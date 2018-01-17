A passion for art and romance

UNION — The story of an artist’s love for art and romance will be told when Ballet Spartanburg’s Professional Company performs “Década” this Sunday at USC Union.

Ballet Spartanburg offers the only resident company of professional ballet dancers in the Upstate. The company, which consists of 10 dancers, has been in existence for 5 years and has performed in Houston, Texas and both North and South Carolina. The company performs about 40 times during the season while they are under contract with Ballet Spartanburg in on stage performances and school performances.

This year, Ballet Spartanburg will begin its first tour of the 2018 season at USC Union where this Sunday (Jan. 21) at 3 p.m. it will perform Década. A press release issued by the company describes Década as “a compelling ballet of visionary voices and tributes to both the classical and contemporary, Década pushes the boundaries of today’s current vocabulary of ballet with an inspiring and eclectic evening of pieces from recognizable ballets such as Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet juxtaposed to contemporary pieces. This tenth year production of the DanSynergy Series continues Carlos Agudelo’s commitment to collaborating with local musicians, visual and performing artists, filmmakers and writers in order to create new compelling works.”

It further states that Década “features bright, colorful and energetic pieces about the legendary artist Frida Khalo, choreographed by Cuban choreographer, Nelson Reyes. This piece highlights Frida Khalo and her love of art and romance.”

Following the performance a reception will be held at a private home for the members of the company and the sponsors of Sunday’s performance.

Década is about an hour long with an intermission. Tickets may be purchased through EventBrite/Decada/Union. Ticket prices are adults $25, seniors $20 and students $15. Arthur State Bank is the presenting sponsor. Tickets are on sale at the Main Street branch of Arthur State Bank and at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. Seats are limited for this performance as it is a one time only performance.

