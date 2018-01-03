A prayer for Wednesday

Read 2 Corinthians 7:2-7
The Lord says, “Do not fear, for I am with you, do not be afraid, for I am your God.”
— Isaiah 41:10 (NRSV)
PRAYER: O God, thank you for journeying with us as we travel unknown paths. Help us to trust in you always. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: The more I trust God the less I need to fear.
Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Jonesville Church of God on Forest Street in Jonesville is.