Letters to Santa

Individual Letters

Dear Santa

My name is Waylon Kirby. I am 2 yrs old and have been a very good and sweet boy this year. I would like lots of Paw Patrol toys this year because I’m really into those pups. I also like PJ mask and angry birds too please. I need new clothes size 3T please I have grown so much this year. I also love those hugs juice drinks I drink a lot. Please be good to all boys and girls and my family. I’ll leave cookies and milk.

I love you Santa.

Waylon

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year and would like you to hear my Christmas list: a karaoke machine, a Barbie house with Barbie dolls, a cotton candy maker, Dolphin bath toys, and Barbie Legos. I can’t wait to see what you get me on Christmas morning!

Love,

McKaylee Howard

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I would like a helicopter, a race track, Lego plan, 12 Lego men, a Lego train, 50 army men, and Lego boots for the 12 Lego men.

Love,

Keshawn Gallman

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I need something from you. I want a present from you, and I wish it will snow. I wish the snow will have snowballs. I want a robot toy, and I wish I can charge it up. That is all I want.

Love,

Jase Hughes

4 years old

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Ava. Thanks for giving my elf magic. I would like a light-up bike, some baby dolls, and clothes for Christmas. I will leave you some milk and cookies out. I have been trying to be good and so has my brother. Have a safe trip and stay warm.

Love,

Ava Eubanks

4 years old

Dear Santa,

My name is Layla Graham, I am 6 years old, for Christmas I would like a lot of paw patrol stuff. I also would love some stuffed dogs and cats and some little girl makeup. I have been very good this year. Please bring me a lot of surprises.

I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bella Arnold and I am almost 4 years old. I have been a good girl.

Please bring me LOL dolls and LOL pets and a Baby Alive doll and surprises!!

I am so excited!! We will leave you cookies and chocolate milk.

Love,

Bella

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddox Anthony, and I am 3 years old. I have tried to be a very good boy this year. I am hoping for a Paw Patrol boat, PJ Masks toys, and lots of surprises! Please don’t forget about my brother, Colton or my dog, Bella. They have been really good this year! I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you in the kitchen.

Love, Maddox

Dear Santa,I am so excited about and looking forward to Christmas.Would U please bring me lots of clothes n toys.I really want a pie face games.I have tried to be good all year.I will leave u a brownie hot cheeto and milk on our table.

Thank u santa.

Mariah Porter 6 years old Foster Park Elementary School 1st. grade Ms. Bates class.

Dear Santa,

I want a hunting set. I want a horse with a Barbie doll on it that responds to what I say, like the noe on the mercial. And my mamo a cowhide wallet

Teally-Rein Gray

Dear Santa,

I want a big baby dol, bike, barbie dolls, barbie house, horse, and the world to be better with love.

Makylie Jennings, 5,

4K JEMS

Union, SC 29379

Monarch Elementary School

5K

Mrs. Hendrix’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a 4-wheeler and a Tnmnt (Ninja turtle) toy and a bicycle.

Your friend,

Braydon

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I would like a Shopkin jet, Hatchimal, dolls, Cutie Car, baby doll, Dream Tent, a purple Fingerling, a cat, and a dog pen.

Your friend,

Layla

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a big Barbie, a Hatchimal, a book, ball, and a soccer goal.

Love,

Bella

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

Santa, I want some Power Ranger toys. I want an Elena Doll and a Power Ranger ninja sword. Please bring me a pink Power Ranger doll and a car.

Love,

Kelsey

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I want a sweater. I want all kids to be happy. I want toy cars and a shark! I also would like a toy fish and an air plane and some new Hot Wheels.

Love,

Blaze

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I want new toys and some paint. I will have some milk and cookies.

From,

Kayden

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want ten cats, four dogs and lots of surprises. I will leave cookies and coffee for you.

Thanks Santa!

Trinity

Monarch Elem.

5K

Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a new bike this year. I want a new truck.

Nathan

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden. I want a Power Ranger Fortress and a lot of Dinos in a box. I want dirt bikes too. I love you Santa.

Love,

Brayden

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I love December because Christmas is in there. I want a toy zebra, a drum and a dinosaur.

Love,

Jayden

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I want Noah’s house beside mine. I want orange paint. I want lots of Thomas stuff. I want a Lego power train and the Lego train station.

Love,

Carson

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I want a motorcycle, a toolbox, and an Xbox 2, please. I will be good so I can get something for Christmas.

Love,

Ja’Qualyn

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I would like an X-box one, Barbie Dream House, light up shoes, guitar, sled, tiger, and a Soggy Doggy game.

Amiah

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

My name is Malela. I would like for you to bring me a jump rope, phone, ring, art station, toy rabbit, and a learning V-tech.

Malela

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

My name is Joshua. I want a toy volcano and an X-box 1 with Deadpool. I want Christmas to be every day. When I wake up and I have school, I want to be bright eyed and ready to go to school.

Your friend,

Joshua

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I have been a good little girl this year. I want a Soggy Doggy, a Baby Alive doll, a baby Hatchimal, a toy horse, and lots of clothes and surprises. Bring my dog Flo some chew toys.

Love,

Tahjae

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I would like some Hot Wheels and a finger monkey.

Your friend,

Jessen

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

My name is Kimiya. I want a baby doll that looks real for Christmas, a game, make-up and a bike.

Thank you Santa.

Kimiya

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I know I haven’t been really good all year, but I have been trying hard to be good lately. I really want the Spiderman dirt bike for Christmas. So Santa if you will please bring me the Spiderman dirt bike, I promise I will be good from now on.

Thank you,

Holden

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. Please bring me a Fingerling, Hatchimal collectibles and some books.

Thank you,

Kullen

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll, a doll van and a kitchen so I can cook. I will leave cookies.

Love,

Ava

Monarch Elem.

5K

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an iTunes card and an air patroller and the game Soggy Doggy and lots of surprises. I will leave you some cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Noah

Monarch Elem.

5K

Mrs. Mclurkin-Peake’s Class

Dear Santa,

I love you. Thank you for the toys. Santa, I have been good this year.

Love,

Gage Love

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I love you. Santa, you are the best Santa.

Love,

Aubrie Greene

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a princess vanity, a Lego set, a baby doll, Shopkins, and a coloring book.

Love,

Addison Grace Ivey

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a bike, a truck, a Nintendo DS, some cowboy boots, a race track and Legos.

Thanks.

Love,

Terrian

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Emalee. I am 5 years old. I have been good this year. I am excited for you to visit us. I can’t wait for you to come.

Love,

Emalee Walters

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I wish for a four wheeler and surprises for Christmas.

Love,

Luke Crawford

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want toys, clothes, and candy.

Love,

Eli

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like Dusty the Truck and a scooter. I love Santa.

Love,

Mason

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

This is all I want for Christmas. I’m writing this in 2017. I want an iphone 5 and I want a Playstation 4. I want some new clothes too and everything in the world. I want a Gamecock Jersey number 13. I want nutcrackers for me and I want an American flag. I want some Gamecock pj’s and Yellow Jacket pants and shirts and hoodies and socks. I want a poster of Gamecocks and Yellow Jackets. I want a lot of cool Savage toys. I have been a good boy today. I love you, Santa. You are the best in the world.

Love,

Quinton Wilkes

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a reindeer, a German Shepherd, and cave men, a barn and a pet rabbit, 10 horses, 2 sheep, goats, 40 Star Wars figures, Lex Luthor, Beast Boy, and 2 dogs.

Love,

Kai

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Barbie and clothes, shoes, and an iphone.

Love,

Precious Reddick

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Briaja Lyles. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby doll with a carrier, Doc McStuffin toy hospital with a baby doll.

Love,

Briaja

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a toy gun.

Love,

Gabe Lindler

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want lots of toys. I want a toy stove and a big dollhouse.

Love,

Shaquana

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I believe in you and your reindeer. I want a drone, 3 wheeler, cars and trucks, and Nerf guns.

Love,

Jaxon Newton

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Ma’Kaylee. I have been nice this year. All I want for Christmas is a Baby Alive, a toy train, a toy bird, my very own bike, a dollhouse, and a dress-up set. I will be really happy if Santa brings me a lot of toys.

Love,

Ma’Kaylee

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet, an umbrella, a bike, and a baby doll.

Love,

Bella

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL doll, a baby doll, and art paper.

Love,

Julie

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I am a good girl. I want you to bring me an Uma doll and a teddy bear.

Love,

Mahogany Shorter

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m leaving you and the reindeer some cookies. I would like Mr. Bucket, Catch the Fox, and Yeti in My Spaghetti for Christmas, please.

Love,

Luke Thrift-Winch

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Tinzley. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Nintendo DS, a Barbie castle, an electric scooter, and lots of surprises. We will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Tinzley

5K

Monarch Elementary School

Mrs. Johnson’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike, a dog, a doghouse, a cat, a robot, and some cars.

Love, Ja’Quenton

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to have a pink bike, and a tent that lights up with party lights. I also would like a guitar so I can play it, a bigger tv, a lot of toys and a baby doll that looks like me. I want some clothes and a new phone.

Love,

Kayleigh

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I want a Paw Patrol boat, phone, tablet, bicycle, basketball, army man, candy cane, Paw Patrol Rocky stuffed animal, Legos camper car with family, and a Nerf gun. I have tried to be good this year! I love you Santa, please bring everything on my list.

Love,

Holden

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll, an iPhone, and a new room.

Love,

La’Maurya

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I want a Christmas reindeer, some lipstick, fingernail polish, a doll, and a toy cat.

Love,

Mattilyn

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I want a Batman voice changing black helmet and suit.

Love,

Hayden

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I want to get a RC car, a puppy, and a 4-wheeler. I want a toy chainsaw and a train set. I hope I get a cat. I think that I’ve been a good boy.

Love,

Drake

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

Would you please bring me a ball joint, a Godzilla with atomic blast and Star Wars Forcelink.

Thanks and I’ve been good,

Elijah

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I am trying to do better. I want a wagon, a yoyo, and a stocking.

Thank you,

Joseph

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I want a baby cat for Christmas. I want some baby doll clothes for my dolls. I want a Cowboy’s shirt, a phone, and lots of surprises.

Love,

Kaliyah

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want some new trains and tornados.

Love,

Isaac

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. Please bring me a big LOL doll, a yoyo, and some surprises.

Love,

Gracie

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I want a big Hatchimal. I also want a JoJo doll and an umbrella. We will be sure to leave you lots of cookies.

I love you,

Alayna

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, can you bring me a wagon, dolls, a mermaid doll, a bike, shoes, clothes, and lots of surprises. I have been a very good girl.

Love,

Kei’Moreia

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a Spiderman suit, books, toys, and movies.

Love,

Carter

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I want a blue bike for Christmas.

Love,

Kendra

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a Baby Alive, a scooter, a trampoline, a swing set, books and some surprises.

Love,

Aniyah

Monarch Elem. / 5K

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Legos playset with clone droids. I also would like a Minecraft playset.

Love,

Henry

Monarch Elem. /5K

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a hoverboard and surprises. I have been a good boy. Please bring toys for other kids too.

Thank You,

Jake

Monarch Elem. /5K

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Nerf gun and a toy cross bow.

Love,

Blake

Monarch Elem. /5K

Dear Santa,

I want a 4-wheeler, a bike, and games.

Love,

Gavin

Monarch Elem. / 5K

1st Grade

Mrs. Harbin’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. A hoverboard

2. A PS4

3. An Xbox 1

I promise to be good!

Love,

Ayden White

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. Charlie, the barking beagle

2. A LOL Doll

3. A Barbie Dream House with an elevator

I promise to be good!

Love,

AnnaLeigh Spencer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. Pokemon cards

I promise to be good!

Love,

Jonny Jourdan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. A dirt bike

2. An iPhone 6

3. An Xbox 260

I promise to be good!

Love,

Shanya Jeter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. An Xbox

2. A dirt bike

3. A 4-wheeler

I promise to be good!

Love,

Sondrell Worthy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. A dirt bike

2. An Xbox 1x

I promise to be good!

Love,

Alex Gilmore

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. A slime machine

2. An ice cream machine

I promise to be good!

Love,

Tori Johnson-Booker

Dear Santa

For Christmas I would like:

1. A dirt bike

2. An Xbox

3. Power Rangers

I promise to be good!

Love,

Greyson Redmon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. A Barbie Doll House

2. A puppy

3. An animal book

I promise to be good!

Love,

Trinity Martin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. An LOL Doll

2. A book about animals

I promise to be good!

Love,

Kyleigh Erwin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. An Xbox 1

2. An iPhone 8

I promise to be good!

Love,

Levi Hulon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. An iPhone 5

2. A Barbie Doll

3. A Barbie Dream House

I promise to be good!

Love,

Brynlee Epps

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. An Xobx 1

2. Games

3. Minecraft games

I promise to be good!

Love,

Joshua Hughes

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. Baby doll clothes

2. Money for baby doll stuff

3. Clothes and shoes for me

I promise to be good!

Love,

Breanna Davis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. A dirt bike

2. A phone

I promise to be good!

Love,

Chandler McKeown

Mrs. Lawson’s Class

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. The things that I want most for Christmas are an army set and a football set. I also would like a police set. I really need a four wheeler charger. I like the elves that you sent to my house, because they hide everyday. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Ben Sherbert

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa Claus,

I think I’ve been good this year. I do the stuff my mama tells me to do sometimes, but sometimes I don’t. It’s hard. I would like a big stuffed toy owlet and a BIG stuffed owl Sammy. I also would like Madden 18. The elves at my house are pretty silly. Thank you for letting them come to my house.

Love,

Ethan Gough

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I love my elf. My elf put toilet paper on my Christmas tree! I want a Kinder Chocolate Egg Maker. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Colton Anthony

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa Claus,

I’m a good girl. I would like a toy doll for Christmas. Thank you.

Love,

Khloe Stephens

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I hope you’ve had a great year, and I hope that your reindeer are well fed. I want a Paw Patrol Sea Patrol and a big car that I can drive.

Love,

Kason Adams

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

This year I want a race car set and a gas four wheeler. I would like an XBox 360 and games. I’ve been good. I read and work hard at school. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Cooper Turner

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I want a iphone and a four wheeler. I’m a good girl. I tell my elf that I love him. I wrote you a note. I love you Santa.

