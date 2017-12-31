Winning while helping others

UNION COUNTY — Twelve people got to help the needy of Union County and won $100 each in the process during the “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The Union County Aid and Relief Effort or UCARE is an organization of employees of Union County who for more than a decade have worked to help the less fortunate of the community throughout the year.

UCARE’s main fundraising event is the “Twelve Days of Christmas” in which raffle tickets are sold by county employees and other charitable groups. Every charitable group that assists in the selling of the raffle tickets gets to keep 50 percent of the proceeds of their sales.

Each person who buys a ticket during the event not only helps UCARE and — if they buy their raffle tickets from them — the other participating charitable groups help the less fortunate, but also gain the chance at winning $100.

During the Twelve Days of Christmas — which this year ran from Dec. 10-21 — a drawing is held each day on WBCU Radio AM 1460 or FM 103.5 each day with one winner selected for each of the 12 days. These are the winners of each day of UCARE’s Twelve Days of Christmas for 2017:

• 1st Day — Dottie Rogers

• 2nd Day — Conley Trammel

• 3rd Day — Amy Knox

• 4th Day — Debbie Foster

• 5th Day — Khristy Wade

• 6th Day — Philip Sprouse

• 7th Day — Martha Tollison

• 8th Day — Virginia Foster

• 9th Day — Chip Wade

• 10th Day — Robert Hill

• 11th Day — Jammi Trammell

• 12th Day — Duck Gossett

Photo by Sue Cudd Dottie Rogers was the winner on the 1st day of UCARE’s “Twelve Days of Christmas” fundraising event. Persons participating in the event purchase a lottery ticket, the proceeds of which go to help UCARE address the needs of the less fortunate in Union County. With their purchase of a ticket, participants get the opportunity to win $100 during the drawings held on WBCU with a winner being selected for each of the 12 days.

