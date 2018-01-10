USC Union receives DOES scholarship

UNION — The Benevolent, Patriotic Order of DOES #148 has been established in Union, SC since 1957. They were organized on October 15, 1957 and had forty members present to sign the charter at the Union Elks Lodge #1321 on November 15, 1957.

For over 20 years, the Does #148 of Union has presented a scholarship to University of South Carolina Union to support higher education. The scholarship is awarded annually to one male and one female who are new incoming freshmen. Gaven Causey and Hannah Johnson were the 2017-2018 recipients.

The Does promote social activities among members, promote generous work in the community and they are active with their charity and social projects. Every year the Does have bake sales and other campaigns to raise funds for Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, and even more philanthropies.

The deadline to submit an application for USC Union scholarships is May 15, 2018. For more information about USC Union scholarships, please visit our website (uscunion.sc.edu) or call our Financial Aid office at (864) 424-8024.

Photo courtesy of USC Union USC Union Development/Marketing Director Annie Smith (left) receives the annual Benevolent, Patriotic Order of DOES #148 scholarship from DOES Sandy Montgomery and Becky Moss.

Will be awarded to two incoming freshmen