Love,

Jada Johns

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I would like two basketballs and a DS. I am a good boy. I help my mama with the baby and play with my sister. Merry Christmas, Santa.

Love,

Jeremiah Henderson

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good this year. I’m learning lots at school and working hard. I want arts and crafts and lots of surprises. Thank you.

Love,

Lydia Ramos

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I want a toy truck and an LOL doll. I help my mama with my little brother. I even change his diaper. I am a very good girl.

Love,

Camiyah Smith

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like a BIG stuffed bear. I want a new Tarheel jersey. I’m a good boy. I like to help everyone. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Brady Greer

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa Claus,

This is what I want for Christmas. I want some new clothes and shoes. I want a new coloring book. I’ve been good. I help my mama, and I help my little sister do her homework. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Chloe Hall

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa Claus,

I am a good boy. I help with my baby brother and I’m very good at school. I would like a big teddy bear and a American flag football. One more thing I would like a drone.

Love,

Ezra Smith

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa Claus,

I help my family everyday. I help with my baby brother and mama and my stepdad. I want a Luvabella doll and Hatchimals. I’ve been good this year. I hope I’m good next year, too, so I’ll get presents.

Love,

Savannah Williams

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa Claus,

I want an LOL Doll and a Barbie doll. I am a good girl. I help my mama do errands, and I work hard at school. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Nevaeh Rice

Monarch first grade

Dear St. Nick,

I am good at school. I won a writing competition. I want another little tiger and a new pair of tennis shoes. I would also like a set of toy soldiers. Santa, you’re the best!

Love,

Mason Haney

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I really want a phone for Christmas. I have been good. I clean up the house and put away my toys. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Sophiya Smith

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I am a very good girl. I like to help my mama and my daddy. I work hard at school. I would like lots of surprises for Christmas.

Love,

Quenn’Asia Johnson

Monarch first grade

Dear St. Nick,

I really want the Pie Face Sky High game and the Luvabella doll. I also want LOL dolls and I want an LOL doll game. I’ve been nice this year.

Love,

Izzy Sumner

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I want a tower computer and two projectors. I hope you bring these to me because I have been very good. I let the dog out for mama and daddy. I help Papa Jerry work in the garage. I clean up the house and I help everyone who needs help.

Love,

Cullen Morrow

Monarch first grade

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year. I try to do what my mom and dad tell me. I love to help my mom and dad at the house. I really like it when it get to help my dad fix his truck. I want Madden 18. I want a cowboy costume and a Tarheel football uniform. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Eli Gough

Monarch first grade

2nd Grade

Mrs. Osborne’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the school Elf and for the trampoline and more. I want a world puzzle, a globe and a Hatchimal and a stuffed cat and a Penny book.

Love,

Norah Gallman

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I hope you go to my house. I want a present, a Nerf gun and a gold watch. Oh, yeah! I forgot; get my sister something, too!

Love,

Caiden Cao

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a scooter and an iPhone5 and a dog and a computer and a tablet.

Love,

Jah-Zara Walker

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a new American Girl doll and a JoJo Siwa dog and 100 JoJo Siwa bows and a JoJo Siwa Fathead and a JoJo Siwa bookbag and a JoJo Siwa phone case and a JoJo Siwa book. I want an iPhone8 and an iPhone7 and a light up fidget spinner and a JoJo Siwa microphone and a JoJo Siwa lunch box and a made to move doll.

P.S. the American Girl has a prom dress on

P.S. give my friend, Sunny a Bini Boo, please

Love,

Iyanna Janiyah Neal

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like a puppy. I would like some blue jeans and a new hat. I would like a football. I would like some candy and a fishing rod.

Love,

Parker Russell

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a pair of JoJo head phones and an iPhone5 and I want a tablet. I also want a charger for the tablet and also thank you for Dabo, our class elf. I also want a JoJo bookbag.

Love,

Ansley Clayton

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa.

I would like an iPhone 8+. I would like a hoverboard, electric scooter with a seat. I want a camera and a computer to go with it and some PS4 games.

Love,

Ryan Wix

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I hope you visit my house. Can I get presents on Christmas in the morning and I will be good.

Love,

Oscar Rice

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

It is Christmas now. It’s time to deliver presents to all the nice boys and girls. For Christmas I would like a new laptop and an iPhone8. Christmas is my favorite time of year. It makes me so happy.

P.S. Thank you for Dabo, our class elf

Love,

Sarhirah Snmalls

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I have been super good this year. I want a Hatchimal for Christmas and a JoJo Siwa doll and JoJo Siwa headphones and LOL Surprise makeup kit. I want an iPhone5 and Elf on the Shelf, a hoverboard and a four wheeler.

Thank you for Christmas.

Love,

Shamya Mobley

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Hello, my name is Ty’tionna. I am 8 years old and I want an iPhone6. I am a good girl. I hope you come to my house, Santa.

Love,

Ty’tionna Woods

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I would like a Cabbage Patch baby boy doll. Also, I would like a Fingerling monkey and I would like a little live pet boy dog, Snuggles. I want lots of chokers and also I would like a big scooter that does not go by itself. That is what I would like for Christmas.

Love,

Claire Wilson

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Hey, Santa I can not wait til Christmas because it is my baby brother’s 1st Christmas. I get presents and a stocking filled with candy. My Ninnie and Papa are coming for my brother’s 1st Christmas. It is Jesus’ birthday. Please come to my house on Christmas day.

P.S. My favorite thing I want for Christmas is a Xbox 360.

I love you, Santa,

Corley Turner

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox One and a Nintendo switch and Lego Worlds for Xbox One. I want Minecraft story mode for Xbox One.

Love,

Brayden Sprouse

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Christmas is about family and love and most of all, the birth that happened a long time ago. I want an iPhone. I want a toy pony and a Little Lives pet hamster. I want a book. I want a heart necklace that when you open it there is a picture of your family inside. I want crayons, paper and markers. I want a book full of Christmas songs. That’s all I want for Christmas. Santa, I love you!

Love,

Sunny Conner

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a drone. I am going to write some gift cards for my family. I want some Army toys. I love Christmas cookies. Also, do you know our elf, Dabo? He left a note at school. I want a bike, too.

Merry Christmas,

Amar’e Jeter

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas. I like Santa, too. Christmas is fun. I want a PS4 and a computer. I want an iPhone X and some earphones and a globe. I want a Bible bookmark and the Trouble board game.

Love,

Kamijay Henry

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Batman robot and some Power Rangers stuff. Get my brother a Batman belt and a Power Rangers robot.

Love,

Cayden Lankford

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I hope you come to my house. I have been a great boy this year. This will be the best Christmas ever because I’m going to the beach this weekend with my two brothers and my dad. My dad is giving us $200 for Christmas this year. Will you bring me PS3 NBA 2K18, PS3 GTA5, a medium size Panthers football and 4 PS3 controllers?

Love,

Jacob Howard

2nd grade Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, a Clemson choker, a ring and an iPhone 8. I want a trampoline and a gymnastic bar.

Love,

Sara Kate Slaughter

2nd grade Monarch Elementary School

Mrs. Russell’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have good grades this year. I have been good to my brother. What I want for Christmas is a laptop –pink, silicon baby, popsocket, jewelry, clothes, stroller, Barbie doll house, pocketbook, jacket for baby, blue jeans, little show, hatchamal, dog play, and shopcans. Thank you Santa, I will leave you milk and cookies. Love,

Kadence Clayton

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been really really good this year. For Christmas I would like an Iphone 6, Barbie Doll, 8 JoJo bows, doll clothes, a doll car, a bike, laptop, and an American Girl. Thanks Santa for what you get me. I’m going to leave cookies for you.

Love,

Alayna Simone Chick

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year. My brother has been real good this year too. I really want a motorcycle, a dirt bike, a basketball goal, and an electric scooter. I will make sure that I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love,

Wyatt Lindler

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I get a 3 everyday at school. I get along with my big sister. I am kind to others, and I help others pick things up. I would like a phone, and an electric scooter. Thank you Santa! I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love,

Iyonna Grubbs

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I’ve gotten along with my sis. I want Snuggles my dream cat. I will leave milk and cookies for you. I hope you have a safe flight.

Love,

Kenna Kornelli

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. My grades have been really good too. I hope you are doing good. I hope that you can bring me some toys. I want a spa, dirt bike, four-wheeler, Sugar my dream cat, electric scooter, and an IPhone. I will make some cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Carly Gibson

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope you get to come this year. I know you are busy. I’ve been good at school. I want a real cotton candy maker, some clothes, shoes, and a Shimmer and Sparkle, some clothes, and a slime kit.

Love,

Colia Savage-Gray

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have good grades. I have good to my brother and my sister too. I would love a dirt bike, a four wheeler, and an Xbox. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Travis Walker

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are ready to go. Twinkle my elf is doing good. I have been a good boy. I want a dirt bike, a basketball goal, and lots of presents please. I will have cookies and milk for you!

Love,

Trent Lemaster

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I know it is very busy at the North Pole. I received the first “Student of the Quarter” for my class. My grades are good too. I have been good at school. I want an Xbox, 2 controllers, skate board, 2 small hot rods, I phone 8, a Minecraft for Xbox, and a dirtbike. Have a wonderful holiday.

Love,

Landon E. Hulon

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I have been nice to my sister. I have been good to my mom. I would like a new phone. I would also like some nerf guns, a puppy, some games for my Xbox 360, and a laptop.

Love,

Nathan Hendrix

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My grades are very good this year. For Christmas I would like a phone, ponies, American Girl doll, 3ds, 2ds, and a laptop. Thank you for your kindness. I’ll leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Tillice Kiser

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Every year you give me everything I want. This year I will give you milk and cookies. This is what I would like for Christmas, JoJo Doll, JoJo bow, Orbeez, and a Barbie Dream House.

Love,

Ge’lanae Stewart

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I got along with my brother. I helped my mom with the dishes. This year I want some Js and a four wheeler. Thank you for the things you bring me. I will make sure you leave me milk and cookies.

Love,

Damauryan Jeter

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I’ve been getting good grades in school. I’ve been nice to my brother and sister, and my grandma, my mom and dad. I’ve been nice to my friends. I’ve also been quiet in school. I want a skateboard, dirt bike, and a 4 wheeler.

Love,

Patrick Cohen

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a dress, a small hatchabal, and a bouncy ball. I also want a big comfy pillow.

Love,

Jaylynn Yopp

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. What I would like for Christmas is Lps, LOLs, pool, dirt bike, skateboard, phone, camera, clothes, books, electric scooter, sun glasses, hat, motorcycle, and a helmet. Sorry that is a lot of stuff. IF you come to my house I will love that. So have a good day.

P.S. Don’t bring all of it.

Love,

Kiersten Kennedy

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Popsocket, Barbie Dream House, a tree house, a dream bag, and a laptop.

Love,

Summer Hutchinson

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been really good in class and at home. I mind my parents. I would really like a dirt bike, I phone, and a four wheeler.

Love,

Jaden Ochiltree

2nd grade, Monarch Elementary School

Mrs. Tucker’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.

Love,

Braylon Tucker

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want an IPhone for Christmas and I want wrestling 2K18 and 2K18 Basketball game. I have been good and have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Caron Wilson

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

It is me Skylar! I want a pair of skates, new tablet and a new doll. Can you send me an elf too?

Love,

Skylar Grant

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a Hoverboard, a Nintendo Switch, a Drone and a play elf phone. Lastly, 1 more fuzzy elf and that’s all.

Love,

Blaine Hill

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want an IPad mini, a phone and a dream tent. I also want a pet baby rat, a bird, or a robot dog. I was really good this year. That is all I want for Christmas.

Love,

Britney Nipper

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an IPad, an IPhone X and some Xbox games. I would like another Xbox controller, a Nerf gun and 30 extra bullets.

Love,

Zachary Williams

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I would like a Drone for Christmas.

Love,

Keith Wilson

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Karaoke machine.

Love,

Hailey Meadows

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want the thing at Dollar General, an IPhone 6 and a Baby Alive.

Love,

TaMijah Mobley

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an IPhone 6, $35.00, a dirt bike and a gray and white cat.

Love,

Alonzo Smith Jr.

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive. They do what I do and I want an IPhone 7 that is already on. Lastly, I want the thing I saw at Dollar General.

Love,

Tationia Cameron

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want an IPhone 7 and money for Christmas. That is all I want.

Love,

Landen Boulware

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Zoomer dog because I been wanting it but haven’t gotten it. I want a new little live pet mice and little live pet mouse tracks so they won’t get lost. My baby sister broke it at the mall.

Love,

Kaylie Pisano

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is toys and more toys and more toys!

Love,

Cheyenne Flanagan

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a robot dog because I was good this year.

Love,

Trinity Thomas

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want an electric scooter, a table, a little Live Pet Kitten, a doctor drill playdough and PJ’s . Thank You!

Love,

Kemiyah Harden

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is an IPad mini, a pair of shoes, headphones and a doll.

Love,

Ariel Lindsey

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Pop–up Camper. I know I already told you but I want to tell you again.

Love,

Jeri Lynn Whitehead

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Monarch Elementary

Mrs. Vinson’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want an iphone for Christmas and a bike. I want a doll house. How are the reindeer doing? How is Mrs. Clause? My sister wants a iphone and my brother does too. My baby sister wants a doll house. I also want a hoverboard. Tell Mrs. Clause I said hey and the elfs too. Please come to my house. Merry Christmas.

Love, Jayda Jeter

MES- 2nd Grade-Mrs. Vinson’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have been a very nice. This is what I want for Christmas, a dirtbike, crate creature, and land crc. Merry Christmas.

Love, Levi Cannon

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board and a phone and a four wheeler. I want money. What is your elves names?

Love, Travarious Jeter

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some boots and a Barbie house. I want clothes and a xbox and a sims game. I want some lol dolls and some little kids dolls and a phone.

Love, Keionna Young

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a Vampirena doll. How are you and Mrs. Clause doing? I want a doll too.

Love, Skylar Moore

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

How have the reindeer been doing? We are making reindeer food for Christmas. I want Playstation 3 games, legos, a dirtbike, go cart, Nerf gun, phone, hoverboard, real four wheeler, xbox, and electric scooter.

Love, Cayden Wynn

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want to know how the reindeer are doing? How is Mrs. Clause? I want a dirt bike. Have a good Christmas Santa. How are the elves doing?

