105 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for the Bible and your guidance through it. May its words become an even brighter lamp, guiding us every day. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will seek guidance from the Bible today.
