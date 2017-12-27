King and Lord forever

Sunday, Dec. 31

10:30 a.m.: Joint “Watch-Night” Services will be held at New Hope AMEZ Church.

Rev. Crommer, Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church, Cross Keys, will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

We hope each of you will help support these services.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will serve its Poor Man’s Supper.

The menu will include pinto beans, cabbage, stewed potatoes, cornbread, drink, and dessert.

Price is $5 per plate.

Music starts at 6 p.m. with Teresa Parkins singing.

Saturday, Jan. 13

5 p.m.: There will be a Relay for Life Songfest at St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Christmas 2017 is past, but the great truth of Christmas is with us now and always: Jesus Christ is King of Kings and Lord of Lords and He reigns forever. From the moment of His birth, Christ has changed the world and continues to change it by changing the lives of all those who accept Him as Lord and Savior. While the Christmas holiday itself comes and goes with the passage of time, Christ is always present, continuing to serve as the living sacrifice for the sins of humanity and He continues to sit at the right hand of God, His Father, and continues to reach out to and guide His children through His Holy Spirit. While Christmas will not return for another year, Christ is always present, willing to extend His great gift of salvation to all who will believe upon Him. Christmas is over, but the gift of Christ is forever. Will you accept it?