Love, Dallas Lott

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs Clause? Are the reindeer ready to fly on Christmas Eve? I want a hover board, 2 xbox remotes, a skateboard, unkey overdrive and xbox games.

Love, Kavean Jeter

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a bike, money, a nerf gun and a camera.

Love, Gauge Gibson-Taylor

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a iphone and a pomp om world. I want a American girl doll and a hoverboard. I want a hatchimal animal. I been very good. What is Mrs. Clause and the elves and reindeer doing at the North Pole? I hope they being good today. I love presents wrapped in beautiful colors and I wish I could come to the North Pole to see you.

Love, TaTyanna Worthy

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a iphone 10x for Christmas and my brother wants a phone and xbox. Me and my brother has been very good. How is Mrs. Clause? I want 40 glitter lol dolls for Christmas.

Love, Abby Jenkins

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard and Iphone 6, a hatchimal and American girl doll. I want a my life doll and some shopkins and a pie face. I want some clothes and some Jordans, some tennis shoes and some other girl toys. I want some money and I want everything in the whole world. I want some toys for my little baby boy cousin. He wants some cars and a push car. He wants everything. He loves trucks and cars. How are you and Mrs. Clause and the elves doing? I’ve been very good. Have a good Christmas.

Love, London Beaty

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a big monster truck, go cart, dirtbike, four wheeler, electric scooter and a shirt that says I love Christmas. I want money and a playstation. I love Christmas. I wish to come see you.

Love, Cameron Todd

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a troll doll for Christmas and a Doc McStuffins doll. I have been very good this year. I haven’t been bad. I hope you have a special Christmas and a happy New Year. Tell everybody in the North Pole Merry Christmas.

Love, Rhianna Jeter

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie house and a hover board and a Monster High doll. I want a dog and a cat. What has Mrs. Clause been doing? Is she taking care of the reindeer?

Love, Emily Biggerstaff

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a Dream House. I already have one but I saw a cool one. Its not a lot of pink, some black and white. To do in it I want some Barbie dolls. It is in a big store where I saw it. I wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Love, Olivia Cannon

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a iphone and a bike and a go cart. I want a lot of books. I want to do a lot of homework coloring too. I want Orbeez Crush. I want a tv for my room. Thank you. How is Mrs. Clause? Tell her that I have been a good girl. I should get all of the toys I want. Tell the elves that I said hi too. Have a Merry Christmas. I want 1,000 or 100 dollars too. I want for Christmas to see you.

Love, Makayla Dawkins

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

Please get me Shopkins. I also want Cornbread. I want two more things. A lol surprise doll and the last thing I want is a Hatchimal. Not the Hatchmal collectible but just the BIG Hatchimal.

Love, Natalya Owen

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want a bike for Christmas with a helmet and big girl knee pads. I want a phone case for my Cricket Wireless phone. I want Evie and Mal dolls and a camera with a case and different shades for it. That’s all. Santa do you know my elf Jingle and Rex? My brother is names Jaxon and his elf is Rex.

Love, Lexi Robinson

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How are the elves doing? I want a robot toy, the game mike, and please bring me lots of toys.

Love, Ty Jennings

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a scooter moped and lol dolls. I want two mermaids. What do yall do up there? Merry Christmas.

Love, Mariah Harris

MES- 2nd Grade- Mrs. Vinson

3rd Grade

Mrs. Koepke’s Class

Dear Santa,

I hope you have been doing good and have a had a good time traveling around the world. We’ve been seeing you everywhere. So for Christmas, I want a hoverboard, pink moped, I phone, a Barbie car, and a Barbie doll. My special present is to have $1,000. If you bring me my special present, I will leave you everything you want and need. So have a great day. I love you and Mrs. Claus. I’m going to bring you your present. I’m going to to go the North Pole. Once again, I love you to the moon and back. I love Mrs. Claus to the moon and back too!

Love,

Kaila

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great year. I would like some Hillies please. Also, I’d like some nice cloth and some needles for my sewing kit please. I would like Diy’s please and extra owl books and Bab Kitty character books. I know that my parents may not agree, but I would like a pet corn snake. They are not poisonous. I will write you next year!

Love,

Ayda

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a Iphone 5 with a pink case. Next, I want clothes, shoes, and some sperry’s boost. Then I want an Adidas outfit to go with my Adidas shoes. I will leave you some cookies.

Love,

Cassidy

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you have a had a great year. I’ll leave cookies for you and your reindeer. I hope you are ready to deliver toys for the good boys and girls. Santa, how is Rudolph? Tell him he is amazing. Fill my family’s stocking with light and cries of delight. Fill my family’s eyes with joy. Santa, thank you! You are the best. Have a great time.

Love,

Gwenda

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hatchimal, four pairs of clothes, a puppy, and stuff for school. I want division and multiplication cards, pencils, and some sharpeners. Would you send me another elf to help Joy and keep and eye on Jara and Jolly. I will leave you lots of cookies. Thank you!

Love,

Jordyn

Dear Santa,

I hope you come to my house tonight. I don’t have any cookies. I have sugar crubes and carrots. I’ve been thinking about what I want. One of the things that I want is a cotton candy machine. I want a new bike and I might just give you the money for it. Just Kidding. Also, I want you to keep my family safe.

Love,

Nyla

Dear Santa,

Are you doing good? How is Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer? Are the elves doing good? I made cookies last year, but you didn’t eat the cookies. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a black silicon baby, baby clothes, baby shoes and socks, a pacifer, diapers, swing, baby bottles, and baby food.

Love,

Ke’Myai

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great year. This year I want a Stephen Curry shirt and shoes. I want a four wheeler and a trampoline. Next I want NBA 2K18, a baksetball, and a Iphone 7 plus.

Love,

Caydon

Dear Santa,

I left you some cookies on a plate in the house. How is Mrs. Claus. Here is my Christmas list. I would like a computer. Next, I would like a box of toys and some clothes. Can you please do this for me?

Love,

Travion

Dear Santa,

I hope I get everything I want because I know that you still have other boys and girls to buy for. I like the elf you sent me and my family. I’ll give you cookies and milk. It would be nice to have a phone. Another thing I would like is clothing. It would be nice to have a hover board. Fill me with joy and surprises. And last but not least, I would like high heels.

Love,

Lailah

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great year. I want an Assisan game and outfit. I would like a camouflauge remote control. That’s all I want.

Love,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

How is your day going? DO you know how many toys the elves make? I remember one Christmas you gave me an elephant. I named it Flowers because it had flowers on it. I want Legos, Hatchibles, Star Wars, and a necklace.

Love,

Eden

Dear Santa,

I love you and hope you have had a great year. How is Mrs. Claus? Can I get 2k18 for my playstation. I would like Air Jordans. They’re cool. Can I get some clothes? I want Tommy HIlfiger clothes and a jumpsuit. I hope you get my dad a Dodge car.

Love,

Ja’Colie

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great year. I have been good this year. I hope I get a pistol, skateboard, and toy bones for my puupy. I would like some read and black shoes. I want some games for my xbox and Madden 16. Could I have a IPOD?

Love,

Justin

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a dirt bike and a play station so I can play with Chase. I want some games. I want to know if Mrs. Claus is alright. I hope the elves are alright too!

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

If you come and give me what I want, I will leave you lots of cookies and carrots for your reindeer. I hope you are having a great year. Everyone loves you. You are the best, and we love you so much. I would like for you to bring me a go cart and a remote digger truck and some clothes. We love you so much.

Love,

Steven

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I hope you have a great year. I want a tablet, a fashion superstar, headbandz, and lots more. I hope I finish my Christmas list so I don’t get coal!

Love,

Skyy

Dear Santa,

I hope all the boys and girls are good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a slime kit and book. I want make-up, nail kits, a Baby Alive and diapers, I would like a canvas with paint. I would like a gymnastics mat. I will make sure to leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Sophie

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a Merry Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus? I want some clothes and some earrings. I want a four wheeler. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Malorie

Dear Santa,

This year I want some new shoes and a Clemson elf. I want a dog and some books to read. I want a pony and a cat. I have been good this week!

Love,

Shyknequa

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheeler, clothes, shoes, and a computer. I want American girl doll things and My Life doll things. I just want to tell you that your elves have been really bad. They have got into a lot of things like make-up, cheerios, and hershey kisses. I will lave you milk, cookies, and carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Hallie

Mrs. Brown’s Class

Dear Santa,

How good has Mrs. Claus been? How have you been? Have you had a great year? Santa, I would like two things for Christmas. I want a Hoverboard and a new bike and I hope I could get that please! I hope Rudolph had a great year. I wish you had a great year.

Love,

Colin

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Can you come to Monarch School to see the good kids? You can see Mrs. Brown. Can you please come? We all love books.

Love,

Zyrion

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Is Mrs. Claus alright? The best time of the year is when Christmas comes. I would like some new guns and airsoft guns. Thank you Santa.

Love,

DJ

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? Can you please tell Snoopy to stop messing with our food. I’m so excited for you to come to our house. The presents I would like are a Kiddie Smart Watch, Minecraft Legos, and a drone. I hope you make it.

Sincerely,

Peyton

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Is he OK? Oh and tell Mrs. Claus “Hey” and that I want all this. I want an iPad, an iPhone, and a necklace. Also, I want some earrings, a computer, an American Girl Doll, a guitar, some clothes, and a pair of pink Nikes.

Love,

Kamiya

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My elf Sweetie made a huge mess at my daddy’s so can you please tell her that that was bad, but I still love her? My other elf at my mama’s has not been moving lately. I hope I or one of my sisters didn’t touch her. If you could, please give me these things for Christmas. I want a Hatchimal and collectibles, clothes, shoes, Baby Alive, Zomer Showpony, Modercicly, baby doll clothes and bed, a real piano.

Love,

Kynlee

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Sara Grace. I am 8 years old. I want a toy puppy dog. I also would like a Hatchimal for Christmas. Could you also bring me a toy horse and surprises to surprise me with? I hope you are nice to my brother and sister. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love,

Sara Grace

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I’ve been waiting so long for this time of year, but I have a question. How is Mrs. Claus? And your reindeer? Well anyway, let’s get on to presents. I really want a Hatchimal and Hatchimal bath bombs. Oh, and maybe a bath for my four wheeler. My mom and I want a Popsocket. My mom does NOT want me to get a puppy, but I want one! Well Santa, I hope you have a safe ride to all the houses. I wish a Merry Christmas to you, the elves, and the reindeer.

Love,

Analeigh

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Christmas is almost here. I’m so excited to see what I get and hopefully you or the elves can make it for me. Let’s get into my Christmas wish list. First, I want a silicone baby doll. Next, I want some art supplies, some PJs, and maybe some surprises. I hope Rudolph, Comet, Cupic, Donner, Vixen, Blitzen, and the rest of the reindeer along with Mrs. Claus and your family are ok.

Love,

Adalae

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I know it’s almost Christmas. I’m going to leave some cookies milk for you. I hope I get a lot of presents this year. What I want for Christmas this year is a Ipod. I’ve been begging my parents and they said they will ask you. Please, I’m begging you for it. You are the best. Tell your elves to have a happy Christmas.

Love,

Cheianne

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Zycariya. How are you today? How about Rudolph? Is he fine? I hear his nose is red. I would love a Elf on the Shelf, a dollhouse, and a phone. And no more homework!!

Love,

Zacariya

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I’m glad that it is December. I hope that your reindeer are doing good. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would love some PS4 games. My elf has done some bad stuff. I would also love some Army men. Do you know 100X100? That’s too easy. That is 10,000. Can you please get me some Nerf guns and a pet horse. I can’t wait to see you.

Love,

Jack

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

So how are you and Mrs. Claus? This Christmas I would like the following things: art supplies, clothes from Justice (M7-8), JoJo Siwa bows, bath bombs, Karina Garcia slime kit, and American Girl doll clothes. That’s all for my Christmas list. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Bayla

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? Is Rudolph OK this year? I hope I get to get a Mal doll. I would love this present. I want lots of Shopkin and a Hoverboard. Please, can I have a Joke Book? I want for my mom a new shirt, pants, and shoes. I want a pool for my family and me. I really want a Rudolph doll. I love a Christmas snow globe. Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Makenzi

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing in the North Pole? I hope y’all are doing great. I hope you are too. I really hope I get a lot of presents. Also, I will have some milk and cookies for you. This is what I want for Christmas. I really want the new American Girl doll and a mini drone that blue. That’s really all, but all I want is my family and me, because it’s cool to play in the snow with your family and have snow fights. The girls always win. I hope you have fun this year.

Love,

Haley

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I am happy that Christmas is almost here. How is Mrs. Claus and Rudolph? All I want for Christmas is a motorcycle, trampoline, roller coaster bed, skates, waterbed, new sneakers, Shopkins, Lol dolls, Baby Alive dolls, a pony, and Zoomer Show Pony.

Sincerely,

Anija

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Tell Mrs. Claus that I said, “Hey.” I am happy, but guess what? We’ve got 14 more days until Christmas and this is what I want. I want a phone. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Marie

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year can I have a go-cart, a phone, a lawn mower and weed-eater, a bow, a sword, fireworks, a rock tumbler, shoes, and clothes.

Love,

P.S. Can I get Rudolph’s Hayden

autograph please? Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I’m excited for Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? Santa, do you have to put the presents in your sack? I was watching a Christmas movie about you and Buddy, your son. How did he get so tall? I want a trampoline and a skateboard.

Love,

Kameron

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Anajiah and Christmas is almost here. Since Christmas is my most favorite holiday, I’m going to tell you what I want. I want a trampoline, VR headphones, books, Gel A-Peel 3D Design Station, lots more colors for Gel A-Peel, a go-cart, 5 Barbie dolls, boots, shirts, dress-up clothes, iPhone 6, a big Gummy Bear, a puppy and puppy bed, dog food, water and food dishes, a leash, a dog carrying case, squisheys, nom noms, money, and a hula hoop. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Anajiah

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd grade Monarch Elementary School

Mrs. Garrett’s Class

Dear Santa

For my mom a harry potter chart and a harry potty blanket and a wand pin. For my dad a bb8 chart and a bb8 blank. I want a hoverboard, three big sister LOL dolls, three baby sister LOL dolls, three pet LOL dolls, three shopkins blind bags, three boxes of splashing. I want a shopkins airplane and school, a frankie doll and a cleo doll, a princess power doll, a star light doll, a secret door doll, mermaid dolls and three boxes of barbie dolls.

