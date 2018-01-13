A team committed to quality

UNION — A tradition of customer service and quality products is not only continuing but being enhanced by a local auto parts store’s new partnership with CarQuest.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Napa Auto Parts store at 322 North Duncan Bypass, Union, became CarQuest Auto Parts.

The change is due to owner Tim DeHart’s desire to continue and enhance his store’s long tradition of providing friendly customer service and quality auto parts by forming a partnership with a company that he says is equally committed to service and quality. DeHart said his store didn’t have that kind of partner in Napa, particularly when it came to keeping his store — and his customers — supplied with the auto parts they needed when they needed it. He said that with CarQuest his store always has the parts — the quality parts — it needs for its customers when they need them.

“Availability of parts was our biggest issue,” DeHart said of his store’s relationship with Napa. “We were out of parts more than we had them in.

“With CarQuest we get overnight delivery and we get three shuttles a day,” he said. “We haven’t lost the quality of the parts. When it comes in a CarQuest box it is always quality, the kind of quality we always want to provide our customers.”

In addition to providing customers with quality parts, DeHart said he and his staff have always been committed to providing their customers with quality service, a commitment he said is shared by CarQuest.

“Our biggest asset is our experience, our customer service, friendly customer service,” DeHart said. “I’ve been in the auto parts business since 1979 and our policy has been to give our customers experienced, friendly customer service. The level of experience and service the customer gets here is different from what they get elsewhere.”

With CarQuest, DeHart said that’s not only going to continue but improve.

“I think it is going to get better,” DeHart said. “With Napa we didn’t have customer service from them. We have it with CarQuest. We are a team with them.”

DeHart said that the team, the partnership, of his store and staff of 13 — six drivers, six countermen, and one secretary — with CarQuest is already making things better for the customers and he urged everyone to come see for themselves what the new CarQuest store is like.

“I’d like everybody to come in and see the new store and experience the difference our partnership with CarQuest has made,” DeHart said.

CarQuest Auto Parts, 322 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about CarQuest Auto Parts and the products and services it provides call 864-427-3671.

Donna McMurray | The Union Times The staff of the CarQuest Auto Parts store, 322 North Duncan Bypass, Union, pose for a picture with the new signs on the store signifying their new identity as a distributor of CarQuest auto parts. The store was previously a distributor for Napa but changed to CarQuest in order to continue and enhance its tradition of customer service and increase availability of auto parts. The members of the CarQuest Auto Parts store staff are (front row) Mark Ramsey, Joe Stepp, Alfred Belk, Keith Parks, (back row) Ben Franklin, Tim Floyd, Tim Dehart (owner), Maxie Ponder and Don Hines. Absent when the picture was taken were staff members William Turner and Gene Adams. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CarQuest-Photo-2.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times The staff of the CarQuest Auto Parts store, 322 North Duncan Bypass, Union, pose for a picture with the new signs on the store signifying their new identity as a distributor of CarQuest auto parts. The store was previously a distributor for Napa but changed to CarQuest in order to continue and enhance its tradition of customer service and increase availability of auto parts. The members of the CarQuest Auto Parts store staff are (front row) Mark Ramsey, Joe Stepp, Alfred Belk, Keith Parks, (back row) Ben Franklin, Tim Floyd, Tim Dehart (owner), Maxie Ponder and Don Hines. Absent when the picture was taken were staff members William Turner and Gene Adams. Image courtesy of CarQuest The former Napa Auto Parts store at 322 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is now CarQuest Auto Parts store. While it is now a distributor of CarQuest auto parts, the store is still under the same management, has the same staff, and operates on the same schedule. The change to CarQuest reflects owner Tim DeHart’s desire to continue and enhance his store’s tradition of experienced, friendly customer service while also increasing the availability of quality auto parts. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CarQuest-logo.jpg Image courtesy of CarQuest The former Napa Auto Parts store at 322 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is now CarQuest Auto Parts store. While it is now a distributor of CarQuest auto parts, the store is still under the same management, has the same staff, and operates on the same schedule. The change to CarQuest reflects owner Tim DeHart’s desire to continue and enhance his store’s tradition of experienced, friendly customer service while also increasing the availability of quality auto parts.

Local store partners with CarQuest

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.