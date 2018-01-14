Library sets up ‘GoFundMe’ page

UNION — The Union County Carnegie Library is asking for the public’s help in dealing with the costs of the flood that forced it to close its doors again just one day after it reopened.

The Union County Carnegie Library closed its doors the weekend following a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30 that kicked off a $1.8 million restoration program that will involve the renovation, upgrade and expansion of the library building at 300 East South Street. The library was closed to allow staff to relocate its materials and equipment to its temporary location in the old Graham Cash building at 127 East Main Street.

The library reopened at its temporary location on Wednesday, January 3, but was forced to close again on Thursday, January 4, when a sprinkler froze, ruptured, and caused a flood. The ruptured sprinkler is on a floor the library is not leasing, but it nevertheless flooded the entire building.

The library staff is working to deal with the results of the flood and get the library reopened as quickly as possible. That effort, however, will be costly and so the library is asking for the public’s help in raising the funds to deal with those costs.

In a statement released Thursday, Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson announced that the library has established a Go Fund Me website to enable the public to contribute to the effort to get the library open again.

To help offset the costs of the recent flood at the library’s temporary facility, the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library have set up a GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/devastating-flood-damage-to-library

Any donations are tax deductible.

By Charles Warner

