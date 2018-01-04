SCC celebrates ‘Economic Visionaries’

SPARTANBURG — Which business in Union County will be one of the four Upstate businesses recognized by Spartanburg Community College as an “Economic Visionary” for 2018?

In a statement released Tuesday, Spartanburg Community College announced that it will recognize the contributions of Upstate businesses at the 2018 Economic Visionaries Celebration planned for March 22, 2018 at the Spartanburg Marriott. The press release states that four companies from Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties will be named “Economic Visionaries” based on their company size and significant contributions in transforming the Upstate business community. It further states that Duke Energy’s President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Good, will be the guest speaker.

In preparation for the community celebration, the press release states that SCC invites Upstate business professionals and community residents to submit nominations of exceptional companies to be considered for the Economic Visionary awards.

“Our communities are fortunate to have visionaries that display strong leadership,” SCC President Henry C. Giles said. “This is especially true for our business and industry — they are the heart of our community. They add wealth to goods and services. They provide jobs for our citizens. They support and encourage good government, quality education and are supportive of a healthy, clean environment. They enable us to live and work in a healthy prosperous community.

“The purpose of our Economic Visionaries Celebration is to recognize these outstanding companies, both large and small, and the many contributions they bring to our area,” he said. “As we prepare to celebrate the holiday season, I believe it is only fitting that we reflect and nominate exceptional businesses who have demonstrated they are leaders — Economic Visionaries — in our communities.”

The SCC Foundation will accept nominations through February 9, 2018 via the SCC website at www.sccsc.edu/economicvisionaries where an application and award guidelines are available to download.

Nominated companies will be considered for the award based on their support of education, community involvement and service, environmental concerns and innovation, and will be selected by a panel of area SC industry leaders using a scoring rubric based on the submitted application. Four companies from Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties will be recognized as Economic Visionaries in the following categories: Category 1: 1-100 employees; Category 2: 101-400 employees; Category 3: 401-1,000 employees; and Category 4: 1,001 or more employees.

“We are excited about naming the second group of Economic Visionaries, companies that embrace the future with imagination, wisdom, energy and make an impact on community resources,” Bea Walters Smith, Executive Director of the SCC Foundation and Advancement, said. “Another highlight of the evening will be enjoying comments from our guest speaker, Lynn Good. Under Good’s leadership, Duke Energy has intensified its focus on serving its customers and communities well today while leading the way to a cleaner, smarter energy future.

”Fortunemagazine lists Good as 11th among the ‘Most Powerful Women in Business’ and Forbesmagazine calls her one of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.’” she said. “In 2016, she became the first regulated utility CEO designated as a LinkedIn Influencer — an online thought-leadership program.”

The press release adds that detailed profile on Good is available on the event website.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available and can be found on the event website, as well as individual tickets which will be available online for purchase in late January.

The 2018 celebration will be SCC second annual celebration of the Economic Visionaries of Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties. SCC’s inaugural Economic Visionaries event was held on March 30, 2017 and featured Mr. James I. Newsome, III, president/CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, as the guest speaker. The following four companies were named as 2017 Economic Visionaries:

• Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc., Gaffney, SC

• Atchinson Transportation Services, Spartanburg, SC

• The Timken Company, Tyger River Plant, Union, SC

• BMW Manufacturing, Inc., Greer, SC

For more information about the event and the SCC Foundation, contact Bea Walters Smith at smithbw@sccsc.edu or 864-592-4448.

About the Spartanburg Community College Foundation

Since 1983, the SCC Foundation has provided assistance to SCC through scholarships, curriculum resources, equipment, facilities, and grants that help students, faculty and staff achieve educational excellence. For more information, visit www.sccfoundation.org.

Photo courtesy of The Timken Company — Tyger River Plant Members of the management and staff of The Timken Company — Tyger River Plant pose for a photo with Spartanburg Community College President Henry Giles (far right) after being presented with the 2017 Economic Visionary award. The SCC recognized four companies including The Timken Company — Tyger River Plant as Economic Visionaries during a March 30, 2017 ceremony at the Spartanburg Marriott. The companies were honored for their contributions to economic growth in the Upstate. Posing with their company's award are (front row) Amanda Bennett, Ge Lo, Steve Stamm, Tracy Sanders, (back row) Jonathan Gregory, Prett Gibson, Bryan Wilson, Chris Tucker, Steven Brewington, Bob Hart, and April Simpson. SCC will host the 2018 Economic Visionaries Celebration on March 22 at the Spartanburg Marriott and is asking for nominations for the awards by Feb. 9.

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Cooperative President and CEO Terry Mallard is shown accepting the 2017 Economic Visionary award from Spartanburg Community College President Henry Giles during a March 30, 2017 ceremony at the Spartanburg Marriott. Broad River Electric was one of four companies honored as Economic Visionaries by SCC for their contributions to economic growth in the Upstate. The Timken Company — Tyger River Plant was also honored as an Economic Visionary. SCC will host the 2018 Economic Visionaries Celebration on March 22 at the Spartanburg Marriott and is asking for nominations for the awards by Feb. 9.

