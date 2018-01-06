How to not waste the New Year

Saturday, Jan. 6

3 p.m.: The Youth Ministry of New Emanuel Chapel would like to invite you to our annual “Get Crunk for Christ” praise celebration.

We are asking that all youth choirs, praise dancers, and all other ministries to be in celebration with us and get “CRUNK.”

It will be held at New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church. The event is come as you are.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Saturday, Jan. 13

5 p.m.: There will be a Relay for Life Songfest at St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Sunday, Jan. 14

2 p.m.: We, McBeth Baptist Church, greet you in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

You are cordially invited to help us celebrate Sis. Jackie Johnson as she delivers her Initial Sermon.

Sunday, Jan. 14

2 p.m.: Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of their Pastor and First Lady, Rev. and Mrs. J.E. Tillotson.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Joseph K. Stringfellow of Emanuel Missionary Church, Chester.

The public is invited.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Each New Year is a time for new beginnings, but from the moment it begins that year is counting down until it is no more and so it is important for us not to waste any of that precious time. While it may seem like a long time, a year passes quickly and we no sooner find ourselves resolving to do certain things at the beginning of one than we suddenly find ourselves at the start of another one resolving to certain things that year, and they're often things we resolved to do the previous year. That's a waste of a perfectly good year, but it would not be wasted if we realized what a gift each New Year is and live our lives according to that realization. If we did, we would know that each year is a gift from God and we would center our lives around Him and let Him guide us as we go about each year of our lives. If we let God lead, guide, and direct us then we would not let the precious gift of New Year go by and have to show for it nothing but unrealized resolutions. Instead we would have put that year to good use by serving God, the one who gave us that year and all the years of our lives and that would be a year, and a life, that was definitely not wasted.