MES holds annual Spelling Bee

MONARCH — One of the things children learn at school is how to spell and recently some students at Monarch Elementary School got to demonstrate how well they’ve mastered that ability.

In a statement released Friday, Monarch Elementary announced that it held its annual School Spelling Bee this Thursday (January 11) in the school cafeteria.

The press release states that students in the third, fourth, and fifth grades each competed in a class spelling bee in hopes of advancing to the school bee.

It states that “each student that competed in the bee worked very hard to be a part of the competition. We are proud of each student for trying their best.”

The following students participated in this year’s School Spelling Bee:

• Marion Edwards

• Jason Sanders

• Jolene West

• Jamison Parks

• Camora Crosby

• Caleb Cohen

• Tanner Gibson

• Nyla Hooker

• Elijah Byrd

• Analeigh Hart

• Mason Russell

The press release states that the following students were the top three spellers in this year’s spelling bee:

• Elijah Byrd — Winner

• Analeigh Hart — First Runner-Up

• Mason Russell — Second Runner-Up.

Congratulations to all these young ladies and gentlemen for all their hard work and dedication to mastering the ability to spell. May their achievements encourage their fellow students at Monarch Elementary and students throughout the Union County School District to do so as well.

Byrd wins competition; Hart, Russell runners-up