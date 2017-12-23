A prayer for Saturday

Read Isaiah 49:8-16

The Lord says, “Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you! See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands.”

— Isaiah 49:15-16 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for never forsaking us, even when we forget your faithfulness. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God will not forget me.