Business and Careers Team win 2nd

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, January 4 at the USC Union gazebo.

Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world. Pray for the Church, and for revival in Union County.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray for the revival and awakening we need to turn us in the right direction. Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders at every level. Please pray for our military, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

‘Healing Gardens’ Workshop At PPG

On Saturday, January 6, the Piedmont Physic Garden will welcome Dr. Ellen Vincent, lecturer in Horticulture at Clemson University, who will lead a workshop on “Healing Gardens.”

The workshop will run from 10 a.m.-noon at 301 East South Street in Union.

The cost is $20 for non-members.

Call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot today.

Or sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org on our EVENTS page.

We look forward to seeing you!

First Steps Board Meeting

The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, January 8 at 5:15 p.m. at the Union County Schools District Office Annex located at 120 Lakeside Drive in Union. The public is invited to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend that requires special assistance due to a disability is encouraged to contact Laura Wade, Executive Director at 864-429-1748, Ext. 722 prior to the start of the meeting.

King Day Celebration

The public is cordially invited to attend the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration which will be held Monday, January 15 at 6 p.m. at Sims Middle School, 2200 Whitmire Highway, Union.

The guest speaker will be Mr. Willie E. Jeffries, renowned teacher and football coach from Sims High School.

This celebration is sponsored by the Union County Branch of the NAACP. Mr. James Rice is President.

The Expansion Of Christianity

USC Union’s Dr. Allan Charles will offer his course in the history of Christianity during upcoming spring 2018 semester. The course is called “The Expansion of Christianity,” and is being offered for the first time in several years and will meet in Room C208 in USC-Union’s Central Building (above the library) every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 3:45.

Persons 60 years of age or older do not have to pay any tuition to take this or any other course. Registration can be any time between now and when the classes start, which is Tuesday January 16, 2018. Students will be responsible for obtaining their own book, which is out in paperback.

The course deals with the background, development, and conflicts of all the major forms of Christianity and is not taught from the perspective of any particular denomination. All details are presented as factually as possible, with no attempt made to whitewash or excuse.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party will meet Monday, January 22, 6 p.m., at the City of Union Municipal Building, 101 Sharpe Avenue.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Democrats Reorganize

The Union County Democratic Party Precinct Reorganization Meetings will be held Monday, February 5, 6:30 p.m., at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Democrats Hold Convention

The Union County Democratic Party County Convention Meeting will be held Monday, March 5, 7 p.m., at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Agapé Hospice Seeking Volunteers

Agapé Hospice is seeking volunteers from Union County and the rest of the Upstate to join its “Life Enrichment Volunteer Program” and help it make a difference in the quality of life of its terminally ill clients and their families. Volunteers will work with the organization’s life enrichment specialists to improve the lives of its patients by stimulating them everyday with activities, socialization, exercise and interaction. That help enables Agapé Hospice to provide compassionate, individualized care for its patients.”

• Who Can Volunteer

The Life Enrichment Volunteer Program is, according the organization “open to anyone. We welcome caring people who have some time to share with others, a desire to give of themselves, a sense of responsibility and a willingness to be flexible and learn new skills.”

• Junior Volunteers

Teenagers are eligible to participate in the Life Enrichment Volunteer Program as “junior volunteers” who will “have an opportunity to learn about healthcare related careers and earn community service credit, while providing the same caring services. Please visit your school guidance counselor or academic adviser for credit information.”

• You Can Help

According to Agapé Hospice its Life Enrichment volunteer services “can be an exceptional gift to our patients and their families” with volunteers offering a variety of services such as:

• Patient Comfort/Companionship

— Holding hands

— Reading to the patient

— Conversing and listening to patients families with compassion

— Playing music

• Special Projects

— Sharing flowers from a florist or your garden

— Making prayer shawls, afghans or gift baskets

— Celebrating a holiday or another special moment

— Cutting the grass, housecleaning, cooking/baking

— Scrapbooking or journaling memories

— Bereavement

— Providing food for bereaved families

• Clerical Volunteer

— Assisting with paperwork, filing, copying

— Unconditional Love

— Smiles and laughter

• Bereavement

— Visiting bereaved families

— Assisting with bereavement programs

To become a volunteer and/or for more information contact Agapé Hospice Upstate Volunteer Manager Gloria Smith at 864-436-8748 or gsmith@agapegospice.com.

Head Start Registration

Carolina Community Actions, Inc., Head Start has openings for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2017-2018 program year.

Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Children with disabilities, including emotional, intellectual, and physical (visual, hearing, speech, crippling and other chronic impairments), are eligible regardless of their family income level. Services provided by Head Start include education, nutrition, medical, dental, social services, transportation, parent involvement, and special education services.

CCA Early Head Start/Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast and lunch are served to the Head Start children and formula, breakfast, and lunch are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families and without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, or disabilities.

A legal birth certificate, certificate of immunization, proof of income for the 2016 calendar year, and social security numbers of all persons in household must be provided when you apply.

The Early Head Start/Head Start Center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Head Start Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville. For further information and/or to make an appointment please call 864-674-6014.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• January 22, 2018 — Lockhart School

• February 26, 2018 — Sims Middle School

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• January 9, 2018

• February 13, 2018

• March 13, 2018

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Students in the Business and Careers class at Sims Middle School participated in the South Carolina Finance Challenge sponsored by SC Council on Economic Education. The challenge was an opportunity for students to demonstrate their knowledge of Personal Finance by competing with other students across the state in a multiple choice examination. The team, comprised of Chloe Rector, T.J Betenbaugh, Matthew Brewington and Bryan Bryant, won second place. Each team member received $35.