‘Década’ to be performed at USC Union

UNION — Ballet Spartanburg’s Professional Company presents its first tour of the 2018 season, with Década in Union at the USC Union Campus.

“2017-2018 season is a season of new ballets both families and adults. We recognize how important it is to the growth of the arts in Spartanburg to continue professional ballets that are new and exciting and we certainly think this is season for everyone, Teresa Hough, Executive Director of Ballet Spartanburg, said. “The Sleeping Beauty, Década and The Great Gatsby are new to our stage, all different in styles and original in choreography.”

Ballet Spartanburg offers the only resident company of professional ballet dancers in the Upstate. The Company, which consists of 10 dancers, has been in existence for 5 years and has performed in Houston, Texas and both North and South Carolina. The Company performs about 40 times during the season while they are under contract with Ballet Spartanburg in on stage performances and school performances.”

Década is a compelling ballet of visionary voices and tributes to both the classical and contemporary, Década pushes the boundaries of today’s current vocabulary of ballet with an inspiring and eclectic evening of pieces from recognizable ballets such as Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet juxtaposed to contemporary pieces. This tenth year production of the DanSynergy Series continues Carlos Agudelo’s commitment to collaborating with local musicians, visual and performing artists, filmmakers and writers in order to create new compelling works.

“Touring this particular ballet is perfect for ballet enthusiasts who love the true classical pieces such as Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet,” Hough said. “Pieces selected from these ballets include a beautiful ballet about the Black Swan. For those who enjoy new, contemporary works, Decada features bright, colorful and energetic pieces about the legendary artist Frida Khalo, choreographed by Cuban choreographer, Nelson Reyes. This piece highlights Frida Khalo and her love of art and romance.

“Other contemporary pieces such as 24/7, also choreographed by Nelson Reyes highlight the technical world that we now live in,” she said. “Passages, a contemporary, choreographed by Lona Gomez, is a beautiful and complex ballet which reflect the complexities of a relationship, all underscored by the haunting music of Phillip Glass.”

Década will be performed at the USC Union campus at the theatre on Sunday, January 21 at 3 p.m. A reception will follow. The performance is about an hour long with an intermission. Tickets may be purchased through EventBrite/Decada/Union. Ticket prices are adults $25, seniors $20 and students $15. Arthur State Bank is the presenting sponsor. Seats are limited for this performance as it is a one time only performance.

Ballet Spartanburg brings 2018 tour to Union