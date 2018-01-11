Still painting after 96 years

UNION — The work of a former Lockhart area resident who is still painting at the age of 96 will be on display and available for sale at the Union County Arts Council during the month of January.

In a statement released Friday, UCAC Coordinator Amber Ivey announced the Arts Council will be highlighting the landscape and seascape paintings of Gib Kohr at its Art Gallery at 116 East Main Street, Union. Ivey said that Kohr’s work will be on display and available for purchase throughout January at the Art Gallery which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. She said that a total of 34 of Kohr’s paintings are on display at the gallery.

The press release states that Kohr is a former resident of the Lockhart area who now resides in Rock Hill. It states that Kohr, who is 96 years old, has been painting for most of his life, but has been especially focused on it during the past 20 years. That focus has included participating in workshops and taking classes offered by John Mac-Kay of the River Arts area in Asheville, NC, Joanie Purk of Charlotte Fine Arts, and with Diarmuid Kelly at the Spartanburg Arts Center.

Kohr paints landscapes and seascapes using the oil medium and, according to the press release, much of his inspiration comes from the artworks of the Hudson River School. The press release states that Kohr paints most of his landscapes and seascapes from the photos he has taken during his travels.

A World War II veteran of the US Navy, Kohr joined the Boy Scouts at the age of 12 and has remained a member throughout his life, serving as a scoutmaster until just a few years ago. The press release states that as a Boy Scout, Kohr is also a Vigil Order of Arrow member. He is also a life member of the Lockhart Masonic Lodge. His hobbies include woodworking, building fly fishing rods, as well as making knives and bows, a few of which are also on display at the Art Gallery but are not for sale.

For more information about Kohr’s work and other activities and events in January at the Art Gallery call the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Gib Kohr stands beside “Evans Mills,” one of the 34 landscapes and seascapes he has painted that are currently on display and available for sale at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery at 116 East Main Street, Union. Kohr has been painting most of his life and continues to paint today at the age of 96. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Kohr.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Gib Kohr stands beside “Evans Mills,” one of the 34 landscapes and seascapes he has painted that are currently on display and available for sale at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery at 116 East Main Street, Union. Kohr has been painting most of his life and continues to paint today at the age of 96.

