Change the world a corner at a time

Saturday, Jan. 13

5 p.m.: There will be a Relay for Life Songfest at St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Sunday, Jan. 14

2 p.m.: We, McBeth Baptist Church, greet you in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

You are cordially invited to help us celebrate Sis. Jackie Johnson as she delivers her Initial Sermon.

Sunday, Jan. 14

2 p.m.: Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of their Pastor and First Lady, Rev. and Mrs. J.E. Tillotson.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Joseph K. Stringfellow of Emanuel Missionary Church, Chester.

The public is invited.

Charles Warner | The Union Times No one person can change the world. What one person can do, however, is work to improve their own corner of it. That’s not only possible, it’s doable. Yes, it may be difficult, but it is not impossible, if we are willing to commit to doing so. There are those, however, who will say, that improving one small corner of the world accomplishes nothing in the larger scheme of things. They are wrong. The truth is that improving even just one corner of the world makes the world a better place. Furthermore, the more of us that improve our own corner of the world, the more it can inspire others to do the same. If that happens on a large enough scale and it could, then it changes the world. That’s especially true for those who precede that commitment by committing themselves to serving the Lord Jesus Christ and letting Him lead, guide, and direct them. Then change for the better becomes not just possible, but inevitable. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2631.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times No one person can change the world. What one person can do, however, is work to improve their own corner of it. That’s not only possible, it’s doable. Yes, it may be difficult, but it is not impossible, if we are willing to commit to doing so. There are those, however, who will say, that improving one small corner of the world accomplishes nothing in the larger scheme of things. They are wrong. The truth is that improving even just one corner of the world makes the world a better place. Furthermore, the more of us that improve our own corner of the world, the more it can inspire others to do the same. If that happens on a large enough scale and it could, then it changes the world. That’s especially true for those who precede that commitment by committing themselves to serving the Lord Jesus Christ and letting Him lead, guide, and direct them. Then change for the better becomes not just possible, but inevitable.