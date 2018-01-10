UNION COUNTY — The start of the first day of the second semester of the 2017-2018 school year for the Union County School District was delayed slightly but that didn’t stop things from going smoothly as students enthusiastically returned to classes after being out for Christmas break.

The last day of school for the Union County School District in 2017 was Thursday, December 21, a half-day for the schools. Schools were closed for Christmas break from Friday, December 22 until Friday, January 5 when teachers and other staff returned to prepare for the return of students on Monday, January 8.

That was this Monday, but due to the threat of inclement weather schools operated on a two-hour delayed basis. The weather, however, was cold but clear and so classes were able to resume Monday as planned with things going smoothly according to the principals at the schools who added that students all seemed enthusiastic about being back in school.

“It all went pretty smooth,” Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Principal Kathy Taylor said. “We always have smooth transitions. Our kids always do well with change and transitions. I think everyone was ready to get back on a schedule. Everyone seemed excited to be back.”

Buffalo Elementary School Principal Stacy McAbee said that “everything went smoothly” at her school on Monday. She said that “everybody was happy to be back and ready to tackle second semester.”

Foster Park Elementary School Principal Ott Sizemore said that “it went great, it was absolutely wonderful. I made a tour of the school and I was tickled to death. The kids, they didn’t miss a beat, and every seemed glad to be back. It was a great success and everyone was happy to back in school.”

Monarch Elementary School Principal Mickey Connolly said that “we had a great start to the second semester. The kids seemed excited about returning to school.”

Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Principal Jerry Wood said the day went “very smooth. Kids seemed happy to be back. Excited to be back to see their teachers and friends. They were excited to talk about the present they got. Also, some of the middle school students start new classes and that’s always exciting. It was great.”

Sims Middle School Principal Eric Childers said “everything went great here. Our kids were excited to be back and everything went well.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Brown’s second grade class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School are all smiles as they pose with their teacher for a picture on their first day back in school after Christmas break. Students in Union County returned to school on Monday though later in the morning than normal. The Union County School District was operating on a two-hour delayed schedule Monday because of the possibility of inclement weather. The inclement weather did not materialize, however, and so while the school day began a bit later in the morning, it was nevertheless back in session.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monday was the first day of school for the Union County School District following Christmas break and the students of Mrs. Gardin’s fifth grade class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School were ready to resume their studies. While school resumed Monday, it did so on a two-hour delay due to the threat of inclement weather. While it was cold Monday, the skies were clear and so classes were able to resume.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Mrs. Hogan’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary were happy to get back to class Monday morning after being out of school for two weeks during Christmas break. Monday was the first day of school for the second half of the 2017-2018 school year for the Union County School District. Schools were, however, operating on a two-hour delay due to the possibility of inclement weather which fortunately never materialized, allowing students to return to their studies Monday morning.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Students in Mrs. Bishop’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School line up for lunch Monday morning. It was their first lunch at their school since their last day of class in December before the start of Christmas break. Monday was the first day of school in Union County for the second half of the 2017-2018 school year. While classes were back in session the school day began a little later than normal, operating on a two-hour delay because of the threat of inclement weather. The weather turned out to be fine, however, and students were back in their classrooms and their school’s lunch rooms as planned.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Mrs. Lawson’s first grade class at Monarch Elementary School sat down Monday morning for their first lunch at school in 2018. Classes were back in session in the Union County School District for the first time since December, having been closed for two weeks for Christmas break. The schools operated, however, on a two-hour delayed basis because of the threat of inclement weather which did not materialize, allowing students to return to their classes and school lunch rooms on Monday.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Students from Mrs. Wilkins’ fifth grade home room class at Monarch Elementary School were hard at work on the computers in the school’s computer lab Monday morning. Classes resumed Monday for the Union County School District after being out for the two weeks of Christmas break. Schools did, however, operate on a two-hour delay because of the threat of inclement weather which fortunately did not materialize, allowing students to get back to their studies on Monday.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Wick’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School got back to work Monday on their first day in school since December. Classes in the Union County School District had been out for the two weeks of Christmas and Monday was the first day of the second half of the 2017-2018 school year. Schools operated on a two-hour delay, however, because of the threat of inclement weather. Skies were clear, however, and so students were able to return to their studies on Monday as planned.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School Guidance Counselor Anne Peeler talks to the students in Mrs. Seaburg’s 5K class Monday morning. Students in the Union County School District were back in school Monday for the first time since December following two weeks off for Christmas break. While classes resumed on Monday as planned, schools were operating on a two-hour delay because of the threat of inclement weather which fortunately did not materialize, allowing students to return to their classes.