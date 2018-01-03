Thursday, Jan. 4

Noon: The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at the USC Union gazebo.

Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world. Pray for the Church, and for revival in Union County.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray for the revival and awakening we need to turn us in the right direction. Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders at every level. Please pray for our military, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Saturday, Jan. 6

3 p.m.: The Youth Ministry of New Emanuel Chapel would like to invite you to our annual “Get Crunk for Christ” praise celebration.

We are asking that all youth choirs, praise dancers, and all other ministries to be in celebration with us and get “CRUNK.”

It will be held at New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church. The event is come as you are.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Saturday, Jan. 13

5 p.m.: There will be a Relay for Life Songfest at St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Sunday, Jan. 14

2 p.m.: We, McBeth Baptist Church, greet you in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

You are cordially invited to help us celebrate Sis. Jackie Johnson as she delivers her Initial Sermon.

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 The same was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. 4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men. 5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not. 6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. 7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe. 8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light. 9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. 10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. 11 He came unto his own, and his own received him not. 12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: 13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God. 14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth. 15 John bare witness of him, and cried, saying, This was he of whom I spake, He that cometh after me is preferred before me: for he was before me. 16 And of his fulness have all we received, and grace for grace. 17 For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ. 18 No man hath seen God at any time, the only begotten Son, which is in the bosom of the Father, he hath declared him. John 1:1-18 (KJV)