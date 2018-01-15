Posted on by

Local students graduate from PTC

With degrees in applied science

GREENWOOD — The James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College welcomed more than 200 Piedmont Technical College graduates — two of them from Union County — to celebrate their accomplishments.

Dr. Ray Brooks, president, welcomed graduates, family and guests to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates.

“You have given yourself the gift that will keep on giving,” Brooks said. “My challenge to you is to never stop learning, never stop hoping, dream big and continue to do the wonderful things that I know you’ll do.”

Deirdre Young, of Carlisle, received an associate in applied science degree with a major in administrative office technology, medical concentration.

Jarrad Graham Fowler, of Union, received an associate in applied science degree with a major in criminal justice.

