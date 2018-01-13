A prayer for Saturday

Read Acts 12:1-6

I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the Lord sustains me. I will not fear though tens of thousands assail me on every side.

— Psalm 3:5-6 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, we need not fear because you are watching over us. Thank you for your love and constant care. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can close my eyes and rest, knowing God never sleeps.