Six excel academically at SMC

SPARTANBURG — Five students from the Union County area have been named to Spartanburg Methodist College’s Dean’s List for Fall 2017 while a sixth has been named to its President’s List.

President’s List

In a statement released Thursday, Jan. 4, it was announced that Fabian Salinas of Pacolet has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College President’s List for grades earned during the fall 2017 academic semester. President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

Dean’s List

A press release also issued Thursday, Jan. 4, stated that Dr. Anita K. Bowles, Vice President for Academic Affairs for SMC, is pleased to announce the students included on the Dean’s List for grades earned during the fall 2017 academic semester. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

• Alexis Breonna Chantwoine Beatty of Union

• Jason Tyrek Rodgers of Union

• Lindsey Alexandria Fowler of Union

• Logan Logan Cartee of Pauline

• Noah Ellis Moore of Enoree

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves an approximately 800 student body and offers six associate degrees as well as paths to bachelor’s degrees. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness and character development. SMC is the college of choice for local, regional, national and international students who desire the advantages of a church-related education in a supportive community where they can thrive.

One named to President’s List, 5 to Dean’s List