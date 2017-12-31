Library to reopen January 2

UNION — A little less than a month after it closed its doors the Union County Carnegie is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2 at its temporary location on Main Street.

For more than 100 years since it was established with funds provided by industrialist Andrew Carnegie, the Union County Carnegie Library has stood at 300 East South Street, Union, providing generations of Union County residents and visitors with literary and educational materials and resources including books, magazines, newspapers, music, movies, and, in the Internet age, access to computers and the worldwide web.

While its doors are usually open Monday through Saturday, for the past month the library has been closed to the public as the staff moves out all of its materials and equipment, moving them to the old Graham Cash building at 127 East Main Street in downtown Union. The move was necessitated by the $1.8 million restoration program, the long awaited remodeling and expansion of the library which will include:

• Restoration of the original 1905 structure which will honor the history of Union County.

• The addition of meeting spaces and study rooms as well as partnership spaces for collaborations with other local entities which will make the library an integral community hub.

• The furnishing of the lower level to incorporate expanded children and teen spaces, featuring an early learning resource center in collaboration with Union County First Steps which will enable the library to better serve its youngest patrons and their families.

The restoration program was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony on the library grounds on Thursday, Nov. 30. That weekend saw the library close its doors to the public in order to allow the staff to begin moving its materials, equipment, and furniture to its temporary location on Main Street.

In the first “Library News” report issued since the library has been closed, Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson announced that plans are for the library to reopen at its temporary location on Tuesday, Jan. 2. While at its new location, Atkinson said the library will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

While it is temporarily located in the old Graham Cash building, Atkinson said the library’s mailing address is still 300 East South Street, Union, 29379.

Furthermore, Atkinson said the library will continue to check the book drop on South Street on a daily basis.

In addition, Atkinson announced that the library is hiring staff and urged those interested to “read job descriptions and find out how to apply at http://www.unionlibrary.org/pages/employment.asp.”

Atkinson also urged the public to “stay tuned for more news about our upcoming Spring events!”

