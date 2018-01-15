Cunningham graduates from Lander

GREENWOOD — Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon 167 students including one from Union County during the university’s 156th commencement ceremony on December 16.

Ironman triathlete, attorney, and motivational speaker Jay Hewitt delivered the keynote address during the formal program held inside Finis Horne Arena.

The class of 2017 includes graduates from local communities, cities, and regions across South Carolina and other states across the country, as well as internationally. Those graduates included:

• Michael Anthony Cunningham, of Union, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

More graduate information can be found online at www.lander.edu.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Lander-blue-horizontal-logo-copy.jpg

During the university’s 156th commencement