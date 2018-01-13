Posted on by

Board hires teachers, secretary

For the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years

By Charles Warner

UNION COUNTY — Four new teachers and other staff will begin working for the Union County School District in the second semester of the 2017-2018 school while two more teachers will begin working for the district in 2018-2019.

In a special meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Union County School District Office, the Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously to approve the Personnel Report presented by District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble. The report includes the hiring of the two teachers, an assistant teacher, and a secretary who will begin working at the following schools this semester:

• Teresa Rivera — Science Teacher — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Hannah Derrick — 5K Teacher — Foster Park Elementary School

• Yolanda Glenn — Title I Para Pro — Foster Park Elementary School

• Brenda Pitt — Secretary — District Office

The report also includes the following personnel who Stribble said will begin work for the district in 2018-2019:

• Raven Byers — Math Teacher — Union County High School

• Franquia Byers — Math Teacher — Union County High School

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3.jpg
For the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years

