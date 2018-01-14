Debutantes presented at Society Ball

SPARTANBURG — The Rose Hill Candlelight Society held its annual ball on January 6, 2018 at the Spartanburg Marriott at Renaissance Park, Spartanburg.

Members and guests were greeted by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Irvin Kelly, Mr. and Mrs. David Kevin Morrow, Mr. and Mrs. David Stephen Morrow, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Bruce Barnado, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Eugene Fisher.

Other board members present were Mrs. Charles Jackson Malone, mothers’ chair; Mrs. Dennis Ellis Langley, ball chair; Mrs. James Wesley Long, decorations chair; Mrs. Paul Hayne Wilkes III, presentation chair; and Mrs. David Elliott Wilson, publicity chair.

Mrs. Charles Irvin Kelly is President of the Rose Hill Candlelight Society and Mrs. David Kevin Morrow is Vice-President. Mrs. David Stephen Morrow is Corresponding Secretary, Mrs. Timothy Bruce Barnado is Recording Secretary, and Mrs. Frank Eugene Fisher is Treasurer.

Mrs. Kelly welcomed members, guests, and the following new members: Mr. and Mrs. Don Wayne Cody, Mr. and Mrs. David Christopher Reece, and Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Wayne West. Also welcomed were the following legacy members: Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Gus Diamaduros and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Elmer Hudson, III. Mr. Joseph Michael Connolly served as Master of Ceremonies.

Eleven young women were presented:

Caroline Reid Bailey, daughter of Ms. Julia Wilkes Bailey and Mr. Anthony Ward Bailey, is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina-Upstate. She was presented by her grandfather, Mr. Paul Hayne Wilkes, III. Her escort was Mr. Tyler Brice Kingsmore.

Lennah Denise Farr, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Toney Lein Farr, Sr., is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina-Upstate. She was presented by her brother, Mr. Toney Lein Farr, Jr. Her escort was Mr. Jacob Wayne Winters.

Brianna Taylor Hudson, daughter of Mr. William Leigh Hudson, is a sophomore at Georgia Southern University. She was presented by her uncle, Mr. Earl Elmer Hudson, III. Her escort was Mr. Zachary Morgan Hayes.

Anna Kathryn Kelly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Irvin Kelly, is a sophomore at Winthrop University. She was presented by her father, Mr. Kelly. Her escort was Mr. Cole Martin Heatherly.

Mallory Elizabeth McGee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Earl McGee, is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina-Columbia. She was presented by her father, Mr. McGee. Her escort was Mr. Robert Lynn Mitchell.

Hannah Melissa Sailors, daughter of Mrs. Michael Baxter Walker and Mr. Steven Shane Sailors, is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina-Columbia. She was presented by her grandfather, Mr. Thomas David Simmons. Her escort was Mr. Jordan Alexander Spencer.

Reeves Alexander Goettee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Allen Goettee, Jr., is a sophomore at Wofford College. She was sponsored by Mr. And Mrs. Roy Steven Cobb and presented by Mr. Cobb. Her escort was Mr. Homer Allen Goettee, III.

Brooklyn Elizabeth Nies, daughter of Mrs. Marty Dean Griffin and Mr. Christopher James Nies, is a sophomore at Spartanburg Methodist College. She was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. David Stephen Morrow and presented by Mr. Morrow. Her escort was Mr. Bradley James Scott.

Morgan Anderson Petty, daughter of Mrs. Jane Anderson Petty and Mr. James Henry Petty, is a sophomore at Winthrop University. She was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Philip David Maness and presented by Mr. Maness. Her escort was Mr. Ryan Gene Vaughan.

Marah Alexis Robinson, daughter of Mr. Anthony Maurice Robinson and the late Mrs. Melinda Freeman Robinson, is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina-Columbia. She was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Brett Owens Anthony and presented by Mr. Anthony. Her escort was Mr. Jacob Price Gualt.

Kailen Leigh Wicker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Talmadge Wicker, is a sophomore at Paul Mitchell School of Greeville. She was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lee Sinclair and presented by Mr. Sinclair. Her escort was Mr. Bryan Stephen Arnold.

Two sons were presented at the ball:

Jantzen Alexander Childers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jantzen Reid Childers, is a student at the College of Charleston.

Zachary Morgan Hayes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Dean Hayes, is enlisted in the United States Navy and will begin his service this spring.

One bride and groom were presented at the ball:

Mr. and Mrs. Alton Bannister Bishop, IV of Union, SC, are the daughter and son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Don Wayne Cody. Mrs. Bishop is a graduate of The University of South Carolina and is employed by Foster Park Elementary School as a second grade teacher. Mr. Bishop is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and is employed as a Sales and Service Representative by First Citizens Bank in Boiling Springs, SC.

Caroline Reid Bailey http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Caroline-Reid-Bailey.jpg Caroline Reid Bailey Lennah Denise Farr http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Lennah-Denise-Farr.jpg Lennah Denise Farr Brianna Taylor Hudson http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Brianna-Taylor-Hudson.jpg Brianna Taylor Hudson Anna Kathryn Kelly http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Anna-Kathryn-Kelly.jpg Anna Kathryn Kelly Mallory Elizabeth McGee http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Mallory-Elizabeth-McGee.jpg Mallory Elizabeth McGee Hannah Melissa Sailors http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Hannah-Melissa-Sailors.jpg Hannah Melissa Sailors Reeves Alexander Goettee http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Reeves-Alexander-Goettee.jpg Reeves Alexander Goettee Brooklyn Elizabeth Nies http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Brooklyn-Elizabeth-Nies.jpg Brooklyn Elizabeth Nies Morgan Anderson Petty http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Morgan-Anderson-Petty.jpg Morgan Anderson Petty Marah Alexis Robinson http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Marah-Alexis-Robinson.jpg Marah Alexis Robinson Kailen Leigh Wicker http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Kailen-Leigh-Wicker.jpg Kailen Leigh Wicker

11 young women, two sons, bride and groom presented