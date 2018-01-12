SCC and Michelin offering ‘Learn & Earn’

SPARTANBURG — Upstate residents looking for a new job or a career change in the booming manufacturing industry can take advantage of a new Spartanburg Community College scholars program thanks to a partnership between SCC and Michelin North America. The SCC Michelin Manufacturing Scholars Program offers exceptional “learn and earn” opportunities for individuals interested in hands-on training, technical certification from SCC and a potential manufacturing career with Michelin. Applications from qualified candidates are now being accepted for the program and for classes that begin on May 14, 2018.

“All across the nation, and here in Spartanburg County, manufacturing companies are experiencing the effects of the aging workforce in the manufacturing industry and the many individuals who will take invaluable knowledge and experience with them when they retire,” explains Jay Coffer, SCC’s department chair of Advanced Manufacturing. “Companies contact me almost daily looking for trained and qualified employees. They want individuals who can solve problems, who can be that lead individual, and fill the huge void of those retiring.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to partner with our community to strengthen the development of our workforce. This unique program will introduce people to a rewarding career in industry”, said Anna Padaetz, facility personnel manager for Michelin’s heavy-truck and commercial tire plant in Spartanburg. “Michelin is offering to pay candidates for hands-on training, pay for their industrial education and then launch them on an industrial career. We want our Upstate community to understand that when you join Michelin, you’re investing in a long-term career.”

In response to the manufacturing crisis in the Upstate, SCC and Michelin addressed the problem head-on by offering the scholars program, which is designed to get qualified applicants in class at SCC while simultaneously working at Michelin gaining real-world, hands-on experience. As part of the College’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing & Industrial Technologies, the Michelin program is an amazing opportunity for those who are mechanically inclined and interested in solving problems, working in a team environment and working at the local Spartanburg Michelin plant, which is part of the international headquarters, Michelin North America.

“For the past 50 years, Spartanburg Community College has partnered with business and industry throughout our three-county service area of Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties to advance and sustain the Upstate economy by educating, training and re-training residents to work as highly skilled employees in local businesses,” says Henry C. Giles, Jr., SCC president. “We are at a critical crossroads as baby boomers retire, leaving highly skilled positions vacant, while job seekers in our area are not pursuing the education and training required to fill these positions.”

Giles adds, “We are excited to work with Michelin to address the skills gap and workforce issues they are facing. Partnerships like ours, between public and private businesses, as well as partnerships among local and state governmental bodies, elected officials, as well as community and technical colleges, need to align priorities, funding and missions if we are to attract, train and educate highly skilled employees to solve this growing problem.”

Features of the SCC Michelin Manufacturing Scholars Program include:

• Semester-long training in the culture, processes and values of manufacturing

• Intentionally designed curriculum that aligns with industry needs

• Paid work-based learning at Michelin, 28 hours per week

• Full Michelin scholarship that covers tuition, fees and books

• Nine credit hours that, upon successful completion, lead to a Manufacturing Operators Certificate from SCC and a potential offer of full-time employment with Michelin, provided that all performance and hiring criteria are met.

To be considered, applicants must:

• Be 18 years of age or older with a valid ID

• Have a high school diploma or GED

• Have a Bronze or better level in WorkKeys

• Have a mechanical aptitude, ability and interest

• Have reliable transportation (now and ongoing) and a reasonable commuting distance (training and potential future employment will be at the Michelin facility in Spartanburg)

• Have a personal/family situation that enables commitment to the program and ultimately full-time employment that will include swing shifts

• Complete a background check, meet physical requirements andpass drug screenings

To apply, candidates must attend an introductory session and complete all required paperwork by March 8, 2018. Details of the sessions can be found on the SCC website at the following link: www.sccsc.edu/michelin/.

During the introductory session, applicants will learn about the program, complete an application for SCC and complete an application for employment with Michelin. Candidates must bring the following to the session:

• Final transcript (high school or GED)

• Valid ID

• Current copy of resume

WorkKeys score – For individuals without a WorkKeys score, an assessment can be scheduled with SC Works at the following website: www.scworks.org/.

Important deadlines for the SCC Michelin Manufacturing Scholars Program include:

• March 8, 2018 — All required paperwork must be completed and submitted by interested candidates

• March 19, 2018 — Michelin will begin interviewing successful candidates, and upon selection, work with finalists on obtaining physicals and drug screenings

• May 7, 2018 — Orientation for accepted applicants will take place during this week

• May 14, 2018 — Classes begin

During the course of the program, students will be exposed to day shifts, weekend shifts and night shifts.

For more information on the SCC Michelin Manufacturing Scholars Program, please contact Cresta Davis at (864) 592-4392 or davisc@sccsc.edu.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

Program a pathway to potential careers