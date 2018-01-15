Area students make Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The following Spartanburg Community College students from the Union County area have earned Dean’s List honors for fall term 2017.

Buffalo

• Christian L. Petty

Enoree

• Destiny H. Dietrick

• Ethen T. Kisner

Jonesville

• Malaysia C. Hardy

• Seth H. Parker

Pacolet

• Summer A. Loftis

• Tamie Vires

• John C. Williams III

Pauline

• Christian G. Keodouangkhao

• Laura Koralewicz

• Jessica E. Wiley

Union

• William H. Ivey

• Reilly A. Laux

• Kathryn Moore

• Patrick T. Roark

• Carmen E. Solis

• Arius J. Tucker

• Jay M. Vaughan

Registration for SCC spring semester 2018 is going on now for classes that begin on February 13, February 28 and March 19. Individuals interested in registering for classes can apply online at www.sccsc.edu or contact the admissions center at any SCC location for more assistance.

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SCC-1.jpg

At Spartanburg Community College