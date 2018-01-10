Form of government change approved

UNION — The City of Union will have soon have a new type of government after voters went to the polls Tuesday and voted to change it.

Tuesday’s referendum asked Union voters to answer yes or no on the following question:

Shall the municipal government of Union change its form of government from the mayor-council form to the council form?

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s referendum show that 312 voters answered yes while 221 answered no.

The results of Tuesday’s referendum will be certified Friday at 10 a.m. by the City of Union Municipal Election Commission which will meet in the City Clerk’s Office in the City of Union Municipal Building.

If the results are certified, the city’s form of government will change from mayor-council to council form on July 1 with the beginning of the city’s 2018-2019 fiscal year.

For more about the results of Tuesday’s referendum and what the change in the form of government will mean, see Saturday’s edition of The Union Times and our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_web1_union-logo-2.jpg

Referendum results to be certified Friday

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.