Join in praying for Ruthie Dean

Sunday, Dec. 31

10:30 a.m.: Joint “Watch-Night” Services will be held at New Hope AMEZ Church.

Rev. Crommer, Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church, Cross Keys, will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

We hope each of you will help support these services.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Sunday, Dec. 31

10:30 p.m.: Monarch Baptist Church will hold its “Watchnight” Service.

Pastor Sumter M. Franklin.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will serve its Poor Man’s Supper.

The menu will include pinto beans, cabbage, stewed potatoes, cornbread, drink, and dessert.

Price is $5 per plate.

Music starts at 6 p.m. with Teresa Parkins singing.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Noon: The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at the USC Union gazebo.

Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world. Pray for the Church, and for revival in Union County.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray for the revival and awakening we need to turn us in the right direction. Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders at every level. Please pray for our military, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Saturday, Jan. 6

3 p.m.: The Youth Ministry of New Emanuel Chapel would like to invite you to our annual “Get Crunk for Christ” praise celebration.

We are asking that all youth choirs, praise dancers, and all other ministries to be in celebration with us and get “CRUNK.”

It will be held at New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church. The event is come as you are.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Saturday, Jan. 13

5 p.m.: There will be a Relay for Life Songfest at St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The congregation of Mon-Aetna Baptist Church is asking the community to join them in praying for Ruthie Dean, the Sims Middle School student who is battling brain cancer. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_2600.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The congregation of Mon-Aetna Baptist Church is asking the community to join them in praying for Ruthie Dean, the Sims Middle School student who is battling brain cancer.