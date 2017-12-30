Closed in celebration of New Year’s

UNION COUNTY — Tomorrow (Sunday) is the last day of 2017 and that means the day after tomorrow (Monday) is the first day of 2018 or New Year’s Day as the first day of any new year is popularly known as.

One of the defining features of New Year’s Day is that local banks and most government offices will be closed and schools, which have been closed since before Christmas, will remain closed.

Banks

Arthur State Bank, Park Sterling Bank, and Wells Fargo Bank will all be closed New Year’s Day but will reopen at their regular times on January 2.

Government Offices

The Union County Courthouse, City of Union Municipal Building, Jonesville Municipal Complex, Carlisle Town Hall, and Lockhart Town Hall will all be closed in honor of New Year’s Day but will resume operations on Tuesday.

Schools

The schools of the Union County School District have been closed since December 22 and will remain closed until Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 when staff returns to prepare for the return of students on Monday, Jan. 8.

USC Union has also been closed since December 22 and is scheduled to remain closed through January 1.

Post Offices

The United States Post Offices in Union, Jonesville, Carlisle, Lockhart, and Buffalo will also be closed Monday but will return to their regular schedules the following day.

Have a Happy New Year.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The message on this electronic sign at the Union County Stadium is another reminder that the old year of 2017 is about to pass into the history books and give way to the new year of 2018.

Local institutions to be closed January 1

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

