Duplex destroyed by fire

MONARCH — The cause of a fire that destroyed a duplex on Anderson Road in the Monarch Community Wednesday afternoon remains under investigation.

Monarch Fire Department Chief John Flood said that his department along with the Southside and Philippi fire departments were initially dispatched to a duplex at 144 Anderson Road at 5:23 p.m. and remained on the scene until 8:57 p.m. Despite their best efforts, however, Flood said firefighters were unable to save the building which he said was left uninhabitable with an estimated $60,000 damage. Flood said that no one, however, was injured in the blaze.

Flood said that the fire apparently began in the kitchen on the tenant side of the duplex. He said the exact cause of the fire is unknown, however, and remains under investigation.

In addition to the Monarch, Southside, and Philippi fire departments, Flood said the City of Union Public Safety Department and the Bonham, Buffalo, and Cross Keys fire departments were also dispatched to the scene. Flood said they were needed because when firefighters first arrived on the scene, it appeared there was not a fire hydrant nearby and so the other departments were called to the scene to bring water to battle the blaze.

There was, however, a fire hydrant nearby, but Flood said firefighters did not see it until later because it was concealed by Pampas grass.

Red Cross Assisting Families

The families that lost their homes to Wednesday’s fire are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a total of four adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A fire Wednesday afternoon destroyed this duplex at 144 Anderson Road in the Monarch Community. The fire reportedly began in the kitchen on the tenant side of the structure but the exact cause of the blaze has not been determined and remains under investigation.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

