JMS Girls, Boys beat High Point

JONESVILLE — These are the result of this week’s games pitting the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Girls and Boys basketball teams against High Point.

Girls

Scores

JMS 32

High Point 8

Players

Dymia Brannon — 17 points

I’Yorie Willis — 11 points

Kinslee Floyd — 2

Janiyah Glenn — 2

Season

The JMS Girls Record for the season is now 5-4

Boys

Scores

JMS 42

High Point 21

Players

Naqaua Kershaw — 17 points

Jabryson Hunter — 7 points

Caleb Bright — 4 points

Terry Smith — 4 points

Hayden Whitlock — 4 points

Evan Threadgill — 2 points

Koheen Minick — 2 points

Jaraylin Gregory — 2.

Season

The JMS Boys Record for the season is now 10-0.

Season basketall records now 5-4, 10-0