Your Friend

Rowan Whisnant

3rd Grade Mrs. Garrett

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa

I want a ps4 for Christmas, a American girl doll, a iPad , a iPhone 8 and that doll I saw on face book. I want a monster high doll and a BB8 from star wars the last Jedi and a hoverboard, super girl doll and a lab top but the big one like my mom has. The biggest thing I want is a drone an darth vader mask from star wars and a skate board and a robot dog also some legos, a bat girl doll, some shopkins and a play kitchen that make sound like real kitchen but a big one like the one I had when I was little and that big scooby -doo dog that my mom threw away and a 4Wheeler and some make up, a bike ,some clay , a xbox one and the game called NBA 2k18 ,NBA live 18 , madden Mobile app , some play-doh ,mermaid swimmig suit and Nintendo 3ds

Your Friend,

Genesis Hill-Johnson

3rd Grade Mrs Garrett

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa

I want a phone, laptop, four wheeler, makeup set, nail polish, iPad, earrings, necklace, an American girl doll, hoverboard , a bunny, clothes, shoes and a golf cart. My mom wants some jewelry, My baby brother wants some toys, clothes, shoes, xbox one I can’t wait for it be Christmas and we have 2 weeks until Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa and your family have and i want some magic clay and shopkins toys

Love

Tra’Asia Walker

3rd Grade Mrs. Garrett’

Monarch Elementary School

DEAR SANTA

FOR CHRISTMAS I WANT A IPHONE AND A PAIR SHOES AND CLOTHES BUT NO TOYS AND A DIRT BIKE AND A LOT OFF OTHER THINGS. YOUR FRIEND,

A’MARIYAN FULLER

3RD GRADE MRS. GARRETT

MONARCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a mini bike and I also want clothes and boots. I also want a flippzze doll and I want perfume, lotion, makeup, and a pocketbook. That is all I want for Christmas this year. merry Christmas, and Happy New year!

Love

Kadyn Wilson 3rd grade

MES Mrs. Garrett’s Class 2017

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want my teacher to get a new car. I want a hover board and a iPad. My brother a hover board

Love

Brayden West

Mrs. Garrett 3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

One thing I want is a alive baby doll and a dog. My daddy wants a cat , my nanny wants make up. I can not wait til Christmas. It will be fun that we don’t have school! Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Skylynn Vaughn

Mrs Garrett, 3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox X and a lot of toys. Give my teacher a brand new car and give my parents a car too. Give my mom some flowers, and my step dad some work boots. Bring every body some good stuff. Bring my sisters some baby dolls.

Your friend,

Andrew Millwood

3rd Grade Mrs. Garrett

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa

I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a iPhonee5x, a hello kitty car, shoes, clothes, iPad, kitchen set and a flip a zoo.

Your Friend,

Saniyah Rice

3rd Grade Mrs. Garrett

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I WANT SHOES AND TOYS AND I WANT TO GIVE AND RECEIVE . I WANT A LOL DOLLS, and some skinny jeans, please, and a trip to Hawaii with my family. SOME OF THE TOYS I DON’T PLAY WITH I Will GIVE TO OTHERS.

Love,

Key-Lee Jennings

Mrs Garrett

3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa

I hope you make it snow for Christmas so I can have a snowball fight with my friend. I would like to play and ride my dirt bike in the snow. I want you to bring me a google and a Iphone 6 I am going to make you cookies. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Your Friend,

Tony Good 3rd grade Mrs Garrett

Monarch elementary

Dear Santa,

I want some new clothes, a new hat, a gun and a lot of surprises.

Levi Garland

Mrs. Garrett

3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

My brother wants a dirt bike, basketball goal and leaf blower for Christmas . I want an american girl doll, gymnastics set and ballet set and a horse stable.That is what I would like for Christmas.

Addison Davis

3rd grade

Tami Garrett

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I want to give my dad some tools for his work. I want Madden 18, Nba2k18, Fifa 18, Fortnite, headset, gamers kit, clothes, and a Clemson ticket to the National championship.

Your Friend

Tanner Gibson

Mrs Garrett 3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a onesie and a nail polish maker. I want you to give extra presents to people that do not have the money to buy presents

Your friend,

Marissa Dowis

Mrs. Garrett 3rd grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want to get a iPhone SE on Christmas Eve you talked to my grandma and you said you was going to get it for me. I have been great!

Your Friend,

Jalia Davis

Mrs. Garrett 3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want to get my dad a blind so he can hunt and my mom some boots and my brother new shoes and me I would like a hunting bag.

Your friend,

Parker Cromer

Mrs. Garrett 3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

This year I want lots of candy, Kate spade purses, new diamond earrings, some of your surprises and one more thing please see if you can get me a rip-stick. Also I hope you can maybe get to the people who don’t have any presents.

Your Friend,

Hannah Cali Coker

Mrs. Garrett 3rd grade

Monarch Elementary SChool

Dear Santa,

I want r.c cars really bad and some minecraft stuff and a big teddy bear and some candy and that’s it.

Sincerely,

Charlie Cohen

3rd Grade Mrs. Garrett

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a remote control car, a spider man suit, some movies, spider man toys, and a bey blade burst toy.

Love,

Connor Barfield

Mrs. Garrett 3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board, a phone, a new tablet, hunting and fishing clothes, a PlayStation 4, new shoes, hoodies, jackets, pants and shirts.

Your Friend,

Hagen Clark

Mrs Garrett 3rd Grade

Monarch Elementary

Dear Santa,

Hi! Santa this is what I want for Christmas. I want a tablet ,iphone7, four-wheeler, dirt bike clothes and shoes. I promise I have been a good girl all year.

Love, Brianna Booker

3rd Grade Mrs. Garrett

Monarch Elementary School

Foster Park Elementary School

4K

Mrs. Silvey’s and Mrs. Alexander’s Class

Dear Santa,

We are in Mrs. Jessica and Mrs. Michelle’s 4K morning class. We’ve been really good this year. This is what we would like for Christmas:

Heaven — a toy

Samuel — cowboy boots

JA’Niya — a horse

Connor — a Spider-Man toy

Ashlynn — a Barbie

KenLeigh — a kitten

Christopher — a rocketship

Ny’Asia — a Baby Alive

Bella — a Jump-O-Lene

Brooklyn — Uma scooter

Makalynn — a Mal doll

Bentley — a dirt bike

Draven — a toy airplane

Gabryella — Rainbow Dash

Jase — a robot

Ethan — a big Batman

Owen — a surprise

We will leave you treats at our houses on Christmas Eve! Thank you, Santa! We love you!

Love,

Mrs. Jessica and Mrs. Michelle’s 4K Morning Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dr. Santa Claus,

We are in Mrs. Silvey and Mrs. Michelle’s 4K afternoon class. Thank you for sending our elf, Snowflake. We have been super, super good this year. We hope that you bring us lots of toys and presents. This is what we would like for Christmas:

Cameron — a four wheeler

Channon — a SpiderMan playset

Poe — a Polar Express train track

Austin — a Spider-Man web shooter

Keshawn — a race track

Addy — a Mickey Mouse set

Jaxson — a four wheeler

Jayce — a big gorilla

Lucas — an automatic four wheeler

Liem — a Spider-Man playset

Mondell — a dirt bike

Ava — a Mickey Mouse playset

Logan — Monsters Inc. toys

Ayden — a four wheeler

Pratt — a yo-yo

Sydnee — a Minnie Mouse

McKaylee — a four wheeler

Delaney — a choo choo train

Ryan — a dirt bike

Ben — a robot dinosaur

We will leave some yummy surprises for you at our houses. We want to know what your reindeer like to eat. We think they like carrots. Thank you for bringing us presents.

Love,

Mrs. Silvey and Mrs. Michelle’s 4K afternoon class

5K

Mrs. Walker’s and Mrs. Sharon’s Class

Dear Santa,

We have been good this year and are working hard in kindergarten! Please bring us each a toy. Thank you!

Ava — A Snacking Sarah doll

Gianna — A Fingerling

Emory — An American Girl doll

Camren — A robot

Davis — A Hot Wheels track

Kaylee — A Barbie doll

Martin — Football equipment

Katelyn — A baby doll

Xzavian — A drum set

Leaigh — A Baby Born doll

Deacon — A Power Ranger Megazord

Jamel — A race car

Karmello — A puppy

Daniel — A railroad track and train

Jaxon — A computer

Kemijh — A dirt bike

Autumn — A Fidget Spinner

Cooper — A computer

Nevaeh — A jingle bell

Ava Lynn — Shopkins

Kaelyn — A Troll baby

Layla — A Paw Patrol lookout tower

Dustin — A Batman toy

Kendon — A 4-wheeler

2nd Grade

Mrs. Holcombe’s Class

Dear Santa,

I hope that you give me some presents. I think I have been good. I want an ultimate hot wheels garage and a lot of hot wheels cars and the hot wheels AR. I love you Santa.

Your friend,

Anthony

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a bike and a hover board and a big bear. I want a flying helicopter and a Xbox One and a elf to watch me and a car toy. Have a happy New Year and I hope you stay safe.

Your friend,

CJ

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year. I have been good in school and got a A+ on all of my test. I want a hover board and a descendants doll. I want a Mal Evie and a Uma doll and a iPhone 4 and a nickelodeon slime lab and a lap top and some new clothes and some shopkins and a puppy and a American girl doll. Please bring me these toys.

Your friend,

DaMiah

Dear Santa,

In my Opinion I was good this year at home doing chores and put clothes in my drawer and Lucian’s and Poe’s. I pick up toys, since I’m good please bring me a Toy Bus and a Remote Control Bus.

Your friend,

Damian

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year. I have done what I was supposed to. When I go home, I help with a lot since I have been good would you bring me a ps4 and if you would can you bring me a skateboard?

Your friend, Dominic

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year. I have gotten good grades this year, I follow directions and I get 3’s sometimes. Since I have been good I hope you bring me this list; Barbie dolls, Mal Evie Jay Carlos Uma Harry Dizzy dolls, Spy kit, teacher doll, Hatchimals collectibles. I hope you bring me these things for Christmas.

Your friend

Katherine G. Prince

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year. I have done all of my chores since I have been so good I hope that you will bring me a hover board and all the games for a PlayStation 4. I also want a pancake maker and a iPhone 7 on Christmas. I love you Santa.

Your Friend,

JaKenzo

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year I have been helping my mom hang Christmas lights up on the balcony. I want a hover board for Christmas. I can’t wait to see what you bring me on Christmas

Your friend,

Jalon

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have beed good at school for Christmas I want a mal and a uma and ben doll I want it because when I went to my cousins house I asked her can I play with her dolls she said no please can you get me some dolls and I want a jojo doll and a fack science set

your friend

krishauna

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year. I did all my homework. Since I have been good I hope I get some Jordans. I want them because they are cute and I just like them. I hope I get any color kind of Jordans.

Your Friend,

Leeyunna

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year. I have done all of my school work. If magic tells you we have been bad today please please please please forgive us.

Your friend,

Marissa

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I been good and should get presents. My favorite present is the red Jordans and shirt to go with the shoe. I have been good so hope I get those Jordans because they are my favorite color.

Your friend,

MyKing

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year. I have been good I hope that you will bring me a Nintendo switch and my robux gift cards. And a lot of other stuff. I like video games. I hope that you will bring me my Nintendo switch and my robux gift crads.

Your friend,

Nathan McClain.

DEAR SANTA,

IN MY OPINION I WOULD GET PRESENTS. I WANT A XBOX ONE AND JORDANS I HAVE BEEN VERY VERY GOOD THIS YEAR. I WANT HEAD PHONES. I WANT LEGOS. AND I WANT MADDEN 18 TO GO WITH MY XBOX ONE AND I WANT FARCRY PRIMAL AND JUST CAUSE 3 AND ANY OTHER GAMES FOR MY XBOX ONE. I HOPE YOU HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS SANTA.

Your Friend,

Ryder

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year. I want a car set and a Minecraft toy and a dog and an elf car and Santa car.

Your friend,

TyJavius

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I wold get presents be caluz i leson at shool an at home.

An I help clen up I want sum games an sum toy cars.an a hover bord.

An a toy rase track an a toy romet car an a tv an sum cards. An a gif card

Your friend,

Tylen

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been very very good this year. I think that I want a puppy for Christmas. I have been doing my chores and I been listen to my parents and cleaning my room and feeding my dog and I want two American girl dolls. I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Your friend,

Zion

Dear Santa,

In my opinion I have been good this year I have cleaned my room and done my chores. I hope you give me presents for Christmas. All I want for Christmas is nail polish and a makeup designer. I love you Santa.

Your friend,

Zorhiana

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a big pack of blocks. I would love for it to snow this Christmas. These are the things I would like for Christmas.

Love,

Ella Bailey

3rd Grade

Mrs. Roark’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are you today? I am glad it’s almost Christmas. I know I have not been very nice. I’ve been rude to you. So, starting right this month, I’m going to change my attitude. I am going to be much better. If I do change and get on the good list because I know I’m on the bad list – well, I think I am. Anyway, all I want for Christmas is for a nice sister and for me to do good like everything my mom tells me to do like clean my room and I also want my own room for some reason. Have a big, great Merry Christmas!

PS: I know you can’t do all these things, but all you can do is give me the Christmas spirit. Oh yeah, I’m sorry for not believing in you.

Love,

Ty’Tionna Adamo

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. So, I want you to give me good things. I will tell you what I want: bike, PS4, guns, beats, hoverboard, blue clothes, shoes, and more. That is some of the things I want.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Javion Dawkins

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hey! I can’t believe it is December 21, 2017. The year has passed by really fast. I have been waiting for this moment all year long so I can talk to you. This Christmas, I am asking for all the Dork Diaries books made, a smartphone, for you to thank Jesus and God for me, and school on the weekends. I hope you have a very, Merry Christmas!

Love your friend,

Azariyah Dean

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! I can’t believe it is almost Christmas. I hope you had a great year. I’ve had a super Christmas and have tried not to be naughty and mean. This is all I want: an iPhone 8 so I can call people like my family and friends. Santa, I also want an Xbox one X so I can play online and play with my friends. I would like a gold hoverboard so I don’t have to walk anymore and a $500 bill so I can buy a lot of things on my birthday. The last thing that I want is PS6 online. I love you, Santa and you will be my best friend no matter what.

