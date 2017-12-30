A prayer for Saturday

Read Philippians 1:20-22
The message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.
— 1 Corinthians 1:18 (NIV)
PRAYER: Thank you, God, for Christ’s sacrifice on the cross that offers the gift of salvation. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How will I make Christ’s love the focal point of my life?
Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Bethany Baptist Church at 618 Forest Street, Jonesville, is.