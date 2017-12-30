A prayer for Saturday

Read Philippians 1:20-22

The message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.

— 1 Corinthians 1:18 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, God, for Christ’s sacrifice on the cross that offers the gift of salvation. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How will I make Christ’s love the focal point of my life?