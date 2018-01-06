Weaving baskets of sweet grass

‘Economic Visionary’ Nominations Sought

Spartanburg Community College will recognize the contributions of Upstate businesses at the 2018 Economic Visionaries Celebration planned for March 22, 2018 at the Spartanburg Marriott. Four companies from Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties will be named “Economic Visionaries” based on their company size and significant contributions in transforming the Upstate business community.

In preparation for the community celebration, SCC invites Upstate business professionals and community residents to submit nominations of exceptional companies to be considered for the Economic Visionary awards.

The SCC Foundation will accept nominations through February 9 via the SCC website at www.sccsc.edu/economicvisionaries where an application and award guidelines are available to download.

Nominated companies will be considered for the award based on their support of education, community involvement and service, environmental concerns and innovation, and will be selected by a panel of area SC industry leaders using a scoring rubric based on the submitted application. Four companies from Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties will be recognized as Economic Visionaries in the following categories: Category 1: 1-100 employees; Category 2: 101-400 employees; Category 3: 401-1,000 employees; and Category 4: 1,001 or more employees.

For more information about the event and the SCC Foundation, contact Bea Walters Smith at smithbw@sccsc.edu or 864-592-4448.

First Steps Board Meeting

The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, January 8 at 5:15 p.m. at the Union County Schools District Office Annex located at 120 Lakeside Drive in Union. The public is invited to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend that requires special assistance due to a disability is encouraged to contact Laura Wade, Executive Director at 864-429-1748, Ext. 722 prior to the start of the meeting.

Housing Authority Commission Meeting

The Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Union will meet Monday, January 8, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at 201 Porter Street, Union.

Post 22 To Meet

American Legion Post #22 will hold its monthly business meeting Monday, January 8, 2018 with the meal at 6 p.m. and the meeting from 7-8 p.m.

All members,veterans and veterans family members are welcome to come and become members.

We support Veterans Children and Youth Programs in our community including American Legion Baseball.

King Day Celebration

The public is cordially invited to attend the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration which will be held Monday, January 15 at 6 p.m. at Sims Middle School, 2200 Whitmire Highway, Union.

The guest speaker will be Mr. Willie E. Jeffries, renowned teacher and football coach from Sims High School.

This celebration is sponsored by the Union County Branch of the NAACP. Mr. James Rice is President.

The Expansion Of Christianity

USC Union’s Dr. Allan Charles will offer his course in the history of Christianity during upcoming spring 2018 semester. The course is called “The Expansion of Christianity,” and is being offered for the first time in several years and will meet in Room C208 in USC-Union’s Central Building (above the library) every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 3:45.

Persons 60 years of age or older do not have to pay any tuition to take this or any other course. Registration can be any time between now and when the classes start, which is Tuesday January 16, 2018. Students will be responsible for obtaining their own book, which is out in paperback.

The course deals with the background, development, and conflicts of all the major forms of Christianity and is not taught from the perspective of any particular denomination. All details are presented as factually as possible, with no attempt made to whitewash or excuse.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party will meet Monday, January 22, 6 p.m., at the City of Union Municipal Building, 101 Sharpe Avenue.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Democrats Reorganize

The Union County Democratic Party Precinct Reorganization Meetings will be held Monday, February 5, 6:30 p.m., at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Democrats Hold Convention

The Union County Democratic Party County Convention Meeting will be held Monday, March 5, 7 p.m., at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Agapé Hospice Seeking Volunteers

Agapé Hospice is seeking volunteers from Union County and the rest of the Upstate to join its “Life Enrichment Volunteer Program” and help it make a difference in the quality of life of its terminally ill clients and their families. Volunteers will work with the organization’s life enrichment specialists to improve the lives of its patients by stimulating them everyday with activities, socialization, exercise and interaction. That help enables Agapé Hospice to provide compassionate, individualized care for its patients.”

• Who Can Volunteer

The Life Enrichment Volunteer Program is, according the organization “open to anyone. We welcome caring people who have some time to share with others, a desire to give of themselves, a sense of responsibility and a willingness to be flexible and learn new skills.”

• Junior Volunteers

Teenagers are eligible to participate in the Life Enrichment Volunteer Program as “junior volunteers” who will “have an opportunity to learn about healthcare related careers and earn community service credit, while providing the same caring services. Please visit your school guidance counselor or academic adviser for credit information.”

• You Can Help

According to Agapé Hospice its Life Enrichment volunteer services “can be an exceptional gift to our patients and their families” with volunteers offering a variety of services such as:

• Patient Comfort/Companionship

— Holding hands

— Reading to the patient

— Conversing and listening to patients families with compassion

— Playing music

• Special Projects

— Sharing flowers from a florist or your garden

— Making prayer shawls, afghans or gift baskets

— Celebrating a holiday or another special moment

— Cutting the grass, housecleaning, cooking/baking

— Scrapbooking or journaling memories

— Bereavement

— Providing food for bereaved families

• Clerical Volunteer

— Assisting with paperwork, filing, copying

— Unconditional Love

— Smiles and laughter

• Bereavement

— Visiting bereaved families

— Assisting with bereavement programs

To become a volunteer and/or for more information contact Agapé Hospice Upstate Volunteer Manager Gloria Smith at 864-436-8748 or gsmith@agapegospice.com.

Head Start Registration

Carolina Community Actions, Inc., Head Start has openings for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2017-2018 program year.

Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Children with disabilities, including emotional, intellectual, and physical (visual, hearing, speech, crippling and other chronic impairments), are eligible regardless of their family income level. Services provided by Head Start include education, nutrition, medical, dental, social services, transportation, parent involvement, and special education services.

CCA Early Head Start/Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast and lunch are served to the Head Start children and formula, breakfast, and lunch are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families and without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, or disabilities.

A legal birth certificate, certificate of immunization, proof of income for the 2016 calendar year, and social security numbers of all persons in household must be provided when you apply.

The Early Head Start/Head Start Center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Head Start Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville. For further information and/or to make an appointment please call 864-674-6014.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• January 22, 2018 — Lockhart School

• February 26, 2018 — Sims Middle School

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• January 9, 2018

• February 13, 2018

• March 13, 2018

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School had a very special visitor shortly before Christmas break. Mrs. Earmine Smith from Mt. Pleasant specializes in demonstrating the art of sweet grass basket weaving. Mrs. Smith has visited Monarch Elementary School for the past nine years to share her art with the students. Students in grades 3-5 made a special treat to take home for their parents. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Baskets-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School had a very special visitor shortly before Christmas break. Mrs. Earmine Smith from Mt. Pleasant specializes in demonstrating the art of sweet grass basket weaving. Mrs. Smith has visited Monarch Elementary School for the past nine years to share her art with the students. Students in grades 3-5 made a special treat to take home for their parents.