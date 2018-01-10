A prayer for Wednesday

Read 1 Peter 4:8-11

Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in various forms.

— 1 Peter 4:9-10 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to serve others joyfully as we go about our daily tasks. Thank you for allowing us to be stewards of your grace. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will serve God and others with a joyful heart.