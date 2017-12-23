A prayer for Saturday

Read Isaiah 49:8-16
The Lord says, “Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you! See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands.”
— Isaiah 49:15-16 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for never forsaking us, even when we forget your faithfulness. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God will not forget me.
Charles Warner | The Union Times
In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Jonesville Baptist Church at 301 Church Street, Jonesville, is.