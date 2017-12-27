Ten win the Sims CLAW Award

UNION — Ten students described as being bright, hard-working, respectful, enthusiastic, kind, and a role model for their fellow students are the latest winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award.

In a statement released last week, Sims Principal Eric Childers announced that the following students were the winners of the school’s CLAW Award for September:

6th Grade

• Jordan Aldrich

• Ashley Colson

• Keyshown Hardin

7th Grade

• Devin Cook

• Jamiyah Jones

• Jasmine Humphries

• Kalli Petty

8th Grade

• Annesley Phillips

• Alijahua Rice

• Jamier Jones

CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic. The award recognize students who demonstrate these qualities both within and without the classroom. Each month Sims teachers nominate the students they feel have earned the award by demonstrating the qualities it honors. In the nomination forms they submit about the students, the teachers include comments about the qualities the students possess that qualify them for the award. These are the comments the teachers made about September’s CLAW Award winners:

Jordan Aldrich is a very bright student. She always does what is expected of her and more. She is honest and trustworthy and she helps her classmates. She also serves on the 6th grade Student Council.

Ashley Colson is one of the hardest working students that we teach. She is always doing what is asked of her and is ready to learn from the time she walks into the classroom until she is dismissed.

Keyshon Hardin is an excellent example of a “role-model student”. He is well-mannered, well-behaved, and intrinsically motivated for success. He strives to be the best he can be! He is a wonderful representative of Sims Middle School!

Devin Cook is a wonderful student, works hard, is always respectful and kind. He is shy and doesn’t say much, but he is highly intelligent and his peers love to hear what he has to say when he does open up. He is a pleasure to have in class.

Jamiyah Jones is the ideal well-rounded student. Not only is she always prepared for class, but also wears a smile on her face. Jamiyah is always respectful and willing to help others in class.

Jasmine Humphries is an exceptional student who always goes above and beyond what is required of her. She has a fantastic personality and always has a smile on her face.

Kalli Petty is an enthusiastic student who is passionate about learning. She is always willing to help her fellow classmates.

Annesley Phillips is a wonderful role model for others. She puts forth a tremendous amount of effort in everything she does and never settles for second best. Her positive attitude and energy bring good vibes to everyone she encounters.

Alijahua Rice is a very respectful and hardworking student. He is a conscientious student and always willing to help others. Alijahua is a model student and always gives us 100 percent. We are lucky to have Alijahua in our class.

Jamier Jones is an enthusiastic learner who really enjoys school. He is always up for the challenge when it comes to learning and discovering new topics in our classrooms. Not only does Jamier show honesty and trustworthiness, but he also displays good citizenship by assisting other students. We love having Jamier in our classroom and we are so thankful for his effort, dedication, and responsibility when it comes to his education.

Photo courtesy of Sims Midldle School Jordan Aldrich, Ashley Colson, and Keyshown Hardin are the 6th grade winners of Sims Middle School’s CLAW Award for the month of December. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_6th-Grade-CLAW-Sims.jpg Photo courtesy of Sims Midldle School Jordan Aldrich, Ashley Colson, and Keyshown Hardin are the 6th grade winners of Sims Middle School’s CLAW Award for the month of December. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Midldle School Devin Cook and Jamiyah Jones are among the 7th grade winners of Sims Middle School’s CLAW Award for the month of December. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_7th-Grade-CLAW-Sims.jpg Photo courtesy of Sims Midldle School Devin Cook and Jamiyah Jones are among the 7th grade winners of Sims Middle School’s CLAW Award for the month of December. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Midldle School Jasmine Humphries and Kalli Petty are among the 7th grade winners of Sims Middle School’s CLAW Award for the month of December. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_7th-Grade-CLAW-Sims-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Sims Midldle School Jasmine Humphries and Kalli Petty are among the 7th grade winners of Sims Middle School’s CLAW Award for the month of December. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Annesley Phillips and Alijahua Rice are among the 8th grade winners of Sims Middle School’s CLAW Award for the month of December. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Not pictured is Jamier Jones who is also one of the 8th grade winners of the CLAW Award. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_8th-Grade-CLAW-Sims.jpg Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Annesley Phillips and Alijahua Rice are among the 8th grade winners of Sims Middle School’s CLAW Award for the month of December. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Not pictured is Jamier Jones who is also one of the 8th grade winners of the CLAW Award.

For exemplary behavior in and out of class