Posted on by

A prayer for Wednesday

, , , ,

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Jonesville Church of God on Forest Street in Jonesville is.


Read 2 Corinthians 7:2-7

The Lord says, “Do not fear, for I am with you, do not be afraid, for I am your God.”

— Isaiah 41:10 (NRSV)

PRAYER: O God, thank you for journeying with us as we travel unknown paths. Help us to trust in you always. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: The more I trust God the less I need to fear.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Jonesville Church of God on Forest Street in Jonesville is.
http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2599.jpgCharles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Jonesville Church of God on Forest Street in Jonesville is.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:00 am |    

SMC announces New Year’s baby

SMC announces New Year’s baby
1:30 am |    

‘The life was the light of men’

‘The life was the light of men’
1:00 am |    

Business and Careers Team win 2nd

Business and Careers Team win 2nd
comments powered by Disqus