Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty or no contest this week before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessons Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Michael Paul Guinn, 38, 233 Lower Fairforest Church Road, Union, to 1st Offense Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, six months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, 12 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jeremy Sweeny, 25, 107 Greenwood Alley, Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Possession of Crack Cocaine, 60 days with credit for 24 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Marijuana, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Lawrence Davis II, 41, 911 North Church Street, Union, to Resisting Arrest, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Ecstasy, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of a Controlled Substance, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joseph Lee Ridings, 20, 118 Brookside Drive, Union, to Grand Larceny, five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle, five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Burglary 2nd-Degree (Non-Violent), five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Common Law Robbery, five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, three years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— John Earl Turner, 52, 215 Fairview Road, Union, to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, 60 days with credit for 11 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Robert Marshall Mull, 56, 220 Eaves Road, Whitmire, to Possession/Sale of a Stolen Firearm, six months suspended upon six months probation with credit for five days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution; to 1st Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, six months suspended upon six months probation with credit for five days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Teddy Scott Mull, 35, 208 James Street, Union, to Possession of Methamphetamine, 90 days with credit for two days already served and to pay $283.25.

— Devon Sherrod Thompson, 28, 1878 Santuc Drive, Carlisle, to 1st Offense Possession of Cocaine, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for three days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession of Marijuana, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for three days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joseph Lester Cochran III, 39, 227 Haas Street, Union, to Petit Larceny (3rd Property Offense), 16 months with credit for 229 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution; to Obtaining Property by False Pretenses more than $2,000 (3rd Property Offense), 16 months with credit for 229 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Keith Davis, 30, 2626 Woodlawn Avenue, North Charleston, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, four years with credit for 119 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Rykeem O. Green, 21, 304 Columbus Street, Union, to Assault and Battery by Mob 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Harold Dean Sinclair III, 24, 116 Old Shetley Place, Union, to Assaulting, Beating, or Wounding a Police Officer while Resisting Arrest, four years with credit for 419 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana 1st Offense, four years with credit for 419 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Burglary 3rd Degree 1st Offense, four years with credit for 419 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Harry Lewis McCall, 57, 124 Bates Avenue Extension, Union, to 1st Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Breanna Taylor Clark, 20, 121 Glendale Street, Spartanburg, to Strong Arm Robbery, five years suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Cassie Nicole Fox, 33, 205 North 2nd Street, Lockhart, to Accessory After the Fact of Burglary 2nd Degree, 18 months suspended upon three years probation with credit for 8 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution.

— Willie James Rice, 67, 406 South Mountain Street, Union, to Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, three years with credit for time served since Jan. 4, 2017 and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Cocaine 2nd Offense, three years with credit for time served since Jan. 4, 2017 and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Garnell Bryan Williams, 21, 460 Bradley Road, Spartanburg, to Attempted Armed Robbery, five years with credit for 344 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Degree Burglary, five years with credit for 344 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault and Battery by Mob 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— June D. Davis, 51, 609 Happy Valley Road, Union, to Possession of Methamphetamine, 90 days with credit for 32 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Forgery, 90 days with credit for 32 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kacie Lawson Inabinet, 38, 3752 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Jonesville, to Grand Larceny Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Javaris Jeter, 20, 114 Pioneer Road, Union, to Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, one year suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Jerome Antonio Tribble, 34, 103 Commanche Drive, Gray Court, to 1st Offense Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, 12 months with credit for 55 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, 12 months with credit for 55 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ernest E. Webber, 40, 733 T. Bishop Road, Jonesville, to Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense, time served and to pay $372.86 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

—James Michael Stines, 55, 214 Old Shetley Place, Union, to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with credit for three days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Joseph Leroy Rice, 39, 301 North Boyce Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for time served since June 2, 2017 and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kenneth Ray Ferguson, 59, 3597 Janie Glymph-Goree Boulevard, Carlisle, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— James Franklin Crawford III, 36, 289 Estes Road, Union, to Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with three days credit for time already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jonathan Shane Patrick, 30, 159 Neal Shoals Road, Union, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, 10 years with credit for 121 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Methamphetamine, three years with credit for 121 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, three years with credit for 121 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Johnny Javonta Staggers, 27, 512 James Dixon Lane #B, Spartanburg, to Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Desmond Shaqueal Kelly, 23, 3014 Berry Farm Road, Carlisle, to Resisting Arrest, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Arsagius Jentrion Workman, 20, 617 Lakeview Heights, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution of Marijuana, three years suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession of Marijuana, one year suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, one year suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.