Love,

Nate Dunifer

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I believe in you. Can you believe it is almost Christmas? I hope you bring me presents for Christmas. I want a phone and a hoverboard, and a tablet. Have a great Christmas, but I am not done yet. I hope I am on the good list when Christmas is here. I will be happy! One more thing, actually two more things. I hope you do not work too hard and Merry Christmas!

Love,

Stella Glenn

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hey Jolly Old Santa! It’s me, Jayla. I hope you liked the name I picked for the elf you sent us. I named him Timmy, but “what is his real name?” I’ve been thinking in my head. I don’t have much to say, but my teacher, Mrs. Roark told me to write three or five things I want for Christmas. Ok, I made my list already: pomp oms so I can act like a cheerleader, makeup so I can look like a star, and for you to have a Merry Christmas.

Lots of hugs,

Jayla Harris

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! I had a good year and I can’t wait until Christmas. I’ve been good this year I think. Anyway, our elf is watching and he knows if I’ve been good or not. What I want for Christmas is Hanglider and my own marker set and makeup set. I better not forget about a rubber band set and I want my own fun chapter books. I also want my own computer and my own phone, but I want it to have games on it. I also want my own cooking set. So, I have a lot of stuff and it’s going to hard on your little elf. Oh, and I want my own different colored magical pens.

Lots of love,

LeShay Inman

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian. Hello, Santa, it’s been a long time for you to come. You are a good person. I’ve been a great person in school and home. I get good grades at school and at home I do chores and all that. So, can I get a hoverboard. It can help me ride to the park fast. Can I get the new Lebron’s? They will cover my feet. A hoodie, a Nike one, will help me cover myself in the winter. Can I get an 80 inch TV so I can get more TV time? You are a person of love. Can you tell me why you do Christmas in the last month? Just kidding! I know! Thank you for coming this year!

Love,

Christian Jeter

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Adrianna, and it’s been so long since the last Christmas. It’s been 12 months and I miss being with my family on Christmas Day. How was your last Christmas? I bet it was awesome, but this year is going to be even better. This year for Christmas, I would like some rain boots, a Nike hat, jump suit, and a new case for my iPhone 5, and the other awesome surprises. Also, I would like for every kid to be happy on Christmas Day. Thank you, Santa, for giving on Christmas to the kids on the good list. Merry Christmas, Santa, and Happy New Year!

Yours truly,

Adrianna Johnson

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch, a computer, Assassin’s Creed Unity. I also want a new bed and a new house. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Ethan Lee

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How has your year been? I missed you. I don’t know if Friky told you, but I really, really, really, want a Nerf Machine Gun. The biggest machine gun they have. Make sure it’s rapid fire! That really was it. Oh, and some more Legos! Merry Christmas!

Professional Baseball Player,

Drew Loftis

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are having a great year! I want a drone, Xbox headset, green hoverboard, headphones, and hoverboard carrier. I want you to surprise me. See you next year!

Sincerely,

CJ Millwood

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! I can’t believe it’s almost Christmas. I can’t wait until Christmas because you come and give every child presents and I work so hard in school so I can get the stuff that I wanted for Christmas. Oh yeah, I forgot to tell you my name. My name is Kiera and I’m so glad that one of your elves came to visit last year. I was so glad that you sent one of your girl elves, but this year in 3rd grade, we got a boy. I’m so glad it’s almost Christmas. I heard that on Christmas is Jesus’ birthday and I want a reborn for Christmas.

Lots of love,

Kiera Sinclair

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is science stuff. I want a few baby dolls, an iPhone, tablet, and computer. I would also like some Merch from Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Dobray Brothers. I also would like a phone case, cat headphones, and a Popsocket for my phone. Also, an Xbox 7, Nintendo Switch, iPad, and Hatchimal. I’ve been so good this year! On Christmas Eve, I want it to snow so bad!

PS: Please let it snow for Christmas!

Love,

Isabella Smith

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! Santa, I haven’t talked to you in one year and I’m not going to just spit out what I want. I really, really, really want a Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey and Legend of Zelda. My mom wants me to get a pair of school clothes. Can I have some? May I please get a PS4 with Evil Within 2, the game? If I don’t get it I will still love what I’ll get because I try to be grateful (and sometimes it doesn’t work)! So, I’ll try to be grateful in 2018. Bye, Santa! Oh, and one more thing – can I meet Mrs. Claus? I can’t wait to see the presents at – well I don’t have a Christmas tree – and I’ll give cookies and milk if I find some! Bye, Santa!

Sincerely,

Jayden Smith

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! Santa, I hope you had an awesome year! My name is Mason. I had a boring week because of homework. I know you’re busy. You can skip if you want. What I want for Christmas is an air rifle, a new computer, an iPad, and the last thing is a heating pad for my Papa. I’d like some surprises, too! Merry Christmas, Santa!

Your friend,

Mason Smith

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! Santa, I can’t believe you are almost here! I believe in you. Christmas is almost here. I just can’t wait! Santa, I want a basketball goal and basketball, a green soccer ball, small dinosaur toys (like spinosaurus, tyrannasaurus, cerataurus, indomus rex. Santa, I really, really, really, believe in you! Christmas is my favorite holiday because I celebrate with my family and friends ….. and presents! I really love Christmas!

Love,

Tytavius Smith

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Destiny. I love Christmas! I never thought that Christmas would come so early! I know you have other letters to read, but I just wanted to tell you Happy Christmas and what I want for Christmas. I want a new bike so I can ride with my brother and sister. On my last bike, my chain fell off. Next, I want a new color of nail polish from Walmart. I like getting nail polish from Walmart because it stays on longer. The last thing I want is a new bed because the one I have is hard and I want a soft bed. That is all, Santa! Merry Christmas!!!

Lots of thanks,

Destiny Thompson

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hi! I hope you’ve had a great year. I’ve tried to be on my best behavior this year at school and at home, too. For Christmas, I would like a drone. It would help when something gets in the trees and gets stuck. It can grab it a get it to a safe place. Second, I would like to go to Myrtle Beach because I can learn about where sea animals live. I love learning new things. Finally, I would like a new lunchbox for my food. Merry Christmas!

Lots of love,

Ta’Nyla Thompson-Smith

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hey! My name is Jamarriah. I can’t believe we have a classmate elf on the shelf. What I want for Christmas is more clothes for my American Girl Doll because I lost one of her outfits. I want shoes, bows, anything that comes with her. I just want American Girl Doll everything. And I want some money so I can buy my family something for Christmas and I’m going to give you some money so you can buy me some American Girl Doll clothes and shoes. I want some chapter books and a Barbie house. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jamarriah Tucker

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! I can’t wait until Christmas. It’s been a fun year. What I want for Christmas is a PS4. It is going to be fun. Then I want two TV’s so I can get an Xbox, too.

PS: Tell Mrs. Claus hello!

Lots of love

Sy’Myon Walton

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you doing? Are you making presents for Christmas? Do your best because I have been a good boy this year! Can you get me something for Christmas? I would like a PS4 with games online so I can play with my friends. Can I get a hoverboard and share with my brother. Can I get a drone so I can put my apple phone on it? Can I get a rubberband set so I can make one for you? My mom would like some jewelry for Christmas and my dad would like a new phone. My brother would like a PS4 for Christmas! Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Z’Kozi Walton

Mrs. Roark’s 3rd Grade Class

Foster Park Elementary School

Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

5K

Mrs. Hembree’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Will Rudolph guide the sleigh? I want lipstick, nail polish, and jewelry. I am being good.

Love,

Khloe B.

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. This year, I have been nice. I want a train and a new book bag. I want a racetrack too!

Love,

Ja’vion H.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I hope she is fine. I would like a pedicure, a new teddy bear, and nail polish. I will leave you cookies.

Love,

Cora Jane

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are good. I want teenage mutant ninja turtles, a Santa doll, Animal Rescue, and Lighting McQueen playset.

Love,

Parks

Dear Santa,

How are you today? I would like a nerf gun, a bike, remote control truck, and a basketball. I have been very good.

Love,

Jaxon

Dear Santa.

Are the elves working hard? I want a skipper gold cart, Zoomer unicorn, and a panda bear.

Love,

Molli

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I would like a drum, guitar, Power Ranger, and a nerf gun. I will leave you some cookies.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

I like my elf. I am working on being good. I want a snake and mice. I want a hamster and ball. I will leave you cookies. I want a 3DS.

Love,

Samuel

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas? Santa I would like a Paw Patrol, Huper Fire minecraft, and a basketball. I am being good.

Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a Hatchanimal, bicycle, Shopkins, and a monkey. I like your elves. I love you.

Love,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I like my elf. I want a bike, a Baby Alive, and a scooter. I love you.

Love,

Kayton

Dear Santa,

I love you! I want a kitchen set and a bike. I want a new tablet and a karaoke machine.

Love,

London

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a tablet, a smart watch, Superhero wallet, and a Hess truck. I have been good.

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I would like a skateboard, monster truck, and a helicopter. I am nice.

Love,

Zane

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I am nice. I would like a bicycle, wrestler, remote control car, and a basketball. I will leave you cookies. I love you.

Love,

Javion M.

Dear Santa,

I want a bike and a remote control car. I will leave you and the reindeer some food.

Love,

Carlo

1st Grade

Mrs. Thornton’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want Ben 10 action figures. I want Ben 10 omni tricks that are real. I would like a helicopter.

Your Friend,

Damorris Rice

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I have been good. Can you bring me a Barbie Dream house? Can you bring me a sled too? Can you bring me the hoverboard? This is the last thing that I want. Can you bring me a E ball game?

Love,

Nevaeh, Going

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? I want a baby alive and a sled. I want a robe. I want a hover board. I want a “Beat the Clock Today”. And I want a I phone on a laptop. I would like a mini bake oven with real food. I want the book “If You Take a Mouse to School!”. I want a baby that can talk and a puppy.

Love, Kamora Salter

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a Xbox4. I want some army men and a hotwheels. I want a Iphone 7 and the 50 HotWheels cars and I want a tablet and a TV. Please bring me a flashing cyborg.

Your Friend,

Jordan Thompson

Dear Santa,

I have been good. How are you? I want gas out and I want a wrestling set too. I want a hover board. I want a bike and a IPhone 7.

Love,

Caleb Robinson

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? I have been very good. Can you bring me a My Little Pony magoon? I like it because I can play with it in my other houses. Can you get me a mermaid swimming tail? Can you give me a tablet?

Love,

Trinity Carter

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you ? I have been very good. I want an American Girl Doll. I want a Baby Alive and I want an IPhone 6. I would like a baby doll dream house. I want a hover board. Please bring me a Silicone baby doll. I want a lot of boats.

Love,

Makiyah Smallwood

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I want a four wheeler. I want a bike and a vet barn kit. I have very good. Santa I am good.

Love,

Kinsley Vanderford

Dear Santa,

Bring me an Xbox 4. I want a book. I love all your elves.

Love,

Faith Kirby

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. Can you bring me a four wheeler and an IPhone 7? Please bring me a skateboard.

Love,

Malachi Gory

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet and I want a Monopoly game. I would like a football.

Your Friend,

Logan Wynn

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I have been very good. I want a Barbie Dream House. I want an electric scooter. I want a hover board. I would like a dog and a cat.

Love,

Somya Young

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I have been very good. Can you bring me a hover board? It’s going to be a speaker hover board. It’s going to be gold. I would like an electric scooter and an I Phone 7. I want a lazer game.

Love,

Ja’Riya Tucker

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I have been very good. I want a razor scooter. I would like an Xbox 1.

Love,

Noah Helton

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I have been very good. Can you bring me a tablet? I need it to call my friends. I want a My Little Pony World. I need it for my collection. I want My Little Pony Books. I need them to read.

Love,

Jessica Cruz

Dear Santa,

HI! How are you?. Can you bring me lots of gifts and surprises for Christmas? I have been a very good boy.

Your Friend,

Christon Harris

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? I have been very good. I would like a silicone baby doll for Christmas. I would also like a JoJo bow.

Love,

Myah West

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? Bring me a My Little Pony set. Please bring me a hover board. I have been very good.

Love,

Jah’Nariiyah Thompson

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I have very good. Can you bring me a hover board? Please bring me a Play Station 4.

Your Friend,

Zayden Horne

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I have been very good. Can you bring me a hover board and I want an IPhone 7. I would like a Barbie Dream House and Barbies. I want a Beat the Ball Game . Please bring me a tablet.

Love,

Jacie Gist

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. Can you bring me an Xbox? Can you bring me lots of surprises.

Love,

Logan Ponder

Dear Santa,

HI! How are you? I have been very good. Can you bring me lots of gifts and surprises for Christmas?

Your Friend,

Hunter Taylor

Mrs. Roberts’ Class

Dear Santa,

What’s up? How are you? How is Rudolph? Can I have a Bendy Ink Machine and action figure? Can I have an Imaginex Bat Bot and pyramid? I want a Batman action figure. I will leave you some cookies and some milk.

Love,

Wyatt English

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you? Are the elves busy? I have been good. Can I have:

• a green nerf crossbow

• a box of legos

• a Lego movie game for PS3

• zombie toy

• Batman toy

I will leave you a snack and a drink.

Love,

Drake Simmons

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? Does Rudolph have a red nose? Will you bring me a drone, a motorcycle, a laser gun, shoes, and a dirt bike?

Love,

Troy Moore

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you? May I please have a Flipazoo, My Little Pony, Hatchimals, Little Pets, Barbie house, Disney car, Disney princess, a JoJo American Girl doll, and an LOL doll? I also want elves please. May I have lots of American Girl doll stuff? I want a real dog. I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Jada Vines

Dear Santa Claus,

Hey! How is Mrs. Claus and your elves? Is it cold in the North Pole? I have been so good this year. Will you bring me a drone with LED lights, a JOJO doll, 360 games, a doll house, magic, a Flipazoo, four-wheeler, and a Hatchimal? I love you!

Love,

Savannah Hill

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you? I am getting an elf on Wednesday the 22nd. I have been kind of good. May I have a dark blue four-wheeler, a real girl puppy, a 13 inch western pleasure saddle, a special Barbie doll, a Gamecock Barbie dress, and a dog house? I promise that I will leave carrots for Rudolph and leave you some cookies and milk. I love you Santa. Thank you.

