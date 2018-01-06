Closed until further notice

UNION — Just days after it was scheduled to reopen the Union County Carnegie Library is once again closed.

Located at 300 East South Street, the library closed its doors in early December following a groundbreaking ceremony that kicked off a $1.8 million restoration project that will renovate, upgrade and expand the facility.

Since the library has been closed, library staff has been moving its materials and equipment to its temporary location in the old Graham Cash building at 127 East Main Street. Plans are for it to remain there until the restoration project is complete and its materials and equipment can be moved back.

The library was scheduled to reopen at its temporary location and resume serving the public this past Tuesday (Jan. 2).

On Thursday, however, Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson issued the following statement announcing the library is again closed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the library is closed for the immediate future. We will do our best to return to operating as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

The statement included no explanation as to why the library remains closed.

