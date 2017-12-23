There is no Christmas without Christ

Saturday, Dec. 23

11 a.m.: Woodson Chapel Baptist Church would like to invite the public to hear Sister Christanna McKissick preach her trial/initial sermon at Woodson Chapel Baptist Church in Union.

Sister McKissick is also a member of Woodson Chapel Baptist Church.

We hope to all there to support Sister Mckissick as she begins her journey with faith in God to carry His word and teachings.

Robert R. Collins, Pastor.

Sunday, Dec. 31

10:30 a.m.: Joint “Watch-Night” Services will be held at New Hope AMEZ Church.

Rev. Crommer, Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church, Cross Keys, will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

We hope each of you will help support these services.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Saturday, Jan. 13

5 p.m.: There will be a Relay for Life Songfest at St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times There is no Christmas without Jesus Christ. The story of His miraculous birth is the true story of Christmas. It is because of His birth and His subsequent life, ministry, death, resurrection, and ascension that we have Christmas. To remove Christ from Christmas is to hollow it out to the point where it is simply just another man-made holiday. It is to strip the day of the great truth it celebrates, that God became flesh to become the living sacrifice for the sins of the human race. That is the transcendent truth of Christmas and the reason why you cannot have Christmas without Christ and it still be Christmas.