Love,

Kimber Vicars

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you? Are the reindeer practicing? I have been nice this year. Will you bring me an American Girl doll please, American Girl doll clothes, a bigger hot pink four-wheeler, and a puppy please, please? I love you Santa. I am going to give you cookies and milk.

Love,

Sara Belle Adams

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How are you doing? How many elves do you have? Can I get:

• Yoshi’s Wooly World

• Minecraft Lego

• Nintendo switch

And that is all. Good bye Santa.

Love,

Eli Ketterman

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you? Would you please get me a red machete? How are your elves? Hey, you should come to my house. I love you Santa. You are sweet. Please get me a Five Nights at Freddy’s toy.

Love,

Zayden Williams

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you? I have been so good this year. Will you bring me a dirt bike and a Bumblebee transformer so I can transform it? May I please have an elf?

Love,

Grayson Edenfield

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph sick? Have a good cookie. I would like you to bring me a bike, transformers, toys, a tablet, and a phone. I will leave a brownie and some milk. I love you Santa.

Love,

Jaylen Kershaw

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Is Rudolph okay? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? What I want for Christmas is a baby doll, a phone, an iPod, clothes, a watch, fake nails and nail glue, a diary, and fingerlings. I love you. I will leave you cookies. I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Love,

Jacelyn Head

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? How are you? Is the North Pole cold? How is Rudolph? What kind of cookies do you like? How are the reindeer? How many cookies do you want? I am going to leave the reindeer carrots. I want please the cat Hatchimal, an iPod, a diary, a My Life doll, and the big LOL doll.

Love,

Madison Robison

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves? How are the reindeer? Please give me a Baby Alive, a kitchen, an LOL, a horse, a Hatchimal, and a toy cat. I will leave milk and cookies.

Love,

London Gordon

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Claus okay? I hope the elves are doing good. Can you please bring me a Barbie house, an American Girl doll, an American Girl food stand, Barbie doll, LOL dolls, and a nail polish set. Can I please have a Hatchimal, a kitchen set, a toy cat, shoes, and clothes? I will leave you some Oreos and milk. I am going to leave you some lettuce for your reindeer.

Love,

Christiana Palmer

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you? Are your elves busy? Can I please get a hot pink four-wheeler, an LOL surprise doll, a Baby Alive, four-foot doll house, a real horse, and farm house people? Thank you. I am going to give you cookies and milk.

Love,

Addyson McCutcheon

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you? Are the elves busy? I have been so good this year. Will you bring me an LOL surprise, a Baby Alive Sweet Tears, a bike, a dog, and a timer wolf girl that has babies. I don’t want a wolf that is a stuffed animal.

Love,

Khloie Vaughan

Dear Santa,

Hey! Santa are you busy? Are your elves busy? I am being good. I want a Hover board and Cosmo and a hamster. Are you good? I love you Santa.

Love,

Tony Falcone

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you? How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? Can I get an LOL? Can I get a camera? Can I get a Baby Alive? Can I get a Fingerling? Can I get a Barbie house? I will leave the cookies and milk.

Love,

Camryn Cochran

Dear Santa,

How is Comet? Are the elves working hard? I want a Cars 3 push over. I want an iPad mini, a trampoline, and a scooter. I will leave you hot chocolate.

Love,

Hayden Terry

Dear Santa,

I want one million dollars. I want a Nerf gun and a BB gun.

Love,

Jayden Harris

Dear Santa,

I want a Hatchimal, LOL doll, and a fake horse that comes with a doll.

Love,

Jayleigh Harris

Dear Santa,

Hey! How is Rudolph? Can I have a Sweet Tears Baby Alive? Please can I have a doll house? Also can I have an LOL surprise doll? Thank you. I will give you a card and coffee, and carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Bella

2nd Grade

Mrs. Brown’s Class

Dear Santa,

Hello! I am doing good. Are you? I have been good this year because I have helped my mom. Oh yeah, speaking of my mom, give her some candy, too. I have helped my dad, too. I can’t name all of the things I would like, but I can name a big LOL doll. Don’t worry, Santa. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love,

Karsyn C.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hello. I have been good all year. I help my mom put the bag in the trash can. I would like you to bring me LOL dolls, a JoJo book bag, and JoJo’s puppy. Thank you.

Love,

Izzy W.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I am fine. Guess what. We have an elf in our classroom. We named him Buddy. I have been very good this year. I help my sister Khloe with her homework, clean my room, and even help my mom. Before I write what I want, I’ll tell you to give my mom a penguin toy. She needs more. I really want a little live pet, Cuddles my kitten. She acts like she is alive. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year! Bye!

Sincerely,

Erica B.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

P.S. Write back.

P.S.S. I’ll give you cookies and milk.

Dear Santa,

Hello! I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing fine. I hope the reindeer are doing fine, too. This is what I want: a robot dog that covers his ears. My mom said I need that. Buddy is always looking at us.

Love,

Brianna P.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

P.S. Write me back. You are special

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa! I hope you and your reindeer are doing fine. We all have been good. You can ask Buddy. He always tells the truth all the time. I want this really bad. I want a big Nerf Gun.

I love you,

Peyton K.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hello. I hope you are doing well up in the North Pole. I’ve just been wanting you to know that I have been extra good this year. I want a Robot, and I hope buddy tells you if I’ve been good or bad. Have a Merry Christmas.

I love you,

Navaeh B.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hello. I think you are ready for Christmas. I’ve been a great girl. I like to help my teacher, friends, and my family. Do you love Christmas? Santa, I know you do. I would love for you to give me a baby doll, a hover board, an iPod, an American Girl Doll, and a Wacky Game. Thank you! I cannot wait for Christmas. I forgot – one more thing – a slime kit.

I love you,

Kimorah B.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I know that your elves work very hard on Christmas Eve. Are you ready to deliver presents, because I am ready for Christmas Day. Santa, this is what I want: a hover board and a wrestling ring. Is your work shop so, so, so big? Does it have an upstairs?

Love,

Trent F.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hello. I hope you are safe and warm at the North Pole. I have been a good girl, so here is what I want this year: some paper, a lot of math problems, JoJo Bows and JoJo Juice and JoJo shirts, and make sure it is the original.

Love you,

Allison I.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is for you to bring joy to all the kids in the world. Every kid loves you. I want every kid to have a holly, jolly Christmas morning. There is one thing that I really want: Elite Edge, and my brother wants Kevin Owens and Brian Stroman so, so, so bad. Oh, and I want Samoa Joe.

Love,

Aydin G.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hello! I don’t need any more toys because my house is about filled with toys. But I just want one toy for Christmas. And this is the toy I want for Christmas. It is a Baby Alive. Tell all of the elves, reindeers, and Mrs. Claus I said hello. I have been very good this year.

Love,

Abigayle P.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well at the North Pole. I have been a good girl this year. What I want for Christmas is a kitty cat, a Sir Meows A lot plushy, an I Love Cats T-shirt, an LOL surprise, 500 LOL dolls, a My Born Tiger, an American Girl Doll, a Vet Set, a phone, and an art set.

Love,

Lila R.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello, Santa Claus! I am excited for you to come on Christmas. I want a laptop, a wrestling ring, gloves, WWe toys, I Love Cats and Dogs T-shirt, a Sir Meows A Lot plushy, a notebook, a car, and a Mind Craft toy. I’ve been good every day.

Love,

Jacob C.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa,

I have been very good this year, too. I hope you are doing great this year, too. I really want an iPod touch and a hover board, too and an American Doll and the Wacky Game. It is so much fun to play. I want a slime kit. My sister wants a hover board, a swushy, and a new bike.

Love,

Kynlee R.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I want lots of presents because I have been a good boy. I want a new bike. I want a new, fresh coat of paint for my new bike. Can I get a Smilemore shirt, please, and I want to meet Roman Atwood, please.

Love,

Corbin L.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I cleaned my room. I would like a sleigh. I want a wrestling man and a robot, too. I will get some cookies for you. I want a swing set, too.

Love,

Bryson B.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

All I want is a toy truck for Christmas. I want a toy four-wheeler, and a trailer for Christmas. I cannot wait for Christmas. Do you want chocolate cookies?

Love,

Conner W.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hello. I hope you are doing well up at the North Pole. Have I been good? If I have, can I have a Kensiepro turn board, LOL dolls, squshies, a guinea pig, a slime kit, JoJo everything, emoji stuff, and craft supplies. Goodbye Santa. Have yourself a merry little Christmas.

Love,

Bella G.

Mrs. Brown’s Second Grade Class

Mrs. Byar’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a bike, a basketball, a goal, a gold chain, fake money, and a NBA 2K18 for the x-box 360. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Caleb G.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I have tried to be very good and do what my parents tell me to do. I am seven years old. I am in the second grade. I am not doing what my teacher says to do. Thank you for all of the things from last year. This Christmas, I want a nerf Gun, new games for the PSU, a robot, and a Batman toy for Christmas. This year I will give cookies and milk on the kitchen table for you.

Love,

Braeden T.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I like the toys you gave me last year. I hope you can give me a football and a phone. I will leave you some cookies and milk on the bar.

Love,

Tristen G.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be good. This year I want an I phone, a bike, and an x-box 1. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love,

Keyshawn K.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I’m trying to be good. My mom and dad said I have been good. I want some things for Christmas: a bath bomb, an American Girl bed, slime, and an I phone 6. I will leave some cookies under the Christmas tree.

Love,

Khamiyah W.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been very good, and I tries to be good at school. I’m in second grade. I do what I’m supposed to at home. I want an I phone and a doll if you could get it for me. I will leave some cookies and milk for you on the bar. Thank you for getting that stuff last year.

Love,

Amiyah L.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I have tried to be very good and do what my parents tell me to do. I am in first grade. I am doing good work and do what my teacher tells me to do. Thank you for all of the neat things you brought me last Christmas. This Christmas, please bring me a basketball goal, a guitar, some Legos, and surprises for my mam, dad, and me. I will leave cookies and milk for you beside the Christmas tree.

Love,

Nolan R.

Dear Santa Claus,

I liked the toys from last Christmas. This Christmas I want a basketball and goal, a phone, a new game for my Play Station, and baseball stuff because it is my favorite sport. I love baseball so much.

Love,

Shane B.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good with my mom and dad. I am in second grade. I have been doing what my teacher says. Thank you for the toys that you got me from last Christmas. I play with them all the time. This Christmas I want a Barbie Doll house, a car with five seats, and I want the car’s color to be gold and the seats’ color to be silver, and a new bike. I will put out chocolate cookies and some warm milk. I will put them on the table for you.

Love,

Ja’Niyah M.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I am being good. I want a toy dog, toy horse, a toy cat, and some girls’ make-up. Please bring lots of surprises for my family and me.

Love,

Miley I.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I listen to my mom and dad, and I listen to my teacher, and I am nice to my classmates. I want you, Santa, to bring me a Lego car for Christmas, and I will leave cookies and milk on the table for you, Santa Claus.

Love,

Jorge M.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be very good and do what people tell me to do because I am a very good girl and want to thank you for the gifts you gave me the last time you came. I am eight years old now. I only want a few things, but I put 15 just so you can look at them. I am going to tell you four things: 1. Real make-up 2. a go-cart 3. A giant gummy worm 4. A bunch of dresses. I will be sure to set out some milk and cookies for you beside the Christmas tree.

Love,

Amaria T.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I have tried to be good this year, but I can’t say I have been completely good because I would be telling an untruth. Hopefully, I am on the nice list, and if I am, I want the following things: a Robin Action Figure, a steal cage wrestling game, some more avengers Action Figures, a Ninjago Lego set, some wrestlers and a few surprises. Thank you.

Braylon P.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I have tried to be good and do what my mom and dad tell me to do. I am seven years old. I am in the second grade. What I want is a tablet and a four-wheeler. December is my favorite month of the year. I will leave cookies and milk for you beside the Christmas tree.

Love,

Jahmere Y.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good for you. It’s a lot of stuff that I want you to bring me. I want baby doll. My mom already laid it away. I am ready for Christmas, and thank you for last year. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Jordyn A.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

Santa, I was very good this year, but I did a few bad things. I will leave cookies and milk for you, Santa. I will leave carrots and water for your reindeer. I want to get Legos, and x-box, an animal set, King Kong and more. This is going to be the best Christmas ever. You are the best Santa.

Love Bryson V.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I am very good to my teacher and my family. I am in second grade. Thank you for all of the gifts last Christmas. This Christmas I want a craft set, a make-up kit, and baller clothing. Can you please bring five surprises? I will put the cookies and milk on top of the fire place.

Love,

Rebecca G.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a hover board. I want a pony. I want a dog. I want a guitar. I want some shoes and some clothes for Christmas. Christmas is so much fun when you are good and get gilts. I will put out cookies and milk.

Love,

Tanyriah H.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I am trying to be good in school. Thank you for bringing toys for me last Christmas. I want a TV, a Nintendo Switch, and a Hot Wheels garage.

Adam L.

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for your hard work traveling all around the world. What I want for Christmas is an American Doll, a play house, and American Doll other things. Thank you for helping me out.

Love,

Keishauna

Mrs. Byars’ Second Grade Class

Mrs. Jenkins’ Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you are doing well. Thank you for what you have done. I will leave you some cookies to eat. I want a Barbie Dream House, a pink swushy, some baby doll stuff, and some games. I hope I have been good. Has my sister been good, too? Please say yes. I have my house decorated for Christmas. We have four blow ups. Then we have two Christmas trees with ornaments on them. Our stockings have a lot of stuff on them. We have an angel on one of the Christmas trees. Then I want a Jack in the box, the book Charlotte’s Web, the book The Rough Faced Girl, and more squshies.

Love,

Gracie

Mrs. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I like when you are doing a good job with delivering presents. When you get to our house, we are going to bake you a big plate of some chocolate chip cookies. I would like to have a motorcycle, an x-box 300, a remote control car, a Mind Craft game, a big bike, 100 dollars, and a go-cart. I hope you have a good time delivering kids’ presents. Have a great trip. There are a lot more kids to go. I hope you have a good time.

Your friend,

Marcus

Mrs. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope your elves are good. I will leave you some cookies and milk. I hope that Rudolph the red Nose reindeer is good, too. I want a horse that can walk, a dog that is a stuffed animal, and cheerleading clothes and shoes and the pompoms in the colors blue and white. I hope that your trip is good. I hope you won’t get…chubby.

