Posted on by

A prayer for Saturday

, , , , ,

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Unity United Methodist Church, 206 Hart Street, Union, is.


Read Acts 12:1-6

I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the Lord sustains me. I will not fear though tens of thousands assail me on every side.

— Psalm 3:5-6 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, we need not fear because you are watching over us. Thank you for your love and constant care. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can close my eyes and rest, knowing God never sleeps.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Unity United Methodist Church, 206 Hart Street, Union, is.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Unity-United-Methodist-Church.jpgCharles Warner | The Union Times

In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Unity United Methodist Church, 206 Hart Street, Union, is.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:30 am |    

A prayer for Saturday

A prayer for Saturday
3:00 am |    

A team committed to quality

A team committed to quality
2:30 am |    

UCSO Employees of the Year honored

UCSO Employees of the Year honored
comments powered by Disqus