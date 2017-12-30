Posted on by

A prayer for Saturday

, , , ,

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Bethany Baptist Church at 618 Forest Street, Jonesville, is.


Read Philippians 1:20-22

The message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.

— 1 Corinthians 1:18 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, God, for Christ’s sacrifice on the cross that offers the gift of salvation. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How will I make Christ’s love the focal point of my life?

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Bethany Baptist Church at 618 Forest Street, Jonesville, is.
http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_2598.jpgCharles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Bethany Baptist Church at 618 Forest Street, Jonesville, is.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:30 am |    

A prayer for Saturday

A prayer for Saturday
2:00 am |    

Man being held for extradition

Man being held for extradition
1:30 am |    

Closed in celebration of New Year’s

Closed in celebration of New Year’s
comments powered by Disqus