Love,

Iretzi

Mrs. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Are the reindeer okay? I hope that they are. Could I have a few things? I want Shopkins, a football, a Clemson book bag, a slinky, a Barbie Doll, and an American Girl Doll! I will leave you some cookies and milk! Are the elves okay? I really hop you come to my house this year!

Love,

Ryley

Mrs. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I’m doing good. I want a tablet, an x-box, a military set, a play set, and a computer. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Tell Rudolph hey!

Love,

Alex

Mrs. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I’m ready for Christmas. You left presents and surprises. I want a pie in the face game. I want a Baby doll and a Barbie Dream House. I hope you have safe travels.

Love,

KK

Mrs. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

How many elves do you have? You are so sweet for giving out all of those presents. I don’t have to have many presents. All I need is Jesus in my heart. I just want surprises. I’ve been good this year. Why are the two main colors of Christmas red and green? Even though the two main people of Christmas are God and Jesus, I still love you, Saint Nickolas. Good deal that you get the milk and cookies because all of the kids get the presents. I love you.

Love,

Jordy

Mrs. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I hope you have safe travels. I will give you a lit of cookies and milk. I hope you enjoy. Would you give me a rainbow sword, a football helmet, a rainbow knight, some surprises, an iPhone, a toy car, a book bag, and another toy car.

Love,

Logan

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas. Keep feeding Rudolph carrots. I would like a Nerf gun, a robot with some sunglasses and on one arm I would like a Nerf gun, a Nerf gun that shoots a lot of bullets. Remember I will leave some cookies and some milk! If you can bring me some of the good toys like a mini tablet and a drone. Not any baby dolls like last time! I love the North Pole. I will leave you a great snack. Leave some money, twenty-five dollars would be good.

Sincerely,

Jack

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

You are doing a good job. I have been good. You are a good Santa. You deliver toys. I like you, Santa. What I want for Christmas is Fingerling, Lol dolls, a baby doll, a sleigh, a sister, toys, games, a book, a phone, and America Girl dolls, and teacher stuff and a Barbie house.

Love,

Peyton

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I hope that you are doing well and your elves, too. Thanks for what you have done for my family and me. I will leave you some milk and cookies. I want a Jo-Joe doll, make up, elves, and a little live doll. I know your elves are working very hard for Christmas this year, and you are too. There are a lot of kids who want presents for Christmas.

Love,

Saniah

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

You are doing good watching me. I hope you are well. I want a Play Station, a drone, some games for an X-box, a Nintendo switch, Spiderman, Mario Kart, a bone for Max, MindCraft new version, and MindCraft store made session two. We will leave a treat for your travels.

Love,

Mikey

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

Thank you for what you have done. I hope you have a safe trip here, and I hope your reindeer have safe travels here too. Please can you b ring me a Slime Kit, an Elf on the Shelf, make-up, Jo-Jo American Girl doll, Sweet Pea spray, Sweet Pea lip gloss, a dog, a basketball court, money, and an American Boy doll. I love you St. Nicholas! I will be nice forever.

Love,

Hailey

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presents. When you go to the North Pole from giving us presents, do the elves welcome you back? For Christmas I want a gun, overalls, and surprises. Santa tell the elves I wish a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Addie

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I hope you are good. I would like to tell you a few things I want for Christmas. Could you please bring me a PS4 and some games? Would you please bring me a dirt bike and a four-wheeler? Please bring me some surprises. Fly safe.

Love,

Trever

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing? I hope you’re doing fine. For Christmas I want a pocket book, five cheerleader outfits for my American Girl dolls, a cheerleader outfit for me, two American Girl dolls, Jo-Jo bows, a Jo-Jo My Life doll, and a doll that will stay little forever, and make-up. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Your friend,

Alyssa

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

When I sat on your lap, I told you that I wanted a BB gun, a toy car, a dirt box, an XBox 360, a remote control, a go kart, a book, a zombie toy, and a cat. I will leave you cookies.

Love,

Brycen

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. You go to the North Pole. I like your reindeer. Can you give me an American doll, kitchen set, teacher stuff, a puppy, reindeer, and an Elf on the Shelf? That’s all I want for Christmas. Be safe when you travel.

Love,

Harlee

Ms. Jenkins’ Second Grade Class

3rd Grade

Mrs. Gregory’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are you and your reindeer doing? I hope you and your reindeer are doing fine! I haven’t seen your friend Elf on the Shelf; Have you ?

Santa, I need to tell you something, I want three things. The first thing is a farming simulator 2015, a rack track, and shaving kit, please and thank you. I should get these because I’ve’ been very good this year. I’ve got decent grades. I’ve got my homework every day. Well my teacher says most every day.

My mom has been wanting a steam cleaner so bad. She’s been busting her behind to be the best mom. She’s done everything she can for our family that’s why she should get it for Christmas.

I hope and I wish and I really truly think everyone should get what they want for Christmas, Especially my mom. Merry Christmas!

Love your friend,

Tristen B.

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? I love it whe you bring presents for the boys and girls. I love you so much that you make Christmas a special day.

I wish for a bicycle, and I wish for some for Christmas. I also wish for a four wheeler, trampoline, and a My Little Pont doll. I hug my mom when I’m sad and I give my old toys that I don’t play with to kids that don’t have much.

I would like for the kids in need to have a Merry Christmas from you Santa. Please give them, some presents. I like for Christmas to be a special day for everyone.

I wish you a Merry Christmas and happy New Year.

Love.

Camden B.

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa how are you doing this month? I want to know how your month has been at the North Pole.

Okay, so I just want three things. First, is a tablet case. Second are glue sticks. Third are highlighters. I think I deserve these things because I try to do my best.

I think this person deserves something cause he tries his best: Jayden McClain is his name. Please bring him toys. I wish you a Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Alana B.

Dear Santa,

How is Flaky and you reindeer? I want you to bring me the game Mario Sports for my DS. I also want a toy dog named Charley. I have been really good most of the year. Our class needs erasers for pencils, glue sticks, and treats for our treat basket. We a running out of them. We have been working hard in third grade. Have a safe travel on Christmas Eve.

Love,

Lily C.

Dear Santa,

Could you bring lots of toys? I need a lot. I will play with my Play Station games a longer time than my toys. My wish is to get to go to Mason’s house to play and I need the toy I want which is a Pump Action Shotgun. My teacher, Mrs. Gregory say I really deserve it because I started working hard in third grade. I also think you should bring toys to all the kids in the world. Happy trails!

Love,

Ian G.

P. S. I forgot to ask how are things at the North Pole?

Dear Santa,

How are you and your elves doing at the North Pole? I hope you get around the world safely. We have D.J. Mikey, but you took some of his magic. Santa, I have two questions: Can you get me a Barbie set with a dog? When you press down the dog and it has puppies? I deserve it because I’ve bee good this year. The next questions is can you get Mrs. Gregory, my teacher some new jewelry because she loves jewelry and she’s very nice. I hope you get them and I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Years.

Love Your Friend,

Hannah H.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are okay this December. How are you doing with Rudolph and the other reindeer? I hope you all are good! I want a Booster Pack Kernon GX and EX cards. I also want a Nerf gun, BayBlades, a Diney Shooting game and Lego Ninjo game. I help my momma and she helps me. For my mom I want some chocolate Christmas hearts. I also want something for my baby sister, Journey. Something she likes if fine. I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Imari

P.S. I am wishing for good grades this year. I am trying to do good in class.

Dear Santa,

How was your day? How is your wife, Rudolph, and your elves. I want an Xbox One and I deserve it because I cleaned my room and the dishes. Sky should get a gift or two because she helps me do my work and gets me n track. My teacher was having trouble getting my work done at school, but I’m doing better now. I thank you and I hope and wish you a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Khamani J.

Dear Santa,

Hi, I hope you have a nice trip all over the world. I’ll try to get you cookies and milk when it’s Christmas night. I wish I could ride with you because I never have rode with you before. I would like to get seven presents for Christmas. A real puppy and kitten because they are so cute! A robot that talks, listens, and moves around. A robot kitten would be nice. A new doll house, Monster High doll and a big ball would be nice too. I wish that I could see you and I hope you have a good night’s travel.

Love,

Jaci K.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa, how are you doing? I would like gold Jordans with diamonds on the sides. I would like a PlayStation 4. Also could I have gold on my short, socks, pants, and underwear? My friend Aland would like the same shoes and clothes like me. My teacher Mrs. Gregory deserves 10 Billion dollars and some jewlry. She works hard. I hope you have a good Christmas, Santa!

Love your friend,

Jayden M.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been good this year, so far. I wish I could get a Minecraft Plush and an Ant Farm. I played on the trampoline with my brother and that’s why I deserve it. I would like to get Logan, my brother a fidget spinner. He will play with one and we play together with one. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Aubrie M.

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? I wish you a Merry Christmas. I’ve been good this year by respecting my parents. I want Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, an Xbox One Ear Force headset, and Steep: Road to the Olympics. I think you should also give presents to the Sprouse, and Plemons families. Also please give to the Gregory family. That’s my teacher’s family. I hope you have a great Christmas with your family.

Sincerely,

Jacob P.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? Are your reindeer doing well? I hope Rudoulph is doing great. I want the best Christmas day ever. I’ve been really good this day and year too. I want the best day and year too. I want the best day and time on Christmas because we’ve been working hard on our work and we need some pencil erasers, and treats for our treat basket. I think I want for Christmas is the game Minecraft Story, Mode Season 2, Call of Duty, WWII, a cat, a phone, a four wheeler with a remote control, Battle Front2. I want Shopkins for Sky because she is my friend. She is good most of the time. I hope I get a lot of presents for Christmas and that my mom is gonna take me to my grandma’s house to open more presents. Presents for my brother and everyone else too will be nice. I hope you have a great Christmas.

Your friend,

Josiah S.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How are you doing? May I have a four wheeler and a football game. Also, I would like a racing game. I have been a good kid at home. My teacher says I deserve lots of surprises because she can count on me to do the right thing. My mom needs a new car because her van doesn’t run that good. My dad needs a walking cane. I hope you have a safe trip.

Love,

Zach T.

Dear Santa,

Are your elves working hard? I’m glad they help you with all of your work. I want a 360 Call of Duty. I also want a Monoploly Game board game. I’ve been good in schill. Mrs. Gregory, says I deserve extra surprises. My class neds glue sticks, erases for pencils and treats. We are out. We deserve these because we have been working hard. I hope I’ll get Christmas. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Love,

Joseph Cole W.

Dear Santa,

How are you and your reindeer and Mrs. Claus? I think I should get am XBoxLX because I have cleaned my room and helped my mom clean dishes, I take my own bath too. I think Jayden should get a bearded dragon because he’s a good boy and he wants one. I hope you make it back to the North Pole and I love you!

Love,

Sky W.

Dear Santa,

I would like to know when my elf is coming? Please, try to tell h im to come tonight. Also, I really want a wrestling game and a lot of Nerf guns. I really have been good this year. Well, most of the time. Also, for my cousin Daniel bring him a Nintendo DS for him being nice to me every day. I hope you have a nice trip on Christmas Eve and don’t forget to tell Johnny my elf to come. Order him to come please. I’m begging for him to come. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Your friend,

Garrett W.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? I want to know if I am on the good list or the bad list? I don’t want to be on the bad list because I don’t want to get coal for Christmas. I will want Pokemon cards, a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, a tablet, a Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Osyessy, and last thing a Play Station portable. I deserve these because I’ve been good this year. For my little brother I want a wii control and a wii game that does 4 players or a 3 player game for wii. My smallest brother deserves it because he stopped being mean to other people and I hope you have a safe trip giving out presents on Christmas Eve.

Love,

Juan Y.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring me a toy cross bow. Can I get a picture of me and my mom together? I hope you can me a Lego set too.

Love,

Blaize S.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I hope I’m on the good list this year. I have tried hard to be good this year. For Christmas, I would like: new horse clothes, new American Girl doll clothes, same outfits for the doll and me, a dog toy for Molly and a sweater for her too.

Love,

Addi L.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I was hoping I could get my dog, Rocky, back from the farm that my mom sold him because that’s the only thing I want for Christmas. You should know that I miss him and I would do anything to get him back. I will clean, run, and cry every day. I just want him back and for another present, I want all sick people to get well.

Love,

Madeline S.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I hope I’m on the nice list and I hope my sister is too. List of things I want: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Elsa singing doll, winter clothes, Uno Attack, Shark Bite, Shimmer and Shine Genie with Shimmer and Shine Genie Palace, Ice Skates, Zoomer Chase, Gamecocks Littlest Petshop Crew Ship, and Alana of Avalor doll house.

Love,

Carolina S.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

Ok Santa, I have been good all year. I want Lego sets (lots) and that is all. I don’t want to be greedy! Oh, wait! Also I want a toy tank. Love,

Jaxon L.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox one x, Madden 18 for the Xbox one x, iPhone 6, Cosmo, and some Pokémon cards. I’ve been kinda good and kinda bad. In school, I’ve been getting A’s and B’s. I have been good at home and you would know because my elf tells you! I have 1…2…..3…..4…..elves! I hope you don’t bring me a bag of coal! In my stocking I want candy, nutrition bar, a bag of chips (Doritos please), and a Diary. I really, really, really, want Legos. I really love Legos. I want Ninja Turtles Legos to be exact. I hope you can get what I want.

Sincerely,

Gavin I.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing fine. Christmas is coming up and I would like to get a few things. I have been good. For Christmas, I would like: a bike, skateboard, helmet, make-up, candy, Monster High Dolls, and whatever you think please. Thank you!

Love,

Emma E.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I’m dreaming that I’m on the nice list. I hope you are ok this year. For Christmas I would like three big things…first a PS4, second a new phone, and third a teddy bear. I hope you can make it his year and in the years to come.

Love,

Conner R.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

P.S. I hope the reindeer are ok!

Dear Santa,

I’ve been soooo good this year so I hope you bring me that hover board that I wanted. If you don’t bring me this, you can bring me a PS4. It’s your choice! I will give you all the cookies you want, but you have to bring me these things: PS4, Dying Light game, my own computer, toy box, and if you could bring me my own room- that would be great!

Love,

Zay O.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

P.S. Can you bring me a puppy too, please?

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Hope I am on the good list. I would like a new tv, computer, a Zoomer dog or cat, chapter books, and Lego set. I think my brothers would like some cars, robots, and some dinosaurs.

