JMS Girls, Boys beat High Point

JONESVILLE — These are the result of this week’s games pitting the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Girls and Boys basketball teams against High Point.
Girls
Scores
JMS 32
High Point 8
Players
Dymia Brannon — 17 points
I’Yorie Willis — 11 points
Kinslee Floyd — 2
Janiyah Glenn — 2
Season
The JMS Girls Record for the season is now 5-4
Boys
Scores
JMS 42
High Point 21
Players
Naqaua Kershaw — 17 points
Jabryson Hunter — 7 points
Caleb Bright — 4 points
Terry Smith — 4 points
Hayden Whitlock — 4 points
Evan Threadgill — 2 points
Koheen Minick — 2 points
Jaraylin Gregory — 2.
Season
The JMS Boys Record for the season is now 10-0.