Love,

Jordan G.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a PS4, PS3, and a lot of games. I want a new iPhone 6, an iPod, GTA 5 on my PS3 and PS4. I want a puppy Rottweiler and some jogging pants. Tell your little elves to not put Rudolph on the sleigh because when you come to my house, he makes too much noise.

Love,

Jamarian Y.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

For Christmas can you give me: a PS4, a phone, a GTA 5 and 6, Batman 3, iPod, and a puppy. Santa bring and elf with you and tell him to bring toys with him.

Love,

Azion W.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I don’t want much this year, like last year. I just want a PS4. That is all I am asking for. I might leave some tools for your elves to make toys with. I am going to leave ice cream, cupcakes, and some carrots for Rudolph. Some people don’t believe in you, I do. You never know, one day I might see you and can get in your sleigh. I hope you can get presents for the people in my class. I hope I am on the good list because if I am not, I’m sorry for whatever I did. I hope you can get something for my brother, it will help me out a lot. If my mom could get a hair salon and I could get her a Lamborghini or something very good for her to ride around in. Ok, if you could also get me a trampoline and a dirt bike. Sometimes I wonder if I could live at the North Pole with you. Also, can you name an elf after me? Tell Buddy, the tallest elf, I said hello.

Love,

Jemarius S.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I hope you get me what I want. I want a go cart, bike, flat screen tv, some clothes, a swing set for me and my sister, a real dog, new phone, new tablet, a cat, a horse, new Barbie, kitchen set, dresses, a Hatchimal, and a Double Hatchimal. I want you to get something for my whole family because they mean sooo much to me. Santa you are the best. You don’t just bring presents, you also bring us love too!! On Christmas it is Jesus’ birthday. I love Jesus and Santa, no matter what happens to me!!

Love,

Jy’nia B.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a phone, head phones, a computer, games for Xbox one and a new 3DS that is 3D or a Nintendo DS for me and my brother to play.

Love,

Akeem S.

Mrs. Brewington’s Class

JEMS

Jonesville Head Start

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a Paw Patrol toys?

Ahzuri Byrd, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a baby doll?

Zi’Riyuna Hall, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a scooter?

Mari’ya Harris, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a Paw Patrol Car?

Stanton Jeter, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a skateboard?

Ja’Meia King, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a toy truck?

Matthew Massey, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a Mickey Mouse Toy?

Anausier Reddick, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a coat?

Holland Reid, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a cell phone?

Natalye Silvers, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a big race track?

Messiah Spencer, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me 5 months FREE rent?

Ms. Eison

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a tractor and a dirt bike.

Love, Terryon Edwards, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll.

Love, Leeana Gallimore-Stevens, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a racer and an Xbox One.

Love, Jacob Glover, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a Mickey Mouse Roadster Racer.

Love, Elijah Kinard, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a Nerf gun and a Nintendo Switch.

Love, Jakell Lindsay, 4 yrs. old.

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a motorcycle.

Love, Ca’marion Moorman, 3 yrs. Old.

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me an Xbox One.

Love, Denim Moorman, 3 yrs. Old.

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a Spiderman Jacket.

Love, Emery Orange 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a Nintendo Switch.

Love, Troy Price III, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a Frozen bike.

Love, Londyn Smith 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll.

Love, Skylynn Young, 3 yrs. old.

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Paw Patrol, PJ Mask, a monster truck, a race car, Mickey Roadster Car, and a sailboat.

Thank you, Jeffrey Ryans 5 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a Monster Truck, a motorcycle, a pirate ship, and a remote control car.

Thank you! Zyion Bryant 5 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a Mickey Mouse car, a nerf gun, a sailboat, and a Power Ranger car?

Thank you! Love, Jamarion Smith 5 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: Stackable blocks, Mickey Mouse Toys

See you soon, Evan Hames 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: Doc McStuffins Scooter, Hatchimals, Barbie toys, another bed because I hate the Minnie Mouse one.

See you soon, Kalaya Jeter, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: Doc McStuffins Costume, Minnie Mouse Scooter

See you soon, My’Queen Johnson, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: Teddy bear, Minnie mouse, phone, Peppa Pig toys.

See you soon, Zariah Rogers, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: Elsa scooter, bicycle, motorcycle, a Superman scooter for Jayden and Jaz, a big car.

See you soon, Trinity Stroud, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: Paw patrol toys.

See you soon, Abel Coughlin, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: bike, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Peppa Pig toys.

See you soon, Harmoniey Moore, 3 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: Train, truck.

See you soon, Rashaan Goodwin, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

These are my wishes for Christmas: Money, Victoria’s Secret perfume, clothes, shoes, jewelry, and a miracle.

See you soon, Ms. Williams

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me baby dolls and lots of presents.

Love, Paris Jennings, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll with clothes for it. I want a Minnie Mouse kitchen set.

Love, Skylar Jeter, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me lots of Batman toys and firemen toys!

Love, Trenton Jeter, 3 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, please bring me Peppa Pig toys, Doc McStuffin toys, and I will like a baby doll.

Love, Janilah Thompson, 4 yrs. Old.

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet for Christmas.

Thank you, Jha’Riya Moore, 4 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a yo yo dog and a tablet.

Thank you, Nevaeh Gilliam, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a doll house, blocks and a pony for Christmas.

Thank you, Khloe Jennings, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a Wal-Mart buggie, Doc McStuffin and lots of toys for Christmas.

Thank you, Ka’Laya Jennings, 4 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 2935

Dear Santa,

I want a jojo doll and a Barbie doll for Christmas.

Thank you, A’Daria Knuckles, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a motorcycle, a Spiderman helmet and a bike for Christmas.

Thank you, Keyen Thomas, 5 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a Monster truck, Legos and Spiderman for Christmas.

Thank you, Kjhan Anaya, 5 yrs. old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 2935

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a basketball goal for Christmas.

Thank you, MyKingg Good, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck and some tools for Christmas.

Thank you, Shunqual Eison, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St. Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a power ranger Megazord, power ranger blaster, a bicycle and tractor.

Love, Ke’Vontae Gates, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St., Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want Barbies, a dream house, Barbie car and a police car all for Christmas.

Love, JaLeigha Woodson, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St., Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I reallty want a JoJo Siwa dollr, her dog BoBo, a big blue dog, and Tyler the Playful Tiger. Thank you!

Love, Princess Johnson, 5 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St., Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Frozen Sleigh, a Barbie Dream House, play dough, and some markers.

Love, Anaya Miller, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St., Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a fire truck, sailboat, a big truck, and a black race car. Thank you.

Love, AJ Gregory, 4 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St., Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want Star Wars action figure, Spider Man, a Drone, a race car (remote control), and a Transformers car (yellow).

Love, Kymani Nash, 5 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St., Jonesville, SC 29353

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll.

Love, Jada Miller, 5 yrs. Old

Jonesville Head Start, 514 Alman St., Jonesville, SC 29353

Lockhart Elementary/Middle School

5K

Ms. Woods’ Class

Dear Santa,

Thanks for giving us presents last year. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a play car that you get in and drive. I would like a red barn and farm animals. I would like a remote control car, a blue one. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Laura Allen

Age 6

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a toy train, a fire truck, a monster truck, and a Ghostbuster car. Tell Rudolph I said hey. Merry Christmas!

From,

Kolton Miller

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

I want a tea set. I want a ring. I would like a watch also. Stay safe on your trips to all the kids’ houses.

Love,

Karleigh

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyler Kennedy. I am 6 years old. I’ve tried to be a good boy this year. I want a new Nerf gun, bike, PlayStation 4, and a red controller. I want a firetruck remote control car too. My brothers want surprises because they have been good too. I will leave you milk and cookies. Don’t forget to bring Layla a bone.

Love,

Kyler Kennedy

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

I am Ayden Adams. I am 6 years old. I want a KTM dirt bike, toy car, drone, matchbox car, markers, Transformers, and a 22 gun.

Ayden Adams

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

I am trying hard to be a good boy. I would really like for you to bring me some Legos, Hot Wheels, and a new tablet. Also, I would like an art set and a new bike. Bring me lots of surprises and some new clothes. Please remember my sisters, Ruby Ann, Sami, Hay-Hay, BB, and my brother, Mason. They have been trying to be good too. We will leave you some drink and goodies.

Love,

Colt Hill

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have had a fun year at the North Pole. We moved to Union and I am so glad that Rudy found us. For Christmas I hope you can bring me a remote control truck, a DS-but not the flat one and a Nerf gun with a lot of bullets. I’m sure my sister will really want some Shopkins and my brother needs the new soccer game so we can play together. I’ll be sure to leave cookies and milk for you and some carrots and water for the reindeer.

Love,

Maddux Parker

5K Lockhart Elem.

P.S. Can Rudy and Daisy please come back? Jaxon, Ashlynn and I promise to behave.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year, so my mom says anyway. I would love to have a new bike, helmet, knee pads, and shoulder pads. I’m also wishing for a Nintendo DS and games and some Transformers, some DVDs and some new shoes and clothes. But most of all, let’s not forget the most important thing about Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.

Merry Christmas,

CJ Crawford

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brylen. I am 5 years old. I’m only asking for a few things for Christmas. I would like a “Santa Lego Set” with the sleigh and reindeer and a little teddy bear. Also, please don’t forget the kids who won’t have Christmas. I love you Santa!

Love,

Brylen Jace Harris

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like an Elsa Sleigh to ride in please! I would also like baby dolls, a playpen, stuffed kitty cat, and lots and lots of surprises!

Love,

Ansleigh Black

5K Lockhart Elem.

P.S. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for working on my X-Box and my bike. I hope I’m not on the naughty list a lot. If I’m on the good list, thank you for writing my name on it. I hope the elves are working on my spy gear too. Thank you for letting Magic come to my house. I have my box of toys for you to pick up to give to other boys and girls who may not have any. I love you Santa.

Landon Joel McCloud

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

I want a drone, a Smart Watch, a motor four-wheeler, a gas dirt bike, a vampire costume, a Captain Underpants costume, a camouflage suit, and a camouflage soccer ball. I have some food to leave out for your reindeer. I hope they like it.

Thank you,

Braylen

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Smart Watch, a Wolverine costume, a Rainbow Fidget Spinner, a poop pillow, a drone, a pair of cowboy boots, a soccer ball, a cool race car, a gas dirt bike, and a gas four-wheeler.

Thank you,

Bryson

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

My name is Savannah Grace Sanders and I am 6 years old. I have been a good little girl this year. I’d really like for you to bring me a new bike, a Baby Alive that really cries, an outside playhouse, an electric scooter, and lots of good surprises. And if you do, I promise I will leave you Oreos and milk!!!

Love always,

Savannah Sanders

5K Lockhart Elem.

Dear Santa,

I want a bunch of stuffed animals and a big teddy bear. I want some new clothes. I want some money. Some of the little monkeys that goes on your finger would be nice also. I would like a bunch of baby dolls.

Love,

Karmyn Lancaster

5K Lockhart Elem.

2nd Grade

Mrs. Lambert’s Class

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi, Santa! Thank you so much for giving us gifts. I love you so much! How are the reindeer doing this year, Santa? Also, how is Mrs. Claus? I want toy cars, a trumpet, a cat, a “Humphrey Hamster,” and some Humphrey books. I also want an Xbox 360. Have a good Christmas this year.

Love,

Gavin Gregory

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves and the reindeer dong? Santa, I have been good this year. I hope the reindeer and the elves have been good this year, and I hope the reindeer are ready to fly! I will have some milk waiting for you. One last word, I want a computer, a Wii, and a bike. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jaylyn Crawford

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a dirt bike. So how is Mrs. Claus doing? What do the reindeer eat? Is Rudolph going to guide your sleigh? Are the elves doing good? I sure do hope none of them are sick. I hope you aren’t sick. Be careful when you ride your sleigh. Don’t wreck! Have a jolly Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Rylan Lee

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? How do you get everything done in a whole year? How do you fit all of the presents in your sleigh? I would like an Imagine X firefighter and Lego elves, and some surprises!

Love,

Gabe Dabbs

Dear Santa,

Have I been a good boy this year? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? This is my list. Can I have a scooter and a new beanbag? I want some Legos, too. Can I please have a Spiderman doll, a Pop the Pig, and WWE wrestlers? I want the game Black Ops 2 and a dirt bike. P.S. I love you!

Love,

Kayden Williams

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want a lot for Christmas. I want things like a puppy, jewelry, a Barbie doll house, and a tea set. Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Bristol Tomsey

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the elves and the reindeer? I’m great! I have been a little bad at home and at school, but mostly I have been very good. For Christmas, I want a remote- control truck, bubble bath, and meat and cheese. That is what I want for Christmas.

Love,

Taylor Burris

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a computer and some chew toys for my dogs. Is it cold at the North Pole? Is Santa Paws coming with you in your sleigh? Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Selena Lantigua

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa! Is Mrs. Claus okay? Are those reindeer ready to fly? I want a trumpet and a Wii game, and some snow. Have a good Christmas. I love you!

Love,

Lance Cannon

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa! How are you doing? What about Mrs. Claus and the elves? It would kill me not to ask about the reindeer. Well Santa, Christmas comes once a year but it seems like it comes once a week! Hopefully you have a lot of people on your nice list. Well Santa, here are five things I want. I want a Diamond black and blue bike, He Man toys, WWE toys, dirt bike suits, and Captain Underpants books. I don’t want to ask for much and I don’t want to be greedy. I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the elves and reindeer have a good Christmas.

Love,

Cohen Watkins

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you that I want to check on Rudolph and see what the other reindeer are doing so I can tell you what I want for Christmas. I was wanting a Hoverboard and a laptop and a tablet, too. I also want an iPad and a Wilson basketball.

Love,

Devant’a Manzano

Dear Santa Claus,

Is Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer having fun leading the way? I hope he is. I hope you are having fun too Santa Claus. I even like how it snows. I like to build snowmen, have snowball fights, and I might even build a snowman that looks just like you, Santa Claus. Merry Christmas, Santa. Oh, I almost forgot – my Christmas tree is pretty. Have a lovely Merry Christmas, Santa Claus!

Love,

Gavin Beck

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the elves and the reindeer? I hope they can fly this year. I bet it is a really tiring job delivering all those presents, but it looks like so much fun flying. I hope you have a break once in a while. I love Christmas. I love you. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I can’t wait for Christmas. It’s going to so much fun! I can’t wait!

Love,

Ben Hale